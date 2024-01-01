Lithos POS

Lithos POS

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：lithospos.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるLithos POSのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Lithos POS is an easy and powerful retail/restaurant point of sale software. A retail/restaurant POS software provides a wide range of services, including inventory management, customer loyalty, and accounting.
カテゴリー:
Business
小売POSシステム

ウェブサイト： lithospos.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはLithos POSによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

Stripe

Stripe

stripe.com

Square

Square

squareup.com

Appetize.io

Appetize.io

appetize.io

Yoco

Yoco

yoco.com

Kyte

Kyte

kyteapp.com

Lightspeed

Lightspeed

lightspeedhq.com

Clover

Clover

clover.com

MOKA POS

MOKA POS

mokapos.com

ERPLY

ERPLY

erply.com

RepairShopr

RepairShopr

repairshopr.com

Modisoft

Modisoft

modisoft.com

PosBytz

PosBytz

posbytz.com

こちらもおすすめ

Vend

Vend

vendhq.com

Restora POS

Restora POS

restorapos.com

Rezku POS

Rezku POS

rezku.com

ERPLY

ERPLY

erply.com

POSApt

POSApt

posapt.au

Toast POS

Toast POS

pos.toasttab.com

Elementary POS

Elementary POS

elementarypos.com

Lavu

Lavu

lavu.com

Simply POS

Simply POS

simplypos.com

OptCulture

OptCulture

optculture.com

IVEPOS

IVEPOS

ivepos.com

ManageMore

ManageMore

managemore.com

見てみる

製品

ダウンロード

サポート

会社

法的事項

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

当社はウェブサイトの提供と改善のためにCookieを使用します。 当社のサイトを使用すると、Cookieに同意したことになります。

プライバシーに関する方針