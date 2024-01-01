Ocelot

Ocelot

ocelotbot.com

Ocelot is the trusted partner for AI-driven communications in higher ed. We collaborate with hundreds of public and private institutions across the U.S. to enhance student experiences by acting as the central link between campus systems and student engagement channels. Ocelot’s on-demand and multi-channel platform is purpose-built for higher ed, underpinned by an unrivaled, domain-specific knowledge base, flexible campus-wide integration, and advanced AI. We help schools unlock existing siloed data to provide more personalized and integrated student experiences that drive enrollment and boost student success.
カテゴリー:
Productivity
チャットボット ソフトウェア

