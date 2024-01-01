پایگاه اطلاع رسانی دفتر مقام معظم رهبری

پایگاه اطلاع رسانی دفتر مقام معظم رهبری is the official website of the Office of the Supreme Leader of Iran. It serves as the information portal for the Supreme Leader's office, providing access to news, speeches, fatwas, and other content related to the Supreme Leader and Islamic governance in Iran. The website covers a wide range of topics including Islamic jurisprudence, ethics, daily rulings, and special occasions. It also features multimedia content such as photos, videos, and audio recordings. The website aims to disseminate information and guidance from the Supreme Leader to the public.

