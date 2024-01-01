پایگاه اطلاع رسانی دفتر مقام معظم رهبری
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：leader.ir
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog Desktopにあるپایگاه اطلاع رسانی دفتر مقام معظم رهبریのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
پایگاه اطلاع رسانی دفتر مقام معظم رهبری is the official website of the Office of the Supreme Leader of Iran. It serves as the information portal for the Supreme Leader's office, providing access to news, speeches, fatwas, and other content related to the Supreme Leader and Islamic governance in Iran. The website covers a wide range of topics including Islamic jurisprudence, ethics, daily rulings, and special occasions. It also features multimedia content such as photos, videos, and audio recordings. The website aims to disseminate information and guidance from the Supreme Leader to the public.
ウェブサイト： leader.ir
免責事項：WebCatalogはپایگاه اطلاع رسانی دفتر مقام معظم رهبریによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。