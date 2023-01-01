代替案 - Metrikal
Data.ai
data.ai
data.ai (旧 App Annie) は、アプリ分析データ用の使いやすいプラットフォームとツールを提供します。私たちと協力して、アプリ ビジネスのあらゆる段階をより効率的に実行してください。
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak は、シンプルなインターフェイスで実用的な洞察を提供することで、世界で最も人気のあるアプリやゲームの成長を促進します。 → 無料でお試しください！
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ #1 アプリレビュー管理および ASO ツール。フィードバックを分析し、評価を管理してレビューに返信し、App Store、Google Play、Amazon のオーガニック ダウンロードを増やします。
Sensor Tower
sensortower.com
アプリの成長を促進するデータ Sensor Tower はデータと洞察を提供します モバイルアプリのエコシステムをマスターするために必要です。
App Radar
appradar.com
App Radar はオーガニックおよび有料アプリのユーザー獲得に焦点を当てており、セルフサービス ツールとマネージド サービスを組み合わせてアプリ ストアのマーケティングを行うことができます。ご自身で、または当社の専門家のサポートを受けて、より速く成長できるようにします。 App Radar の国際チームは、世界で最も成功しているモバイル企業である iTranslate、Kolibri Games、Wargaming などの顧客の 1 億件を超えるダウンロードの達成にすでに貢献しています。
Adjust
adjust.com
モバイル測定が簡単に: Adjust はすべてのマーケティング活動を 1 つの強力なプラットフォームに統合し、ビジネスの拡大に必要な洞察を提供します。
Applytics
applytics.ai
Applytics は、アプリ開発者やマーケティング担当者がアプリ ストアでのアプリの可視性とパフォーマンスを向上できるように設計された包括的な ASO ツールです。キーワードの調査と追跡、競合他社の分析、アプリ ストアの掲載情報の最適化などの強力な機能を備えた Applytics を使用すると、ユーザーはデータに基づいて意思決定を行い、見つけやすさを高め、ダウンロード数を増やすことができます。
ASOlytics
asolytics.pro
Asolytics は、アプリのパフォーマンスを向上させ、アプリのオーガニック ダウンロードを増加させるための ASO サービスです。 Asolytics ツールを使用すると、アプリ所有者はアプリの可視性を強化し、収益を最大化できます。
Upptic
upptic.com
Upptic Games Growth Platform is your command center for marketing insights and growth operations for your mobile, PC, or web3 game. Define your marketing goals and track performance by channel or ad network, creative assets, geography, campaign, and more with our analytics platform. Understand true ...
ASO index
asoindex.io
Take your app to the top! Maximize your apps' impressions and organic downloads by GPT-4 powered keyword suggestion, creative, and review optimization. Our own language analysis algorithm allows more accurate keyword breakdowns even in Korean and Japanese.
Apptopia
apptopia.com
Actionable data for the mobile world—we provide performance data on every mobile app and publisher in the world. These data points are available via API and/or our intuitive web tool. We don't just give you data, we give you answers. Our affordable competitive intelligence tools are used by mobile p...
42matters
42matters.com
42matters is a leading provider of mobile and connected TV (CTV) app intelligence. Our state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms deliver comprehensive insight into the app market, enabling organizations to build stronger, better-informed businesses. We track 17+ million published and unpublished ...
Appfigures
appfigures.com
Appfigures gives app makers the tools they need to understand their business, the competition, and the industry + the tools they need to get ahead. Bu there's more -- everything is simple and intuitive, and there are lots of guides and hands-on training resources available for you to master the craf...
ASOMobile
asomobile.net
ASOMobile is a comprehensive mobile app analytics for developers, marketers and ASO specialists. What is the platform for? • Conducting marketing research of the mobile app market; • Selection and analysis of keywords (60+ countries); • Research of competitors; • Tracking the position of application...
Asodesk
asodesk.com
Asodesk は、世界クラスの App Store の最適化、レビューへの返信の自動化、App Store と Google Play の競合調査ツールをあなたのチームに提供します。
SplitMetrics
splitmetrics.com
Apple Search Ads の最適化、アプリの起動、A/B テスト、ASO、フルマネージド型アプリの成長のための製品とサービスのエコシステム。
MobileAction
mobileaction.co
MobileAction は、最高のモバイル UA 最適化プラットフォームです。公式の Apple Search Ads パートナーとして、データ駆動型のインテリジェンス ツールを使用してモバイル アプリの成長を促進しています。 MobileAction は、顧客の獲得、維持、エンゲージメントに不可欠な動的なモバイル環境を包括的に理解します。これは、アプリの成長マーケティング担当者や所有者が戦略を動員し、ロードマップを調整し、未開拓の市場に参入し、ROI を向上させるのに役立ちます。当社のソリューションは、アプリの所有者、ユーザー獲得マネージャー、アプリの成長専門家がモバイル業界の複雑なスレッ...