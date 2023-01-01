代替案 - LoneScale
LinkedIn Sales Navigator
linkedin.com
6 億 7,500 万人以上の会員 |自分の職業上のアイデンティティを管理します。専門的なネットワークを構築して連携しましょう。知識、洞察、機会にアクセスします。
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo は、ワークフロー内にインテリジェンスを組み込んで、成長戦略の実行、分析、改善を支援するデータファーストのエンゲージメント プラットフォームです。
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo は、ワシントン州バンクーバーに本拠を置くアメリカのサブスクリプションベースのサービスとしてのソフトウェア (SaaS) 会社で、ビジネスマンや企業に関する情報のデータベースへのアクセスを営業、マーケティング、人材採用の専門家に販売しています。同社はもともと、創設者のヨナタン・スターンとミシェル・デカリーによって2000年にEliyon Technologiesとして設立されました。 DiscoverOrg による買収後、現在の CEO は Henry Schuck です。2020 年、Zoominfo.com とその関連組織である Zoominfo-privacy.com お...
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase は、非公開企業および公開企業に関するビジネス情報を検索するためのプラットフォームです。 Crunchbase の情報には、投資と資金調達の情報、創設メンバーと指導的地位にある個人、合併と買収、ニュース、業界のトレンドが含まれます。 Crunchbase Web サイトは元々スタートアップを追跡するために構築されたもので、世界規模の上場企業と非公開企業に関する情報が含まれています。 Crunchbase は、ベンチャー プログラム、機械学習、社内データ チーム、Crunchbase コミュニティの 4 つの方法でデータを調達しています。一般のメンバーは、Crunchba...
Hunter.io
hunter.io
Hunter は、専門的な電子メール アドレスを検索および検証するための主要なソリューションです。 Hunter を使い始めて、あなたのビジネスにとって重要な人々とつながりましょう。
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Samelikeweb は、企業および中小企業 (SMB) の顧客向けのデジタル インテリジェンス プロバイダーです。このプラットフォームは Web 分析サービスを提供し、クライアントや競合他社の Web トラフィックに関する情報をユーザーに提供します。
Nimble
nimble.com
営業担当者だけではないCRM。 チーム全体のための関係を重視した CRM。使いやすく、Outlook/Gmail の受信トレイ、ソーシャル、Web で動作します。
Seamless.AI
seamless.ai
B2B 直通ダイヤル、携帯電話番号、電子メール向けのナンバー 1 評価の販売ツール。 300,000 人以上の営業幹部が Seamless.AI を使用して営業見込み客を発掘しています。
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply は、マルチチャネル アウトリーチの自動化と拡張を支援するセールス エンゲージメント プラットフォームです。これにより、より多くのリードを獲得し、新規顧客を獲得し、より迅速に収益を伸ばすことができます。
Snov.io
snov.io
より多くのリード。さらなる販売。より多くの収益。 成長をもたらす営業ツールボックスと CRM プラットフォームを使用して、ビジネスを拡大し、リードとのエンゲージメントを向上させます。
Mailshake
mailshake.com
わずか 5 分で、電子メール、電話、ソーシャルを使用してセールス アウトリーチのリズムを構築できます。月額 59 ドルから。
Clearbit
clearbit.com
Clearbit は、あらゆる顧客とのやり取りのためのマーケティング データ エンジンです。顧客を深く理解し、将来の見通しを特定し、あらゆるマーケティングと販売のやり取りをパーソナライズします。
FullContact
fullcontact.com
FullContact Inc. は、企業、開発者、ブランド向けにクラウドベースのソフトウェア製品スイートを提供する非公開テクノロジー企業です。彼らの主な焦点は、プライバシーに配慮した ID 解決とリアルタイム API 統合です。同社の製品スイートには、テクノロジーを利用して顧客データを増強する Enrich などの製品が含まれています。 FullContact は米国コロラド州デンバーに本社を置き、ダラス (米国) と高知 (インド) にオフィスを構えています。
Signals
getsignals.ai
ページビューを顧客に変えます。 現在あなたの Web サイトを閲覧している企業を認識し、それらの企業を顧客に変えます。
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
あらゆる専門家との第一級のつながり。 世界最大かつ最も正確な電子メール データベースと直通ダイヤルを使用して、適切な意思決定者と直接つながります。
Clay
clay.com
インターネット上のどこからでも見込み客を見つけます。 想像もできなかった場所からの見込み客のリストを作成します。 50 以上の統合と接続して、名前、メール、技術スタック、オープンな役割などを自動的に取得します。
Growbots
growbots.com
Growbots を使用して、アウトバウンド販売プロセスを完全に自動化します。プロスペクティングとアウトリーチを 1 か所で行えます。 Salesforce および HubSpot と統合します。
Skrapp.io
skrapp.io
Skrapp.io は、B2B 販売および電子メール マーケティング用の電子メール ファインダーです。当社のソフトウェアは、公開データを高度な見込み客電子メール ツールに変換し、専門家による電子メール マーケティングやアウトリーチ キャンペーンを支援します。
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace は、B2B 顧客データ プラットフォームを提供する SaaS (Software as a Service) データ サイエンス企業です。同社の製品は、ソーシャル メディア、連絡先データベース、顧客関係管理システム、マーケティング オートメーション プラットフォームからの複数のデータ ソース、ファースト パーティおよびサード パーティのソースを統合します。
Demandbase
demandbase.com
中規模市場および大企業の B2B 企業向けの主要な ABM ソフトウェア。真のエンドツーエンドのアカウントベースのマーケティング会社について詳しくご覧ください。
Kaspr
kaspr.io
探索に費やす時間を減らして、ノルマを達成しましょう。 Kaspr は、B2B 連絡先データに数秒でアクセスできるようにする LinkedIn Chrome 拡張機能およびダッシュボードです。
FindThatLead
findthatlead.com
手作業による探鉱作業はもう必要ありません。 FindThatLead は、売上と成長に合わせて見込み顧客の発掘をスケーリングします。
HG Insights
hginsights.com
当社は、クラスをリードする IT 支出、テクノロジー導入、契約インテリジェンスを提供し、営業、マーケティング、戦略チームがより迅速に収益を拡大できるよう支援します...
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
理想的な顧客を見つけてリーチし、獲得しましょう。 正確な B2B 企業と連絡先データを取得して、より迅速に収益を増やします。
LeadIQ
leadiq.com
LeadIQ は、B2B の販売見込みツールのプラットフォームです。見込み客データを検索し、購入シグナルを追跡し、アウトバウンドの見込み客向けのコールド アウトリーチをパーソナライズします。
Visual Visitor
visualvisitor.com
当社の B2B セールス インテリジェンス プラットフォームは、セールス チームとマーケティング チームの売上向上に役立ちます。インテント データ、B2B データベース、Web 訪問者 ID および電子メール追跡。
Cognism
cognism.com
完璧な相手とつながりましょう。市場で最も優れたセールス インテリジェンスを活用して、ターゲットのアカウントや連絡先と有意義な会話を始めましょう。
GetEmail.io
getemail.io
誰のメールでも数秒で取得できます。当社はビッグデータと機械学習アルゴリズムを使用して、あらゆる企業のあらゆる専門家の電子メール アドレスを 1 秒で検索します。
CUFinder
companyurlfinder.com
CUFinder は、販売とマーケティングに革命をもたらす革新的な B2B リード生成およびデータ強化プラットフォームです。高度なアルゴリズムと AI を活用することで、企業は高品質の見込み客を発見し、顧客データを充実させ、プロセスを合理化できます。 CUFinder は既存のシステムへのシームレスな統合により、企業がコミュニケーションをパーソナライズし、時間を節約し、今日のダイナミックなビジネス環境で競争力を獲得できるようにします。 CUFinder の変革力を体験し、販売とマーケティングの成功のための新たな可能性を解き放ちます。
Dealfront
dealfront.com
Dealfront (旧称 Leadleader) は、営業およびマーケティング チームに見込み客を見つけて取引を成立させるために必要なデータ、アプリケーション、洞察を提供する市場開拓プラットフォームです。
SalesQL
salesql.com
LinkedIn の見込み顧客を大幅に強化する LinkedIn ターゲットにまだ接続していない場合でも、SalesQL を使用して、LinkedIn ターゲットの電子メール アドレスを取得します。
Luna.ai
luna.ai
完璧な見込み客を見つけて、驚くようなメールを送信しましょう。 時間のかかる見込み客探しの手間をかけずに、個人的なつながりだけを利用するよりも迅速にスケールアップしたいと考えていますか? Luna の AI は、結果が得られる高度にパーソナライズされたメールを提案することで、見込み客を見つけて連絡を取る方法に革命をもたらします。
Clearout
clearout.io
一括メール検証 - 98% 以上の精度、GDPR 準拠、スパム トラップの削除、不正メール検証ツール、メール ファインダー、リアルタイム API 稼働時間 99.9% - 100 クレジット付きの無料トライアル!
Soleadify
soleadify.com
世界中の中小企業に関する専用データ。急速に変化する世界において B2B プロセスを自動化するための、正直で信頼できるデータ。
Pobuca Connect
pobu.ca
多用途の連絡先管理アプリでチームをアップグレードし、複数のビジネス連絡先リストを 1 つの統合アドレス帳に変換し、Web、モバイル、さらには Outlook や Gmail 内からアクセスします。カスタム フィールドとタグを追加して、連絡先を整理し、アクティビティを追跡し、タスクを設定し、LinkedIn と電子メールの署名を使用して連絡先を自動的に強化します。トライアル版とフリーミアム版を今すぐ体験していただけます!
Bombora
bombora.com
競合他社が購入する前に、購入の準備ができている企業を見つけます。業界で最も包括的でプライバシーに準拠したインテント データを使用して接続し、販売します。
Upollo
upollo.ai
Knowledge is everything – get a full 360° view of your prospects. Upollo analyzes everything your users have done in the past in order to give you actionable insights.
Leadership Connect
leadershipconnect.io
The #1 Trusted Source for Finding the Right People in Government. Stop Searching. Start Finding. Connect with government leaders, the C-suite, board members, and people who can help advance your policy or sales goals. Develop strategic relationships for business development. Discuss bills with legis...
Pipebooster
pipebooster.io
Pipebooster tracks your contacts’ job moves, creates updated details, including new contact information, and alerts your sales team to a new prospect for your SDRs.
Icy Leads
icyleads.com
Icy Leads is a fully-packed cold outreach toolkit that helps you generate lists of hyper-targeted sales leads, send cold email sequences, and book more meetings with your ideal prospects all under one dashboard.
Datarista
datarista.com
The Datarista platform provides real time, relevant third party data delivery, integration and update services for both enhancement and prospecting inside of the most popular CRM and Marketing Automation platforms. Datarista is a service extension for the data providers to enable their sales teams t...
SMARTe
smarte.pro
At SMARTe, we understand the challenges faced by revenue-generating teams. That's why we've created a global B2B sales intelligence platform with a strong focus on sales user experience. Our platform revolutionizes how you obtain contact and company insights for your ideal customer profile (ICP). By...
Sparklane
sparklane-group.com
Sparklane unlocks lead Generation thanks to AI. Sparklane helps you all along your prospection journey while: - Identifying, mapping and recommending the best accounts to engage based on Business Signals scored by AI - Providing the full professional contact information about your prospects (Cell ph...
ExactBuyer
exactbuyer.com
ExactBuyer proExactBuyer provides real-time contact & company data & audience intelligence solutions that helps you build more targeted audiences. Find new accounts in your territory, your next top engineering or sales hire, an ideal podcast guest or even your next partner. ExactBuyer's Prospector a...
Tomba
tomba.io
Tomba.io is an Email Finder for B2B sales and email marketing . We are collecting and crafting public data using our Robots to provide an advanced prospecting tool to help professionals Data at scale Direct from source Tech driven
Infynd
infynd.com
InFynd is a one-stop data intelligence solution. Our simple and user-friendly prospecting tool helps you in identifying and reaching out to the right prospects in your niche market. We hold the highest number of GDPR-compliant B2B contacts in the UK, with 95% deliverability. Prospect, connect and cl...
Goodfit.io
goodfit.io
Drive sales & marketing efficiency with commercial data unique to your value proposition with our data as a service platform
DiscoverData
discoverdata.ai
2x your revenue pipeline in 30 days. AI discovers contact details for all anonymous website visitors, get the data (mobile #'s, emails) for free!
SifData
sifdata.com
SifData helps companies monitor when their customers and prospects move companies and surface that intelligence within the CRM to drive pipeline, close deals faster and reduce churn.
AeroLeads
aeroleads.com
AeroLeads is a powerful web based Prospect Generation Software which not only find relevant prospects but also find contact details of it. All the data can be saved in your account, exported as well as transferred to other sites like SalesForce, Zapier, HubSpot, Mailchimp etc. It is a powerful Prosp...
MeetAlfred
meetalfred.com
Your all-in-one automation solution for LinkedIn, email, and Twitter outreach. With Meet Alfred, unlock the potential of smooth automation to effortlessly manage your multi-channel sales pipeline. Elevate your team’s efficiency and productivity, gaining back over 10 hours per week. Say goodbye to th...
Foureyes
foureyes.io
Foureyes sales intelligence software helps businesses track, protect, engage, and sell better. Typically, businesses focus on driving more leads with top-of-the-funnel marketing efforts. But Foureyes allows companies to support bottom-of-the-funnel conversion activities and the people who are ultima...
hubsell
hubsell.com
HubSell uses technology with a layer of manual work to find the right companies and the right decision-makers based on your targeted customer profiles/personas, after which hubSell enables you to get in touch with the identified prospects through highly personalised messages directly to their inbox.
Zintlr
zintlr.com
Zintlr is a B2B sales-tech tool that brings the Z-factor to intelligence in leads and recommendations. Zintlr aims to transform the way prospecting research and intelligence gathering to identify top 5% of your TAM. Designed to assist you in recognizing and capturing the correct market, Zintlr inten...
SellHack
sellhack.com
Find emails and spend more time meeting with prospects and less time searching for them. SellHack is the only tool you need to take control of your pipeline.
Peakslead
peakslead.com
Find leads and close deals With Ease! Access accurate and real-time verified B2B database to drive growth with built-in email verification.
CartInsight
cartinsight.io
CartInsight は数百万のオンライン ストアを管理し、トラフィック、業界、テクノロジーの使用状況、主要な意思決定者などに関する深いインテリジェンスを備えた、世界中の e コマース リードの包括的なデータベースを提供します。
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs は、1 週間以内に市場投入できるようにする販売インテリジェンス プラットフォームです。インテント データ、テクノロジー使用状況トラッカー、B2B マーケティング担当者/営業担当者が対応可能な市場を把握できるリード スコアリング。 OceanFrogs は、国際データ (APAC、日本、インド、米国) を提供することに誇りを持っています。当社は、世界中で 9,000 を超えるテクノロジー、1,000 の意図トピック、および 1,000 万以上の企業を追跡しています。 OceanFrogs は、希望する企業の絞り込まれたリストに焦点を当てる形で、チーム、製品、サービスによる検...
SmallWorld
smallworld.ai
SmallWorld は、温かい紹介を通じてターゲットとなる見込み客への迅速なアクセスを提供することで、企業の収益を加速し、顧客獲得コストを削減するのに役立ちます。
Dropcontact
dropcontact.com
Dropcontact は、人間の介入なしに CRM 内のデータを直接強化、クリーニング、修正する SaaS ソリューションです。このソリューションは、当社独自のアルゴリズムとテスト サーバーからのみ機能し、他のエンリッチメント ソリューションとは異なり、Dropcontact には連絡先データベースがありません。これにより、Dropcontact が唯一の 100% GDPR 準拠のソリューションになります。自動クリーニング、自動重複検出、結合、およびデータ強化 (電子メール アドレス、電話番号、LinkedIn プロフィールなど) により、営業チームとマーケティング チームが解放され、コア...