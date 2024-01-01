Kasookoo is a cloud-based business phone solution. Instead of having multiple phone lines and desk phones, Kasookoo is an app based on your mobile and/or desktop with a virtual receptionist, call routing and transferring, conference calling and cheap international calls. This allows the user to manage a whole team of employees through their existing mobile phones, and allows for the team to have unlimited outgoing calls to the UK, US and Canada.

