代替案 - NetWise
Salesforce
salesforce.com
セールスフォース・ドットコム株式会社は、カリフォルニア州サンフランシスコに本社を置くアメリカのクラウドベースのソフトウェア会社です。同社は (CRM) 顧客関係管理サービスを提供し、顧客サービス、マーケティング オートメーション、分析、アプリケーション開発に重点を置いた補完的なエンタープライズ アプリケーション スイートも販売しています。 2020 年、フォーチュン誌は従業員の満足度調査に基づいて、Salesforce を「働きがいのある企業トップ 100 のリスト」で 6 位にランク付けしました。
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo は、オンライン ビジネス向けに作成された電子メール マーケティング プラットフォームで、強力な電子メールと SMS マーケティングの自動化を備えています。
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely は、他社向けに進歩的な配信および実験ソフトウェアを作成するアメリカの会社です。 Optimizely プラットフォーム テクノロジーは、A/B テストおよび多変量テスト ツール、Web サイトのパーソナライゼーション、機能切り替え機能を提供します。同社の本社はカリフォルニア州サンフランシスコにあり、オフィスはオランダのアムステルダム、ドイツのケルン、英国のロンドン、オーストラリアのシドニーにあります。 。
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk Inc. は、カリフォルニア州サンフランシスコに本拠を置くアメリカのテクノロジー企業で、Web スタイルのインターフェイスを介して機械生成データを検索、監視、分析するためのソフトウェアを開発しています。Splunk Enterprise および Enterprise Cloud ソリューションは、実際のデータをキャプチャ、インデックス付け、および関連付けます。 Splunk は、データ パターンの特定、メトリクスの提供、問題の診断、業務運営のためのインテリジェンスの提供により、組織全体でマシン データにアクセスできるようにします。 Splunk は、アプリケーション管理、セキュリ...
Segment
segment.com
Segment.Io, Inc. は、アプリケーション プログラミング インターフェイス ソリューションを提供します。当社は、セグメントごとに顧客データを収集、クリーニング、管理するほか、データ統合、ガバナンス、視聴者管理サービスを提供します。 Segment.Io はカリフォルニア州の顧客にサービスを提供しています。
Formaloo
formaloo.com
チームがデータを収集、整理、理解するための強力なコラボレーション プラットフォーム。コードなしでアイデアから実行まで数分で完了します。
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (オープンテキストとも表記) は、エンタープライズ情報管理 (EIM) ソフトウェアを開発および販売するカナダの会社です。カナダのオンタリオ州ウォータールーに本社を置く OpenText は、2014 年時点でカナダ最大のソフトウェア会社であり、カナダの雇用主トップ 100 の 1 つとして認められています。 Mediacorp Canada Inc. による 2016 年。OpenText ソフトウェア アプリケーションは、大企業、政府機関、専門サービス会社のコンテンツまたは非構造化データを管理します。 OpenText は、大量のコンテンツの管理、...
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat は、美しく、柔軟で強力なカスタマー サクセス プラットフォームです。顧客 360、ヘルススコア、プレイブック、顧客ポータルなど。
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io を使用して、電子メール、プッシュ、SMS、Webhook などをトリガーします。行動データを制御して顧客コミュニケーションをパーソナライズし、エンゲージメントを促進します。無料で始めましょう。
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
Web サイトとアプリにわたるカスタマー ジャーニーを分析します。 ユーザーのプライバシーとデータ セキュリティに重点を置いた分析スイート – Google Analytics に代わる完璧な代替品です。
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
ネイティブに構築および統合されたハイパーパーソナライズされたマーケティング実行チャネルを備えた唯一のノーコードの AI 駆動 CDXP。
Contlo
contlo.com
自律生成マーケティングをご紹介します。 Contlo は、AI ファーストの世界に向けて基礎から構築された次世代マーケティング プラットフォームです。 ブランドの AI モデルと自律型 AI エージェントを活用します。
Catalyst
catalyst.io
顧客データを一元管理し、顧客の健康状態を明確に把握し、維持と成長を促進するエクスペリエンスを拡張するのに役立つカスタマー サクセス ソフトウェア。
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace は、B2B 顧客データ プラットフォームを提供する SaaS (Software as a Service) データ サイエンス企業です。同社の製品は、ソーシャル メディア、連絡先データベース、顧客関係管理システム、マーケティング オートメーション プラットフォームからの複数のデータ ソース、ファースト パーティおよびサード パーティのソースを統合します。
Tealium
tealium.com
Tealium は、2008 年にカリフォルニア州サンディエゴに設立された米国本社の米国企業で、エンタープライズ タグ管理、API ハブ、機械学習を備えた顧客データ プラットフォーム、およびデータ管理製品を販売しています。
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak は結果をもたらします。電子メール、テキスト メッセージ マーケティング、ID 解決、行動トリガー、クロスチャネル オーケストレーションに関して 1,000 を超える大手小売業者やブランドから信頼されている唯一の統合デジタル マーケティング プラットフォームです。
Forest Admin
forestadmin.com
管理パネルを構築するのはやめてください。私たちがあなたのために管理パネルを用意しています 管理パネルの取得に時間はかかりません。 Forest Admin は、データを構築する代わりに、数秒でデータ上に管理パネルを生成します。
Skeepers
octoly.com
最先端のインフルエンサー マーケティング プラットフォーム Octoly は、精査されたマイクロインフルエンサーと消費者を大規模に結び付けることで、ブランドの認知度を高め、信頼を築き、売上を伸ばすのに役立ちます。ブランドは、当社の厳選されたコミュニティを活用して、ギフト製品と引き換えにソーシャル メディア投稿や e コマース レビューを作成します。
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia は、Dries Buytaert と Jay Batson が共同設立した Software-as-a-Service 企業で、オープンソース Web コンテンツ管理プラットフォーム Drupal のエンタープライズ製品、サービス、技術サポートを提供しています。
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
dotdigital のオールインワン プラットフォームを使用して、電子メール、SMS、ソーシャル、プッシュ通知、ランディング ページを使用して連絡先を関与させるためのマーケティング オートメーションを作成する方法をご覧ください。
Totango
totango.com
Totango は、企業が SaaS カスタマー ジャーニーに焦点を当てながら収益の増加を促進し、解約を削減するのを支援するカスタマー サクセス ソフトウェアです。トタンゴを無料で体験してください。
Hightouch
hightouch.io
データ ウェアハウスは顧客データの信頼できる情報源です。 Hightouch は、このデータをビジネス チームが依存するツールに同期します。
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
コマース向けに構築されたデジタル エクスペリエンス プラットフォーム。 Bloomreach ソリューションは、統合された顧客データと製品データの力と、AI と予測的意思決定のスピードとスケールを組み合わせて、あらゆるチャネルとあらゆる行程でコンバージョンをもたらす魔法のようなエクスペリエンスを提供できます。
Plumb5
plumb5.com
Web、モバイル、電子メール、SMS にわたるオムニチャネル マーケティング キャンペーンを開始します。プッシュ通知とアプリ内メッセージングを簡単に使用できます。 Plumb5 は、マーケティング担当者がユーザー エンゲージメントを維持し、スマートなマーケティング戦略を通じてユーザーを取り戻すのを支援する、リアルタイムの顧客エンゲージメント プラットフォームです。 AIを活用したマーケティングオートメーション
Mortar AI
mortarai.com
Mortar AI は、断片化されたすべてのデータをリアルタイムでクリーニング、分析し、単一の使いやすいダッシュボードに統合する次世代の CDP (顧客データ プラットフォーム) です。
Insider
useinsider.com
個別化されたクロスチャネルの顧客体験を実現する 1 つのプラットフォーム。 Insider はチャネル間でデータを接続し、AI で将来の行動を予測し、単一のプラットフォームからのエクスペリエンスを最速で価値実現まで個別化します。
MSIGHTS
msights.com
効率、アクション、説明責任を推進するデータ変換、レポート、コラボレーション。
Squirro
squirro.com
Connect the dots: Detect new opportunities, develop an intimate understanding of customers, partners, and markets, spot trends and back your sales team with next best actions. Squirro delivers these insights in real-time, automatically, in pre-trained enterprise ready applications.
Scal-e
scal-e.com
Scal-e helps brands deliver the right message, at the right time, to the right person and through the right channel. Via the implementation of a 100% tailor-made DataMart, makes it possible to capture all the data and organize them around unified profiles in order to personalize omnichannel interact...
mediarithmics
mediarithmics.io
mediarithmics offers an open and integrated data marketing infrastructure, covering all CDP and DMP uses. The platform can also be used to create Data Alliances, guaranteeing the impermeability of data between partners and compliance with current and future regulations (GDPR, Pipeda, CCPA…). Our tec...
Journify
journify.io
Journify - The Composable Customer Data Platform that helps marketers collect and unify customer profiles, define dynamic audiences, and activate them in real-time.
Herogi
herogi.com
Herogi is end to end solution for intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data. Its seamless integration with third party services and builtin complex event processing capacity provide automated intelligence for technology based solutions. Herogi focus on event data as the events occur and ...
FLYDE
flyde.io
Most businesses are not using the power of their data stack properly which can cause a revenue loss of 4-7% each year. We built FLYDE SaaS platform to help consumer brands and retailers that already have an advanced tech stack (CRM, e-commerce platform, marketing automation software, retail tracking...
DinMo
dinmo.com
At DinMo, we envision a world where businesses thrive by harnessing the power of data. Our mission is to simplify data access, eliminate complexity, and promote a data-driven culture that empowers teams to make informed decisions and fuel growth. DinMo offers an all-in-one Platform that streamlines ...
Custobar
custobar.com
Your customers are individuals. Treat them that way. Custobar gives you a comprehensive understanding of each of your customers and how they interact with your business - across all the channels they meet you. We collect all your customer transaction data and make it understandable and actionable.
Castled.io
castled.io
Create complex customer journeys and personalised engagement campaigns using customer data locked securely in your servers.
Session AI
sessionai.com
Session AI is the pioneer of In-Session Marketing, the critical capability that leading online retailers need to convert site visitors in a privacy-first world. Using patented machine learning, Session AI predicts purchase intent in five clicks, enabling online retailers to provide each visitor with...
Aislelabs
aislelabs.com
All-in-one platform for customer identity and access management (CIAM) with customizable web sign-up forms, self-serve profile management, social login, and full-featured marketing capabilities. Acquire users online and offline, from websites, mobile apps, in-person signups, guest WiFi, and any numb...
Splio
splio.com
Splio is an omnichannel marketing platform that combines marketing automation and loyalty marketing. Splio enables marketers to manage their transactional and relationship-based loyalty programs online and offline, as well as coordinate powerful marketing campaigns based on customer knowledge. More ...
Propellor
propellor.ai
Propellor is a cross-channel data platform that works in real time, syncs all your marketing, sales, and customer data from over 200 sources and builds a single source of intelligence. Propellor is an entirely new way to do analytics on your data. It gives you instant access to data when you need it...
Freshpaint
freshpaint.io
Freshpaint is lovingly referred to as a "recovering CDP". When Freshpaint first launched, it positioned itself as a general customer data platform before revamping its platform specifically for Healthcare providers. Unlike generic CDPs, Freshpaint's Healthcare Privacy Platform helps organizations ex...
Pimcore
pimcore.com
Loved by developers, agencies, and enterprises: The Pimcore Platform™ is an advanced open-source platform trusted by over 110,000 companies worldwide. It offers state-of-the-art solutions for digital asset management (DAM), product information management (PIM), master data management (MDM), digital ...
Yespo
yespo.io
Yespo is an omnichannel platform that offers ready-made tools and campaigns for medium-sized ecommerce. Yespo makes it easy to create a personalized user experience and quickly generate revenue from existing customers. Ecommerce marketers will be able to integrate product feeds, choose the right cam...
Salespanel
salespanel.io
Salespanel is a first-party intent data analytics and customer journey tracking software. In the current landscape of customer tracking, with Universal Analytics sunsetting and Google Analytics getting banned in several European countries, Salespanel serves as the perfect solution for B2B businesses...
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs CDP is a no-code customer data platform that helps ecommerce, SaaS, B2B and Agency marketers to track, identify, segment, sync & analyze their customer data. The platform helps marketers orchestrate personalized campaigns across channels without depending on their developers. Track and ...
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your c...
Omeda
omeda.com
Omeda is an all-in-one, comprehensive marketing technology platform to grow, engage, and monitize your audiences. Comprised of a Customer Data Platform (CDP), Email and Marketing Automation, Data and Consent Management, Subscription Management and plenty of Integrations, Omeda makes it easy to build...
Lytics
lytics.com
Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and 100% Google Cloud-native CDP. Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unifi...
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. Its Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement provides brands with the complete toolkit to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire omnichannel journey, including r...
Actito
actito.com
Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousand...
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services is a market-leading Personalization and Customer Data Platform provider. Our solutions enable brands to recognize users’ behavior across channels, offer personalized recommendations, and activate data in all channels from our Customer Data Platform. Hundreds of ambitious brands alrea...
Zeotap
zeotap.com
Zeotap CDP is the easy, secure and impactful Customer Data Platform made in Europe for Europe. Zeotap CDP empowers brands to integrate, unify, segment and orchestrate customer data now and in the cookieless future, all while putting consumer privacy and compliance front-and-centre. It offers a simpl...
mParticle AU
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
Simon Data
simondata.com
Simon Data empowers marketing teams with the only Customer Data Platform (CDP) purpose-built to increase campaign performance through faster, more precise segmentation and personalization. The first CDP built on Snowflake, the Simon Data Platform enables brands to break free from outdated architectu...
Dialog Insight
app.dialoginsight.com
Dialog Insight is a customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to generate more customer touchpoints and build brand loyalty through the automation of personalization. The platform features a range of tools for creating and deploying campaigns, as well as analytics and reporting capabilit...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data は、企業がすべての顧客データを使用してキャンペーンのパフォーマンスを向上させ、業務効率を達成し、つながった顧客エクスペリエンスによってビジネス価値を高めるのに役立ちます。当社の顧客データ プラットフォーム ソリューション スイートである Customer Data Cloud は、顧客データを統合し、統一された顧客プロファイルの ID を接続し、プライバシーを適用し、機械学習ベースの洞察と予測をマーケティング、サービス、販売、運営に利用できるようにして、パーソナライズされたエンゲージメントと顧客の獲得、販売、維持を向上させます。当社は、複雑な環境に関係なく、既存の技...
Arena
arena.im
Arena は、どこにいても信頼できるライブ視聴者を構築するために、ファーストパーティ データを活用した次世代のライブ エンゲージメント ツールを開発しています。当社のソリューション (ライブ チャット、ライブ ブログ、アリーナ ペルソナ) は、ソーシャル メディアで最も人気のある機能を活用して、管理するあらゆるプラットフォーム上で深いエンゲージメントを迅速に生み出します。 20,000 人を超える顧客が、Web、アプリ、ライブ イベント (または 3 つすべて) で視聴者を集め、コンテンツ、コミュニティ、コマースに参加できるアリーナを信頼しています。