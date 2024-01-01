代替案 - Narvar
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. は、カリフォルニア州サンフランシスコに本拠を置くアメリカの金融サービス、マーチャント サービス アグリゲーター、およびモバイル決済会社です。同社はソフトウェアおよびハードウェアの決済製品を販売しており、中小企業向けサービスにも拡大しています。同社は 2009 年にジャック ドーシー氏とジム マッケルベイ氏によって設立され、2010 年に最初のアプリとサービスを開始しました。2015 年 11 月からニューヨーク証券取引所に上場企業としてティッカー シンボル SQ で取引されています。
Salsify
salsify.com
Salsify の CommerceXM プラットフォームは、デジタル棚のどこにいても、購入行程のあらゆる段階で買い物客が求めるエクスペリエンスを強化します。
QuoteMachine
quotemachine.com
QuoteMachine is a cloud-based software solution that takes sales to the next level, with personalization and online payment options designed to make closing the sale a breeze. Take advantage of our easily shareable, customizable quotes, orders, invoices, and more! Merchants can also leverage built-i...
ProjectsForce
projectsforce.com
Whether you work with Lowe's, Home Depot, LL Flooring, or run an independent installation business, ProjectsForce helps you automate all your service operations. It's uniquely designed to integrate with big box retailers and is easily customizable to match your daily work process, making it effortle...
Petro Outlet
petrooutlet.com
Petro Outlet is a modern comprehensive back office application for C-Store/Gas Retailers, brand names and distributors.
Finturf
finturf.com
Finturf works with businesses that need a POS financing solution. The company provides an easy-to-use web-based platform that connects in-store customers to a wide lending network. Companies without a financing solution know that they are missing out on sales, as many customers would make a purchase...
Delightree
delightree.com
Delightree is an all-in-one franchising tech platform designed exclusively for emerging franchise businesses looking to scale without compromising their brand promise, making their journey of opening and managing locations effortless. Delightree's easy-to-use tech enables franchises to launch new lo...
Candid Wholesale
candidwholesale.com
Candid Wholesale is an integrated set of tools for wholesale buyers and sellers, designed to make B2B selling as user-friendly as possible without sacrificing power and flexibility
Auror
auror.co
The platform for retailers focused on improving safety, productivity, and profitability. Auror is used by leading Loss Prevention teams in thousands of stores.
Fixably
fixably.com
Fixably is a cloud-based service management software that helps you automate repair processes. We automate 80% of the repair workflow so that you can reduce your turnaround times, improve service experience, and increase customer satisfaction levels. Our smart workflows, based on millions of repairs...
PayRange
payrange.com
With PayRange, you can make each consumer touchpoint the ultimate experience. Accepting mobile payment is just the beginning. An app-based service opens up new doors to streamline operations, increase sales, and drive consumer loyalty.
EQL
eql.com
EQL is an end-to-end commerce solution to help brands create unforgettable launch experiences for their in-demand products, while giving fans easier access to the products they're passionate about. For too long e-commerce technology hasn’t held up to the demand of the hottest products and experience...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin は、小売業者が店舗でスムーズなショッピングを迅速に導入できるようにする次世代のチェックアウト不要テクノロジーを開発しました。 Zippin の特許出願中のアプローチは、AI、機械学習、センサー フュージョン テクノロジーを使用して、最高の消費者エクスペリエンスを創出します。レジの列とセルフスキャナーを永久に排除し、買い物客がスムーズに買い物をできるようにします。 Zippin のプラットフォームは、頭上のカメラとスマート棚センサーを介して製品と買い物客を追跡し、混雑した店舗内でも最高レベルの精度を実現します。 Zippin は小売テクノロジー、AI、コンピューター ビジョン...
Promoboxx
promoboxx.com
Promoboxx は、ブランドが独立した小売業者にブランド準拠のデジタル マーケティングを関与させるためのサポート サービスを備えたソフトウェア プラットフォームであり、ブランドの地元小売業者の信頼できるチャネルを通じて適切な消費者にリーチすることで、より良いビジネス成果を推進します。 Promoboxx を使用すると、チャネル マネージャーやブランド マーケティング担当者は小売業者ネットワークを簡単に組織し、関与させることができます。地元の小売業者を通じて、オーガニックおよび有料のデジタル キャンペーンを構築、管理し、必要に応じて資金を提供します。次に、ビジネス成果と KPI を報告し、評...
SparkPlug
sparkplug.app
SparkPlug は、専門小売店、レストラン、日用品ブランド向けの従業員販売インセンティブ管理プラットフォームです。 SparkPlug は、実店舗の POS システムと直接統合して、インセンティブ プログラムの実装と拡張のほぼすべての側面を自動化します。 SparkPlug のインセンティブ エンジン、管理された支払い、および取引促進管理ツールにより、小売業者やレストランは、最前線の従業員に対するベンダー主催の販売インセンティブを合理化および自動化できます。