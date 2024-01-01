代替案 - MRR.io
Databox
databox.com
ビジネスで何が起こっているかを理解するために構築されたビジネス分析プラットフォーム。クラウド サービス、スプレッドシート、データベースの KPI を 1 か所にまとめます。
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap は、e コマース、B2B、SaaS 企業向けのオンライン決済ソリューションであり、オンライン ビジネス向けのグローバルな決済処理および決済ゲートウェイ ソリューションに特化しています。
IXOPAY
ixopay.com
IXOPAY is a highly scalable and PCI-certified payment management platform for White Label Clients and Enterprise Merchants. The modern, easily extendable architecture enables the orchestration of payments, provides intelligent routing and cascading functions as well as state-of-the-art risk manageme...
HiPay
hipay.com
HiPay is a global payment provider. Use the power of your payment data to find new opportunities, follow the lifecycle of a transaction, identify and fix problems, and measure the impact of your fraud rules.
Payfirma
payfirma.com
Payfirma は、企業がオンライン、店舗、モバイル デバイスでクレジット カードやデビット カードを受け入れるのを支援する、受賞歴のある決済会社です。北米全土の 8,000 以上の企業が Payfirma の支払いツールを使用して簡単に支払いを受け取り、すべての取引データを 1 つのシンプルな場所に保管しています。企業がデータを使用して顧客、製品、従業員に関する意思決定を行うと、より賢く、より成功した企業を経営することができます。