WebCatalog

Notion Calendar

Notion Calendar

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：notion.so

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるNotion Calendarのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Notion Calendar lets you schedule meetings and control your time like never before. It deeply integrates with Google Calendar accounts so that all your events are synced. Along with speed, beauty, and light/dark modes, Notion Calendar includes powerful features: - CONNECTED TO NOTION — add Notion docs, projects, and timelines. - MULTIPLE TIME ZONES — pull the time zone column to the right to “travel to any city” and add more time zones. - ALL IN ONE PLACE — see one unified view across multiple calendars and auto-sync events between them. - WIDGETS — select from 6 Home Screen Widgets featuring rich previews of upcoming events, month overviews, quick-add event buttons, and more! The Lock Screen Widget lets you see what’s coming at a glance when picking up your phone. - AVAILABLE IN 12 LANGUAGES — Japanese, Korean, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish. It’s time.

ウェブサイト： notion.so

免責事項：WebCatalogはNotion Calendarによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

Google Calendar

Google Calendar

workspace.google.com

TimeTree

TimeTree

timetreeapp.com

Proton Calendar

Proton Calendar

proton.me

Calendly

Calendly

calendly.com

iCloud Calendar

iCloud Calendar

icloud.com

Outlook Calendar

Outlook Calendar

outlook.live.com

Outlook Calendar Business

Outlook Calendar Business

microsoft.com

Zoho Calendar

Zoho Calendar

zoho.com

Calendar

Calendar

calendar.com

네이버 캘린더

네이버 캘린더

calendar.naver.com

Cron Calendar

Cron Calendar

cron.com

Yahoo!カレンダー

Yahoo!カレンダー

yahoo.co.jp

見てみる

WebCatalog Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.