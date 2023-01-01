代替案 - Lootly
Salesforce
salesforce.com
セールスフォース・ドットコム株式会社は、カリフォルニア州サンフランシスコに本社を置くアメリカのクラウドベースのソフトウェア会社です。同社は (CRM) 顧客関係管理サービスを提供し、顧客サービス、マーケティング オートメーション、分析、アプリケーション開発に重点を置いた補完的なエンタープライズ アプリケーション スイートも販売しています。 2020 年、フォーチュン誌は従業員の満足度調査に基づいて、Salesforce を「働きがいのある企業トップ 100 のリスト」で 6 位にランク付けしました。
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. は、カリフォルニア州サンフランシスコに本拠を置くアメリカの金融サービス、マーチャント サービス アグリゲーター、およびモバイル決済会社です。同社はソフトウェアおよびハードウェアの決済製品を販売しており、中小企業向けサービスにも拡大しています。同社は 2009 年にジャック ドーシー氏とジム マッケルベイ氏によって設立され、2010 年に最初のアプリとサービスを開始しました。2015 年 11 月からニューヨーク証券取引所に上場企業としてティッカー シンボル SQ で取引されています。
Talkable
talkable.com
オンライン ストア、ローカル ビジネス、B2B サービス向けの優れた紹介マーケティング プログラム ✅。成長マーケティングのための顧客ロイヤルティ プログラム。起動、テスト、最適化が簡単です。顧客にご褒美をあげましょう！
Fivestars
fivestars.com
Fivestars は、使いやすいテクノロジー、カスタマイズ可能な報酬とプロモーション、自動化を組み合わせたオールインワンの支払いおよびマーケティング プラットフォームです。
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo は、顧客レビュー、ビジュアル マーケティング、ロイヤリティ、紹介、SMS マーケティングのための最先端のソリューションを備えた e コマース マーケティング プラットフォームです。 Yotpo を使用してブランドがどのように成長を促進できるかについて詳しくは、こちらをご覧ください。
Smile.io
smile.io
世界で最も信頼できるロイヤルティ アプリを使用して、初めての顧客を永遠の顧客に変えましょう。 1 億 2,500 万人を超える買い物客が Smile を通じてポイントを獲得しています。人々が愛するものを与えてください。
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
高成長ブランドは、Friendbuy を利用してすべての顧客からより多くの利益を得ることができます。クラス最高の紹介およびロイヤリティ プログラムにより、ブランドは紹介を通じて売上の少なくとも 5 ～ 10% を達成でき、生涯価値は 4 倍向上します。 Friendbuy は、Casper、AWAY、Dollar Shave Club などの DTC ブランドだけでなく、Walmart、Disney、Nestle などのフォーチュン 100 にランクされている企業とも提携しています。さらに、Friendbuy は技術スタックとシームレスに統合されるため、紹介やロイヤルティをカスタマー ジャーニ...
Ambassador
getambassador.com
アンバサダーは、マーケティング担当者が口コミの力を活用して顧客、紹介、収益を増加できるように支援します。マーケター向けのソフトウェアは紹介マーケティングを簡素化し、顧客、アフィリエイト、インフルエンサー、パートナーの登録、追跡、報酬の付与、管理のプロセスを自動化します。世界中の消費者ブランドや B2B 企業は、Ambassador の先駆的なソフトウェアを使用して、紹介マーケティング プログラム、パートナーおよびアフィリエイト プログラム、インフルエンサー キャンペーンを迅速に導入、拡張、最適化しています。
LoyaltyLion
loyaltylion.com
ポイントや報酬を超えた関係。 既存の顧客に代わってビジネスを成長させましょう。どうやって？ LoyaltyLion を使用して、ポイントや報酬を超えたロイヤルティ プログラムを作成し、より良い顧客関係を通じて顧客生涯価値の向上とコスト効率の高い獲得を推進します。
Stamped
stamped.io
製品レビューと顧客特典の力を e コマース ストアに活用します。売上と顧客維持率を向上させる最も簡単な方法。
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
NeoCurrency sources and supplies clients around the world with digital rewards from a unique catalog featuring top brands, prepaid and other cash-like options in 24 different currencies in 36 countries. NeoCurrency is an independent, U.S.-based provider of digital rewards and prizes for promotions &...
Nector
nector.io
The Nector loyalty app is a valuable tool for businesses to cultivate customer loyalty, drive repeat purchases, acquire new customers, gather insights, and streamline operations. By implementing personalised loyalty programs, businesses can incentivize repeat purchases and create a sense of value fo...
Loyalzoo
loyalzoo.com
Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eateries. Loyalzoo offers an affordable, subscription based system to allow retailers of any size run their own in-store loyalty program.Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eater...
LoyaltyZen
loyaltyzen.com
LoyaltyZen's partner program is for marketing agencies and software companies. If your company wants to implement exceptional loyalty programs, then we can be a perfect match! Contact us to become a partner.
LoyaltyPlant
loyaltyplant.com
LoyaltyPlant helps offline businesses worldwide create meaningful connections with their customers.Its proprietary platform offers a powerful CRM system, a white-label app and POS integration.
Loyale
loyale.io
Loyale is a cloud-based customer loyalty platform that offers reward schemes and marketing tools to companies. It can integrate with existing stack such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Lightspeed, Mailchimp, and more to automate workflows. The software offers advanced features such as points, rewards, coup...
inCust
incust.com
inCust offers the customer lifecycle management platform that lets any business attract and retain customers, sell prepaid goods, process payments, analyze customer activity, communicate with customers and more. Retailers benefit from individual loyalty programs, digital coupons, and gift cards, pre...
Poket
poket.com
Poket is an award-winning all-in-one Loyalty Program Software that helps businesses increase repeat sales and attract more new loyal customers. With Poket, merchants can set up any combination of loyalty program types tailored to suit their business no matter what industry they’re in. The platform a...
OptCulture
optculture.com
OptCulture is a retail focused customer-engagement and loyalty solution. It assimilates opted-in customer data from disparate retail systems and sources like POS software, e-Commerce engines, information websites and even physical forms. Harnessing such data, it provides retailers with buying and be...
BeeLiked
beeliked.com
BeeLiked is a gamification platform for creating interactive promotions to increase lead generation, reward and incentivize sales teams and build customer loyalty. Turn leads into micro-influencers. Engage and incentivize your audience with personalized campaigns and promotions no matter the channel...
SiteVibes
sitevibes.com
SiteVibes is a Shopper Experience Platform, enabling ecommerce retailers to dynamically engage with shoppers. Ecommerce retailers can use SiteVibes to collect authentic product reviews, create a loyalty program, make user-generated content from Instagram shoppable, show social proof messaging, and d...
O4S
o4s.io
O4S is a technology platform revolutionizing how distribution-led businesses engage with their channel partners. Through cutting-edge solutions and a data-driven approach, O4S empowers businesses to precisely target and incentivize high-performance channel partners, fueling sales and fostering lasti...
Ackroo
ackroo.com
Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions for merchants of all sizes. Ackroo’s self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transaction...
99minds
99minds.io
99minds is an all-encompassing solution to customer engagement, acquisition, and retention. We are an omnichannel marketing automation platform for eCommerce and in-store requiring Gift Cards processing & management, Loyalty and Reward Programs, Coupons, and Referral solutions. The best part about 9...
LoopyLoyalty
loopyloyalty.com
Loopy Loyalty is the world's leading web application to create and manage digital stamp cards for Apple and Google Wallet. Design your cards online, send push messages to customers, capture transaction history, and view customer insights. No tech knowledge needed, no need to touch your POS, and no a...
Gameball
gameball.co
Gameball is a loyalty and gamification marketing platform designed to turn visitors and occasional buyers into loyal, lifetime customers. Empowering mobile-first experiences with gamified loyalty programs designed to retain and grow their customer base.
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode is the customer perks platform for companies that want to rapidly launch a highly engaging customer perks program. Paylode enables companies to provide a comprehensive perks program for their customers in a fraction of the time and cost it takes to build one in-house. Paylode is like having ...
Kangaroo Members
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...
Kangaroo Business
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...
TapMango Merchant
tapmango.com
Simple yet powerful customer retention and acquisition platform. Build you your own branded rewards program.
TapMango Customer
tapmango.com
TapMango strengthens relationships by providing a Customer Engagement Platform offering businesses innovative solutions through their own loyalty program.
Voucherify
voucherify.io
Voucherify is an API-first, cloud-based promotion and loyalty management platform for digital teams. It assists in growing customer loyalty, acquiring new customers, and boosting revenue with targeted incentives and contextual rewards. We help companies of all sizes launch, distribute and track cust...
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for t...
Zinrelo
zinrelo.com
Zinrelo is an enterprise-grade, SaaS-based AI powered loyalty platform that helps brands launch holistic rewards programs while collecting and leveraging zero-party & first-party data generated by its personalization engine. Zinrelo combines technology with deep data analytics and ongoing strategy c...
Boomerangme
boomerangme.biz
Boomerangme.biz is a Loyalty platform for SMBs, designed for agencies. We digitized all the printed promotions and provide free push-notifications channel to businesses. That helps to increase retention, revenue, and customer base for SMBs. White labeled Reseller account help to get additional recur...
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala は単なるロイヤルティとレビューのプラットフォームではありません。これは、ロイヤルティ プログラム、顧客フィードバック、革新的な紹介システムを組み合わせた、顧客維持のための完全なスイートです。顧客と深く関わり、リピート ビジネスを促進し、顧客ベースを簡単に拡大します。
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io は、e コマース ブランドがパーソナライズされたロイヤルティおよび紹介プログラムを作成してビジネスを成長させるための理想的なプラグ アンド プレイ ソリューションです。この将来性のあるツールを使用すると、顧客は注文などのアクションを完了することでポイントを獲得でき、そのポイントを限定特典と引き換えることができます。 VIP 層を導入することで、最も忠実な顧客に報酬を与えることができ、同時に紹介プログラムが新しい顧客を引き付けることができます。さらに、アフィリエイトを特定して管理し、顧客維持率を高めることができます。
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Annex Cloud の包括的で俊敏かつスケーラブルなロイヤルティ エクスペリエンス プラットフォーム™ は、グローバル企業がゼロパーティ データとファーストパーティ データを取得してそれに基づいて行動し、認知から購入、維持、ロイヤルティに至るまでのカスタマー ジャーニー全体にわたってシームレスに関与し、認識し、報酬を与え、価値を付加できるようにします。そして擁護。市場をリードするテクノロジーとの 125 以上の統合により、一貫したパーソナライズされたオムニチャネル エクスペリエンスが可能になります。詳細については、www.annexcloud.com をご覧ください。
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville は、健康、フィットネス、サロン、スパ、小売業界向けの主要なリテンションおよび紹介ソリューションです。当社の特典プログラムは POS またはスケジュール システムと直接統合されており、あらゆるビジネスに合わせてカスタマイズできます。 Perkville システムは世界中の企業で導入されており、紹介を促進し、再訪問や購入に対してクライアントに報酬を与え、さらにはソーシャル メディアへの投稿を生成することもできます。 Perkville が顧客ベースの拡大とビジネスの成長にどのように役立つかをご覧ください。
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno は AI を活用した CRM で、大手小売業者や D2C ブランドは、個々の顧客を理解し、SMS、電子メール、Whatsapp、Facebook、Instagram 全体でより関連性の高いマーケティング キャンペーンを作成することで、リピート販売を 11% 増やすことができます。 Levi's、Tommy Hilfiger、Forever New、Jack & Jones、Vero Moda、Forest Essentials、Kama Ayurveda、Taco Bell & Nando's などの何百もの小売業者が Xeno を使用して e コマースと店舗の売上を増やしています...
Emarsys
emarsys.com
現在は SAP 企業となった Emarsys は、ビジネスの成果を加速するために構築された唯一のオムニチャネル顧客エンゲージメント プラットフォームをデジタル マーケティング リーダーやビジネス オーナーに提供します。当社のプラットフォームは、業界の主要ブランドからクラウドソーシングされた実証済みのオムニチャネル顧客エンゲージメント戦略と、望ましいビジネス結果を迅速に連携させることで、価値実現までの時間を短縮し、優れた 1 対 1 エクスペリエンスを提供し、測定可能な結果を迅速に生み出すことを可能にします。 Emarsys は、世界中の 1,500 以上の顧客に選ばれているプラットフォ...
Referrizer
referrizer.com
ローカル ビジネスを強化する世界最先端のマーケティング オートメーション プラットフォーム。無料トライアルアカウントを使用して、より多くのクライアントを獲得し、紹介を最大化し、顧客維持率を向上させます。地元のビジネスオーナーと提携し、成果をさらに高めるための大量のプレミアムアプリや事前構築済みの統合を発見してください。登録は無料です（クレジットカードは必要ありません）。
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch は、モバイルアプリや Web アプリの内外を問わず、どこにいても顧客を引き付ける、洗練された紹介およびロイヤルティ マーケティング ソフトウェアです。世界で最も革新的で有名なブランドの一部は、支持者に報酬を与え、忠実なコミュニティを構築し、収益の成長を加速するために SaaSquatch を使用しています。 SaaSquatch は、最先端のロイヤルティおよび紹介プログラムにも対応できる柔軟性を備えているため、選択したあらゆる行動に対して支持者に報酬を与えることができ、紹介を通じて支持者が顧客ベースの拡大を支援できるようになります。当社の報酬エンジンを使用すると、独自の獲...
Marsello
app.marsello.com
オムニチャネル小売業者向けのスマートなロイヤルティとマーケティング。 POS アプリと e コマース アプリを統合して、完全にパーソナライズされた顧客エクスペリエンスを提供します。
Giftbit
giftbit.com
報酬およびインセンティブ プログラム用のデジタル ギフト カードを購入、送信、追跡します。
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
ビジネス向けの報酬、インセンティブ、福利厚生および支払いインフラストラクチャ。 新興企業から大企業まで、あらゆる規模の何千もの企業が Xoxoday のビジネス通貨を使用して、報酬、特典、インセンティブを送信し、支払いを行っています。
Glue Loyalty
glueloyalty.com
あなたの地元ビジネスのためのインテリジェントなロイヤルティクラブ。何もすることなく、顧客に報酬を与え、売上を増やし、リピート ビジネスを促進します。