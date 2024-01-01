NCAA
ウェブサイト：ncaa.com
NCAA.com is the official website of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), which is the primary governing body for collegiate sports in the United States. The website serves as a hub for news, scores, stats, and information related to NCAA championship events and competitions across all divisions (Division I, II, and III) and sports. * Live scores, schedules, and results for NCAA championship events and tournaments, such as March Madness for men's and women's basketball. * News, analysis, and feature stories covering NCAA sports and student-athletes. * Information on NCAA championship formats, brackets, and qualification criteria. * Ticketing and fan experience details for NCAA championship events. * Multimedia content like videos, photos, and podcasts related to NCAA sports. * Resources for NCAA member schools, coaches, student-athletes, and fans. NCAA.com is the comprehensive online destination for accessing official information, updates, and coverage of NCAA collegiate athletics and championship events.
