代替案 - Messagely
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot は、マーケティング、販売、顧客サービス、CRM ソフトウェアの完全なプラットフォームに加えて、ビジネスの成長を支援する方法論、リソース、サポートを提供します。無料のツールから始めて、成長に合わせてアップグレードしてください。
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom は、パーソナライズされたメッセンジャー ベースのエクスペリエンスを通じて、企業がより良い顧客関係を構築できるよう支援する会話関係プラットフォーム (CRP) です。 Intercom はサンフランシスコに本社を置き、シカゴ、ダブリン、シドニー、ロンドンにオフィスを構えています。 2017 年 2 月の時点で、Intercom の月間アクティブ ユーザー数は 100,000 人です。 2020 年 7 月の時点で、Intercom には Facebook、Amazon、Lyft を含む 30,000 人以上の有料顧客がいます。
Podium
podium.com
レビュー、メッセージング、支払い、Web チャットなどを使用して、ビジネスに不公平な優位性を与えます。
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike の強力な受信トレイには、会話型電子メール、タスク、メモ、共同作業ドキュメント、ファイル ストレージ、カレンダーがすべて 1 つのフィードに含まれています。
Freshchat
freshchat.com
Freshchat は、顧客との会話を促進したいチームのために構築された最新のライブ チャット ソフトウェアです。 ✓ Freshworks の Freshchat ライブ チャット ソフトウェア。
Smartsupp
smartsupp.com
ライブチャットのないウェブサイトは、販売アシスタントのいない店舗のようなものです。訪問者と会話を始めて、訪問者を幸せな顧客に変えましょう。
ManyChat
manychat.com
顧客とのつながり方を再発明します。 ManyChat を使用すると、24 時間年中無休で顧客と関わることができます。今すぐマーケティング オートメーションの力を活用してください。
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign は、イリノイ州シカゴに拠点を置く、中小企業向けのクラウド ソフトウェア プラットフォームです。同社は、電子メール マーケティング、マーケティング オートメーション、セールス オートメーション、CRM カテゴリを組み合わせたカスタマー エクスペリエンス オートメーション (CXA) 用のソフトウェアを提供しています。
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo は、ワシントン州バンクーバーに本拠を置くアメリカのサブスクリプションベースのサービスとしてのソフトウェア (SaaS) 会社で、ビジネスマンや企業に関する情報のデータベースへのアクセスを営業、マーケティング、人材採用の専門家に販売しています。同社はもともと、創設者のヨナタン・スターンとミシェル・デカリーによって2000年にEliyon Technologiesとして設立されました。 DiscoverOrg による買収後、現在の CEO は Henry Schuck です。2020 年、Zoominfo.com とその関連組織である Zoominfo-privacy.com お...
Drift
drift.com
ドリフトは、企業が企業から購入する新しい方法です。購入を簡単にするために設計された会話型のマーケティングおよび販売ツールを、今すぐ完全無料でお試しください。
Helpwise
helpwise.io
Helpwise は、help@、sales@ などのチームの電子メール アカウントを管理するための、チーム向けの使いやすい共有受信トレイと電子メール コラボレーション ソフトウェアです。今すぐチームの共有受信箱を入手してください。
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye は、包括的な顧客体験プラットフォームです。あらゆる規模の 60,000 以上の企業が毎日 BirdEye を使用しており、レビューを通じてオンラインで見つけられ、テキスト メッセージによるやり取りで顧客に選ばれ、調査と洞察ツールで最高の企業となっています。
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel は、Facebook 用の AI チャットボットを作成するための主要なボット プラットフォームです。 Facebook メッセンジャー ボットをすばやく簡単に作成する方法を学びましょう。コーディングは必要ありません。
Botpress
botpress.com
ChatGPT チャットボットを驚くほど速く構築します 🚀。 OpenAI を利用した初の次世代チャットボット ビルダー。 プロジェクトやビジネス用に ChatGPT のようなボットを構築して、作業を完了します。 🎯
Continually
continual.ly
ウェブサイト用の無料チャットボットとライブチャット。ドラッグ アンド ドロップのチャットボット ビルダー。コーディングのスキルは必要ありません。
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox は、WhatsApp のパワーを解放し、共有受信箱、WhatsApp ノーコード チャットボット、WhatsApp ブロードキャストなどでビジネスを拡大するノーコード ワークスペースです。
Landbot
landbot.io
最も強力なノーコードチャットボットビルダー 収益を増やし、運用コストを削減し、顧客を喜ばせましょう。
Omnichat
omnichat.ai
オムニチャネル メッセージングによる E コマース マーケティングの自動化。 ライブ チャット、チャットボット、マーケティング オートメーションを備えたオムニチャネル メッセージング CRM により、より迅速に成長し、より多くの売上を促進します。
Engati
engati.com
Engati は、AI チャットボットを構築し、WhatsApp、Web サイト、メッセンジャーなどでリアルタイムの会話を行うための、コード不要の最高の無料 AI チャットボット & ライブ チャット プラットフォームです。
Signals
getsignals.ai
ページビューを顧客に変えます。 現在あなたの Web サイトを閲覧している企業を認識し、それらの企業を顧客に変えます。
Userlike
userlike.com
インスタント チャットを長期顧客に変えます。 顧客との距離を縮めるライブチャット ソフトウェア。ウェブサイトで会話を始め、メッセージ アプリを通じて連絡を取り合いましょう。
Sender
sender.net
メールリストと収益の間に架け橋を築きます。 Sender を使用すると、支出を大幅に抑えながら、顧客と迅速かつ簡単に連絡を取り合ってビジネスを成長させることができます。
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus を使用すると、どこにいても適切な対象者にパーソナライズされたメッセージを配信できます。
Text Request
textrequest.com
顧客エンゲージメントを促進する オフィスの電話番号からコンピュータ上で直接テキストメッセージを送信できるため、実際に応答を得ることができるビジネス メッセージング プラットフォームです。
Haptik
haptik.ai
Haptik は、ブランドが 20 のチャネルと 100 以上の言語にわたる AI 主導のパーソナライズされた会話エクスペリエンスを提供して、ユーザーの獲得、変換、エンゲージメント、満足度を高めるのに役立ちます。
WotNot
wotnot.io
現在および将来の顧客とのやり取りを今すぐ自動化しましょう。ボットを構築するのは簡単ですが、望ましい結果を得るのは困難です。ここで WotNot が介入し、お客様に合わせたサービスを提供します。当社はノーコード チャットボット プラットフォームを使用して、人員を増やすことなく、適格なリードのパイプラインを構築し、サポートを自動化します。
Contlo
contlo.com
自律生成マーケティングをご紹介します。 Contlo は、AI ファーストの世界に向けて基礎から構築された次世代マーケティング プラットフォームです。 ブランドの AI モデルと自律型 AI エージェントを活用します。
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
Genesys Cloud CX コンタクト センター プラットフォームは、お客様のビジネスがカスタマー ジャーニー全体にわたって優れたサービスを提供できるようにします。素晴らしい CX を今すぐ発見してください。
GoSquared
gosquared.com
マーケティング オートメーション、ライブ チャット、リアルタイム分析でビジネスを成長させます。
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
135 以上の言語と 35 以上のチャネルで顧客や従業員とのやり取りを自動化し、低コストで実用的な成果をもたらします。
Clickatell
clickatell.com
Clickatell は、消費者が日常生活を管理し、チャットで企業と取引できるようにします。
Pypestream
pypestream.com
Pypestream は、顧客サービスのための米国の企業向け会話型 AI ソリューションです。 Genesis Media LLC の共同創設者である Richard Smullen によって 2015 年 4 月に設立されました。 Pypestream はニューヨーク市とサンフランシスコにオフィスを構えており、企業と消費者をつなぐことを目的とした Pypestream メッセージング プラットフォームにより人気を博しました。各企業アカウントには、さまざまな種類のコミュニケーションのための「Pype」と「Streams」が含まれています。このアプリケーションは、顧客サービスを自動化するために人...
LivePerson
liveperson.com
人工的ではない会話型 AI。 ビジネスに真の成果をもたらしながら、顧客との有意義でパーソナライズされたつながりを構築します。
Whisbi
whisbi.com
Whisbi provides a mobile-first conversational sales & marketing platform for B2C enterprises. Our solution creates an opportunity for Sales & Marketing professionals to increase sales conversion, improve live engagement and provide a differentiating online customer experience. Whisbi combines all co...
Prokeep
prokeep.com
2016 年に設立された Prokeep は、卸売販売業者向けの流通業界をリードするカスタマー エクスペリエンス管理ソフトウェアです。 Prokeep はコミュニケーションを商取引に変えることで関係とビジネスを成長させます。コミュニケーションの一元化による売上の増加、より良い洞察とエンゲージメントの機会による顧客エクスペリエンスの向上、システムの自動化による生産性の向上です。 Prokeep は北米全土の 1,000 を超えるディストリビューターによって使用されており、1,100 万以上の会話と 60 億ドル以上の収益を実現しています。流通ビジネスを成長させましょう。より強力な顧客関係を構築し...
Payemoji
payemoji.com
Payemoji は、WhatsApp Business などの日常的なメッセージング アプリを通じてあらゆる顧客と従業員のやり取りを可能にするオムニ チャネル メッセージング サービスです。 IT スキルは必要ありません。ダウンロードするモバイルアプリはありません。
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel は、企業が WhatsApp やその他のソーシャル メッセージング チャネルを通じて顧客に販売し、サポートできるようにする顧客コミュニケーション プラットフォームです。機能のハイライト: - 双方向メッセージングを備えた共有チーム受信箱 - WhatsApp チャットボット - WhatsApp ブロードキャストとバルク メッセージング - オープン API と Webhook - 自動化 - 統合 (Shopify、HubSpot、Zapier を使用した 2000 以上のアプリなど) - iOS 用モバイル アプリとAndroid Rasayel は高速で信頼性が高く、直感...
Oct8ne
oct8ne.com
Oct8ne は、顧客にリアルタイムで製品を表示および推奨する統合カタログを備えた唯一のビジュアル チャット (ライブチャット、チャットボット、メッセージング) です。人間のエージェントやチャットボットを通じて、ソーシャル チャネルや e ショップを通じて年中無休でパーソナライズされたサポートを提供します。 chatGPT との統合により、チャットボットのエクスペリエンスがより人間らしくなりました。
Watermelon
watermelon.ai
GPT-4 チャットボットを数分で構築し、Web サイトをスクレイピングし、ドキュメントをアップロードして、カスタマー サービス チームの作業負荷を軽減します。お客様も従業員もきっと気に入っていただけるでしょう。
Jebbit
jebbit.com
変換するモバイル エクスペリエンスを使用して、モバイル トラフィックを実用的なデータに変換します。
Twixor
twixor.com
Twixor redefines CX with Generative AI & NLP, creating dynamic customer journeys on messaging channels. Our low-code/ no-code CX platform merges Digital Assistant and Intelligent Process Automation, offering personalized, goal-oriented interactions. It goes beyond scripted responses, generating empa...
TITANPush
titanpush.com
INCREASE YOUR SITE ENGAGEMENT AND CONVERSION UP TO 20%! TITANPush is a platform with tools that help brands sell more through their websites and communicate better with their customers. In the app you will find: * HISTORY: Make available on your site the history of products previously visited by eac...
PropFuel
propfuel.com
PropFuel is a SaaS platform helping associations turn broadcast communications into conversations. These conversations capture the Voice of the Member, identify individual needs and streamline one-on-one engagement.
PowerTextor
powertextor.com
Text Messaging Service for Businesses. PowerTextor is an SMS Connector for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform. We help businesses develop better relationships with their customers through the power of text message marketing and Microsoft Power Automate.
Global Message Services
gms-worldwide.com
Global Message Services (GMS) is the trusted communications service provider for Enterprises and Mobile Operators worldwide. GMS’ CPaaS solution enables brands to unify multichannel customer communications via a single API and self-service platform. Complementing this is an AI-driven chatbots and CC...
Makerobos
makerobos.com
At Makerobos, we form deep-rooted business relationships, counselling our clients through their AI journey from Strategy & Innovation to Deployment. We're dedicated to growing our clients’ in-house AI capability. We help them transform their unique data and organisational expertise into valuable IP ...
JeffreyAI
jeffreyai.com
JeffreyAI is a smart engagement platform that helps growing companies to accelerate growth by automating sales, marketing, and customer service tasks. Acting as a CRM, JeffreyAI is programmed to save you time, rescue lost revenue, and stimulate sales. Features include: -Out- of- the-box Outlook & GM...
Voxie
voxie.com
Voxie is the conversational AI text marketing leader that helps retail, service, and restaurant passion brands connect with and learn from their customers to drive significantly more revenue. To learn more, visit www.voxie.com.
Routee
routee.net
Routee is a leading cloud communications provider that designs, develops, and distributes advanced Web & API automation solutions. Through its robust platform and scalable API, it helps corporations, retail businesses, and service providers, around the world, to communicate effectively with their ta...
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly allows businesses to easily create and send automated, interactive, and personalized marketing campaigns through WhatsApp at scale. This promotes a 2-way conversation (unlike SMS & e-mail), where prospects and customers can choose their buying journey, increasing engagement alongside conve...
360dialog
360dialog.com
360dialog is an official business solution provider (BSP) of the WhatsApp Business API. The 360dialog WhatsApp API is very lightweight and needs no proprietary documentation, you can use the original documentation WhatsApp is providing. Around the WhatsApp API, 360dialog is providing a lot of enterp...
Bonzo
getbonzo.com
Bonzo is a full-suite marketing automation and CRM option for advisors and small businesses. We put the "Relationship" back into CRM with omni-channel and social media outreach. Text, Video, Call, Email, Social - do it all in Bonzo.
SocialNowa
socialnowa.io
SocialNowa Chatbot is a Messenger Chatbot and Instagram DM Automation Tool. It is one of the best chatbot automation tools available in the market. It has some additional features which are unique to SocialNowa and are not provided by many of its Competitors. Like Unlimited Contact/Subscribers List,...
Dashly
dashly.io
Dashly is a conversational marketing platform. It helps over 700 SaaS and EdTech companies grow conversions and revenue by turning each interaction with clients into a person-to-person conversation. Put it on another level with call scheduling and video calls. With proactive messaging, a chatbot, an...
Customers.ai
customers.ai
Customers.ai is the world's leading AI sales outreach automation and B2C data prospecting platform. Key Features include: Identify your anonymous website visitors by email, templated sales outreach automation tools, integrations with thousands of business productivity tools, hundreds of million of c...
Verint
verint.com
Verint は、顧客エンゲージメントの世界的リーダーです。オートメーション、AI、クラウドのカスタマー エクスペリエンス専門家。
Table Duck
tableduck.com
Table Duck は、顧客とのすべての会話を 1 か所で管理および自動化するオムニチャネル コミュニケーション プラットフォームです。
ShopPop
shoppop.com
ShopPop は、会話を大規模に開始および自動化することで、Messenger をビジネスにとって強力なマーケティング チャネルにします。 ShopPop をビジネスに接続すると、視聴者が増加し、すべての会話を 1 つの受信トレイで処理し、再びエンゲージメントを高めて、より多くの売上を獲得し、より良い見込み客を生み出すことができます。
Senter
senterhq.com
Senter は、日常のアプリケーションに接続するシンプルなレビュー管理および SMS マーケティング ソフトウェアです。セットアップが簡単で、統合も迅速で、強力な SMS マーケティング キャンペーンを送信するのも簡単です。
OmniOmni
omniomni.io
WhatsApp、Instagram、Telegram、Facebook、オンライン チャットのチャットボットを使用してビジネス プロセスを自動化します。