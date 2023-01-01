代替案 - Mortar AI
Salesforce
salesforce.com
セールスフォース・ドットコム株式会社は、カリフォルニア州サンフランシスコに本社を置くアメリカのクラウドベースのソフトウェア会社です。同社は (CRM) 顧客関係管理サービスを提供し、顧客サービス、マーケティング オートメーション、分析、アプリケーション開発に重点を置いた補完的なエンタープライズ アプリケーション スイートも販売しています。 2020 年、フォーチュン誌は従業員の満足度調査に基づいて、Salesforce を「働きがいのある企業トップ 100 のリスト」で 6 位にランク付けしました。
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo は、オンライン ビジネス向けに作成された電子メール マーケティング プラットフォームで、強力な電子メールと SMS マーケティングの自動化を備えています。
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely は、他社向けに進歩的な配信および実験ソフトウェアを作成するアメリカの会社です。 Optimizely プラットフォーム テクノロジーは、A/B テストおよび多変量テスト ツール、Web サイトのパーソナライゼーション、機能切り替え機能を提供します。同社の本社はカリフォルニア州サンフランシスコにあり、オフィスはオランダのアムステルダム、ドイツのケルン、英国のロンドン、オーストラリアのシドニーにあります。 。
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk Inc. は、カリフォルニア州サンフランシスコに本拠を置くアメリカのテクノロジー企業で、Web スタイルのインターフェイスを介して機械生成データを検索、監視、分析するためのソフトウェアを開発しています。Splunk Enterprise および Enterprise Cloud ソリューションは、実際のデータをキャプチャ、インデックス付け、および関連付けます。 Splunk は、データ パターンの特定、メトリクスの提供、問題の診断、業務運営のためのインテリジェンスの提供により、組織全体でマシン データにアクセスできるようにします。 Splunk は、アプリケーション管理、セキュリ...
Segment
segment.com
Segment.Io, Inc. は、アプリケーション プログラミング インターフェイス ソリューションを提供します。当社は、セグメントごとに顧客データを収集、クリーニング、管理するほか、データ統合、ガバナンス、視聴者管理サービスを提供します。 Segment.Io はカリフォルニア州の顧客にサービスを提供しています。
Formaloo
formaloo.com
チームがデータを収集、整理、理解するための強力なコラボレーション プラットフォーム。コードなしでアイデアから実行まで数分で完了します。
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat は、美しく、柔軟で強力なカスタマー サクセス プラットフォームです。顧客 360、ヘルススコア、プレイブック、顧客ポータルなど。
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io を使用して、電子メール、プッシュ、SMS、Webhook などをトリガーします。行動データを制御して顧客コミュニケーションをパーソナライズし、エンゲージメントを促進します。無料で始めましょう。
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
Web サイトとアプリにわたるカスタマー ジャーニーを分析します。 ユーザーのプライバシーとデータ セキュリティに重点を置いた分析スイート – Google Analytics に代わる完璧な代替品です。
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
ネイティブに構築および統合されたハイパーパーソナライズされたマーケティング実行チャネルを備えた唯一のノーコードの AI 駆動 CDXP。
Contlo
contlo.com
自律生成マーケティングをご紹介します。 Contlo は、AI ファーストの世界に向けて基礎から構築された次世代マーケティング プラットフォームです。 ブランドの AI モデルと自律型 AI エージェントを活用します。
Catalyst
catalyst.io
顧客データを一元管理し、顧客の健康状態を明確に把握し、維持と成長を促進するエクスペリエンスを拡張するのに役立つカスタマー サクセス ソフトウェア。
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace は、B2B 顧客データ プラットフォームを提供する SaaS (Software as a Service) データ サイエンス企業です。同社の製品は、ソーシャル メディア、連絡先データベース、顧客関係管理システム、マーケティング オートメーション プラットフォームからの複数のデータ ソース、ファースト パーティおよびサード パーティのソースを統合します。
Tealium
tealium.com
Tealium は、2008 年にカリフォルニア州サンディエゴに設立された米国本社の米国企業で、エンタープライズ タグ管理、API ハブ、機械学習を備えた顧客データ プラットフォーム、およびデータ管理製品を販売しています。
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak は結果をもたらします。電子メール、テキスト メッセージ マーケティング、ID 解決、行動トリガー、クロスチャネル オーケストレーションに関して 1,000 を超える大手小売業者やブランドから信頼されている唯一の統合デジタル マーケティング プラットフォームです。
Forest Admin
forestadmin.com
管理パネルを構築するのはやめてください。私たちがあなたのために管理パネルを用意しています 管理パネルの取得に時間はかかりません。 Forest Admin は、データを構築する代わりに、数秒でデータ上に管理パネルを生成します。
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia は、Dries Buytaert と Jay Batson が共同設立した Software-as-a-Service 企業で、オープンソース Web コンテンツ管理プラットフォーム Drupal のエンタープライズ製品、サービス、技術サポートを提供しています。
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
dotdigital のオールインワン プラットフォームを使用して、電子メール、SMS、ソーシャル、プッシュ通知、ランディング ページを使用して連絡先を関与させるためのマーケティング オートメーションを作成する方法をご覧ください。
Totango
totango.com
Totango は、企業が SaaS カスタマー ジャーニーに焦点を当てながら収益の増加を促進し、解約を削減するのを支援するカスタマー サクセス ソフトウェアです。トタンゴを無料で体験してください。
Hightouch
hightouch.io
データ ウェアハウスは顧客データの信頼できる情報源です。 Hightouch は、このデータをビジネス チームが依存するツールに同期します。
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
コマース向けに構築されたデジタル エクスペリエンス プラットフォーム。 Bloomreach ソリューションは、統合された顧客データと製品データの力と、AI と予測的意思決定のスピードとスケールを組み合わせて、あらゆるチャネルとあらゆる行程でコンバージョンをもたらす魔法のようなエクスペリエンスを提供できます。
Plumb5
plumb5.com
Web、モバイル、電子メール、SMS にわたるオムニチャネル マーケティング キャンペーンを開始します。プッシュ通知とアプリ内メッセージングを簡単に使用できます。 Plumb5 は、マーケティング担当者がユーザー エンゲージメントを維持し、スマートなマーケティング戦略を通じてユーザーを取り戻すのを支援する、リアルタイムの顧客エンゲージメント プラットフォームです。 AIを活用したマーケティングオートメーション
Insider
useinsider.com
個別化されたクロスチャネルの顧客体験を実現する 1 つのプラットフォーム。 Insider はチャネル間でデータを接続し、AI で将来の行動を予測し、単一のプラットフォームからのエクスペリエンスを最速で価値実現まで個別化します。
MSIGHTS
msights.com
効率、アクション、説明責任を推進するデータ変換、レポート、コラボレーション。
Session AI
sessionai.com
Session AI is the pioneer of In-Session Marketing, the critical capability that leading online retailers need to convert site visitors in a privacy-first world. Using patented machine learning, Session AI predicts purchase intent in five clicks, enabling online retailers to provide each visitor with...
Aislelabs
aislelabs.com
All-in-one platform for customer identity and access management (CIAM) with customizable web sign-up forms, self-serve profile management, social login, and full-featured marketing capabilities. Acquire users online and offline, from websites, mobile apps, in-person signups, guest WiFi, and any numb...
Splio
splio.com
Splio is an omnichannel marketing platform that combines marketing automation and loyalty marketing. Splio enables marketers to manage their transactional and relationship-based loyalty programs online and offline, as well as coordinate powerful marketing campaigns based on customer knowledge. More ...
Propellor
propellor.ai
Propellor is a cross-channel data platform that works in real time, syncs all your marketing, sales, and customer data from over 200 sources and builds a single source of intelligence. Propellor is an entirely new way to do analytics on your data. It gives you instant access to data when you need it...
Freshpaint
freshpaint.io
Freshpaint is lovingly referred to as a "recovering CDP". When Freshpaint first launched, it positioned itself as a general customer data platform before revamping its platform specifically for Healthcare providers. Unlike generic CDPs, Freshpaint's Healthcare Privacy Platform helps organizations ex...
Pimcore
pimcore.com
Loved by developers, agencies, and enterprises: The Pimcore Platform™ is an advanced open-source platform trusted by over 110,000 companies worldwide. It offers state-of-the-art solutions for digital asset management (DAM), product information management (PIM), master data management (MDM), digital ...
Yespo
yespo.io
Yespo is an omnichannel platform that offers ready-made tools and campaigns for medium-sized ecommerce. Yespo makes it easy to create a personalized user experience and quickly generate revenue from existing customers. Ecommerce marketers will be able to integrate product feeds, choose the right cam...
Salespanel
salespanel.io
Salespanel is a first-party intent data analytics and customer journey tracking software. In the current landscape of customer tracking, with Universal Analytics sunsetting and Google Analytics getting banned in several European countries, Salespanel serves as the perfect solution for B2B businesses...
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs CDP is a no-code customer data platform that helps ecommerce, SaaS, B2B and Agency marketers to track, identify, segment, sync & analyze their customer data. The platform helps marketers orchestrate personalized campaigns across channels without depending on their developers. Track and ...
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your c...
Omeda
omeda.com
Omeda is an all-in-one, comprehensive marketing technology platform to grow, engage, and monitize your audiences. Comprised of a Customer Data Platform (CDP), Email and Marketing Automation, Data and Consent Management, Subscription Management and plenty of Integrations, Omeda makes it easy to build...
Lytics
lytics.com
Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and 100% Google Cloud-native CDP. Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unifi...
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. Its Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement provides brands with the complete toolkit to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire omnichannel journey, including r...
Actito
actito.com
Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousand...
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services is a market-leading Personalization and Customer Data Platform provider. Our solutions enable brands to recognize users’ behavior across channels, offer personalized recommendations, and activate data in all channels from our Customer Data Platform. Hundreds of ambitious brands alrea...
Zeotap
zeotap.com
Zeotap CDP is the easy, secure and impactful Customer Data Platform made in Europe for Europe. Zeotap CDP empowers brands to integrate, unify, segment and orchestrate customer data now and in the cookieless future, all while putting consumer privacy and compliance front-and-centre. It offers a simpl...
mParticle AU
mParticle EU
mParticle US
mParticle Customer
Simon Data
simondata.com
Simon Data empowers marketing teams with the only Customer Data Platform (CDP) purpose-built to increase campaign performance through faster, more precise segmentation and personalization. The first CDP built on Snowflake, the Simon Data Platform enables brands to break free from outdated architectu...
Dialog Insight
app.dialoginsight.com
Dialog Insight is a customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to generate more customer touchpoints and build brand loyalty through the automation of personalization. The platform features a range of tools for creating and deploying campaigns, as well as analytics and reporting capabilit...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data は、企業がすべての顧客データを使用してキャンペーンのパフォーマンスを向上させ、業務効率を達成し、つながった顧客エクスペリエンスによってビジネス価値を高めるのに役立ちます。当社の顧客データ プラットフォーム ソリューション スイートである Customer Data Cloud は、顧客データを統合し、統一された顧客プロファイルの ID を接続し、プライバシーを適用し、機械学習ベースの洞察と予測をマーケティング、サービス、販売、運営に利用できるようにして、パーソナライズされたエンゲージメントと顧客の獲得、販売、維持を向上させます。当社は、複雑な環境に関係なく、既存の技...
Arena
arena.im
Arena は、どこにいても信頼できるライブ視聴者を構築するために、ファーストパーティ データを活用した次世代のライブ エンゲージメント ツールを開発しています。当社のソリューション (ライブ チャット、ライブ ブログ、アリーナ ペルソナ) は、ソーシャル メディアで最も人気のある機能を活用して、管理するあらゆるプラットフォーム上で深いエンゲージメントを迅速に生み出します。 20,000 人を超える顧客が、Web、アプリ、ライブ イベント (または 3 つすべて) で視聴者を集め、コンテンツ、コミュニティ、コマースに参加できるアリーナを信頼しています。
Openprise
openprisetech.com
Openprise は RevOps の革命を加速させています。 Openprise は、重要な RevOps プロセスを自動化してサイロを打破し、販売およびマーケティングの専門家とそのテクノロジーを連携させて爆発的な成長を実現します。 Openprise は、RevTech スタックを簡素化し、市場の変化に迅速に対応し、収益目標を達成するために運用をスケールアップできる単一のノーコード プラットフォームです。 UI Path、Freshworks、Zendesk、Zscaler、Okta などの業界リーダーの RevOps チームは、効率的で予測可能な収益を促進するために Openprise...
LeadBoxer
leadboxer.com
LeadBoxer は、小規模から大規模までの B2B 営業チーム向けのリード生成およびリード スコアリング プラットフォームです。 LeadBoxer は、あらゆる規模の営業チームに、潜在顧客が何に興味を持っているかについて、連絡を取る前に貴重な洞察を提供します。このソフトウェアは、Web サイト訪問者のプロファイルを自動的に作成し、オンラインでの行動ややり取りに関するデータを取得し、割り当てられたアカウント マネージャーが設定したパラメータに従ってリードスコアを割り当てます。 LeadBoxer を使用すると、営業チームは Web サイトの訪問者、ページとビデオのビュー、ドキュメントのダウ...
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage は、世界中の 800 以上のブランドの顧客エンゲージメントを簡素化するフルスタックの Retention OS です。このプラットフォームにより、企業はさまざまなデジタル チャネルを通じてユーザーとパーソナライズされた有意義な関係を構築できます。 WebEngage は、ツールとソリューションの包括的なスイートにより、企業が顧客を効果的に理解し、関与し、維持できるようにします。 - 顧客データの統合: WebEngage を使用すると、企業はさまざまなソースからの顧客データを統合して、リアルタイムの洞察を提供し、特定の顧客の属性や行動に基づいてターゲットを絞ったキャンペーン...
WayMore
waymore.io
より多くのことを行い、時間を稼ぎ、より良い結果をもたらします。顧客とつながりましょう。顧客の安全を守ります。ビジネスを成長させましょう。さらに多くのことを発見してください!
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud の Customer Engagement & Experience プラットフォーム (以前は Netcore Smartech として知られていました) は、マーケター、グロース、製品マネージャーが複数のタッチポイントにわたって顧客との強力な会話を促進できるワンストップの成長プラットフォームです。 AI/ML の力を活用した Netcore Cloud により、Web サイトやモバイル アプリのブランドはオムニチャネルの成長を促進できます。このプラットフォームは以下を提供します。 - オンラインとオフラインの両方のチャネルからのユーザー データを統合することによ...
Lexer
lexer.io
Lexer Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) は、洞察に基づくマーケティング、販売、顧客サービスのためのオールインワン ハブとして機能します。リアルタイムで維持され、すべてのプラットフォームでアクセスできる充実した単一顧客ビューにより、顧客を真に理解し、顧客を引き込んで収益性の高い成長を推進することができます。 Lexer のオンボーディング、導入、戦略的コンサルティング サービスは、チームのリソースのギャップを埋めて、CDXP 導入をスムーズかつ成功させるのに役立ちます。顧客データ プラットフォーム > 業界で最もシンプルな統合の 1 ...
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics は、訪問者のアクティベーション、顧客エンゲージメント、最先端の分析スイートに特化した革新的な顧客エンゲージメント プラットフォームです。このプラットフォームにより、B2C ブランドは顧客ライフ サイクルを自動化、パーソナライズし、完全に管理できるようになり、最も野心的なビジョンを実現し、成長を推進できます。迅速な実装 (45 日以内!) と継続的なイノベーションへの取り組みにより、Solitics パートナーと顧客は、コンバージョン、維持率、LTV のすべてにおいて優れた結果を目の当たりにしています。複数の業界にわたる何百もの世界的ブランドが、Solitics を採用し、リア...
RollWorks
rollworks.com
NextRoll の一部門である RollWorks は、あらゆる規模の野心的な B2B 企業に、マーケティング チームと営業チームを連携させ、自信を持って収益を伸ばすためのアカウント ベースのプラットフォームを提供しています。機械学習と広範なアカウント データ基盤を活用した RollWorks プラットフォームは、ターゲット アカウントを特定し、デジタル広告、Web パーソナライゼーション、メール署名、セールス オートメーションに関与させ、最後にプログラムの効果を測定するのに役立ちます。 RollWorks は、アカウントベースのアプローチが優れた B2B マーケティングであると信じている大...
BambooBox
bamboobox.ai
BambooBox は、成長マーケティング チームが GTM モーション全体で収益を促進するのを支援します。買収、クロスセル、アップセル。プラットフォームには 4 つの構成要素があります。 1. 強力な CDP エンジン 顧客タッチ ポイント全体でデータを取り込み、クレンジング、整理、視覚化、分析します。 2. AI 主導の 6-D スコアリング ジャーニーの段階を決定し、主要なアカウントに優先順位を付けます。 3. 次に最善のアクションに関する洞察 購買プロセス全体で実行可能な推奨事項を受け取り、ファネルの速度を向上させます。 4. 堅牢なセグメンテーションとオーケストレーション マルチチャ...
CaliberMind
calibermind.com
戦略的な B2B リーダーとして、市場の動向を正確に把握する必要があります。しかし、チームが使用するすべてのツールを使用すると、点と点を結び付けて、メッセージが最適なタイミングで適切な聴衆の共感を呼んでいるかどうかを判断するのは困難です。 CaliberMind プラットフォームはデータを整理して理解するため、洞察がより明確になります。もちろん、アトリビューション、エンゲージメントスコアリング、ファネル分析なども行っています。しかし、私たちが収益リーダーに与える本当の贈り物は、他の誰よりも早く問題と傾向を特定できる能力です。
RevSetter
revsetter.com
RevSetter は、独自のデータ モデルと洞察エンジンに基づいて構築された最先端の CS および収益プラットフォームであり、世界中のカスタマー サクセス、アカウント管理、収益チームを強化します。 RevSetter は、収益に関わるチームの効率性を高めます。合理化されたオンボーディングと迅速な価値実現に始まり、IC、マネージャー、および経営幹部向けに完全にカスタマイズ可能で、収益獲得全体のアクションとワークフローを強化できます。 。当社は、市場の現在の課題に対処すると同時に、世界中の収益チームの進化するニーズに将来も対応できるようにプラットフォームを構築しました。自動化されたワークフロー、...
Dreamdata
dreamdata.io
パイプラインと収益につながる B2B マーケティング Dreamdata は、B2B 市場開拓データを自動的に抽出、クリーンアップ、簡素化して、収益の原動力について完全な透明性を提供します。