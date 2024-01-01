KABOB

KABOB

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：kabob.io

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるKABOBのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Kabob Retail Cloud is a comprehensive retail technology platform designed to support chain stores and brands. The platform provides a suite of core and extension applications to help businesses automate and streamline various aspects of their operations. The core apps offered by Kabob include: * Displays - A digital signage management solution for centralized control and content synchronization across multiple displays and devices. * BGM (Background Music) - In-store audio management, allowing remote control and updates of background music and promotional messaging. * Staff Management - Tools for training, scheduling, and managing store staff. In addition to the core apps, Kabob offers a range of extension apps to support marketing, operations, and other business functions, such as: * Digital Marketing - Tools for content management, omnichannel marketing, and online surveys. * Automation Operations - Solutions for order queuing, reservation and table management, and menu board synchronization. * AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) - Intelligent systems for remote device management, facial detection, social distancing monitoring, and table occupancy tracking. * Staff Management - Tools for training, scheduling, and managing store staff. Kabob positions itself as a one-stop platform for chain brands, offering a comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions to streamline and automate various aspects of retail operations. The platform claims to provide cross-platform support, scalability, and easy integration with third-party systems. The company has a global presence, with direct branch offices in Mainland China, Taiwan, Singapore, and Japan, as well as reseller partners in Canada and Australia. Kabob serves a diverse range of industries, including fast-food chains, conveyor belt sushi restaurants, Scandinavian home brands, and even a VR cafe in the United States. Kabob Retail Cloud appears to be a robust and versatile retail technology platform aimed at helping chain businesses optimize their operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive efficiencies through the use of AI, IoT, and cloud-based solutions.

ウェブサイト： kabob.io

免責事項：WebCatalogはKABOBによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

こちらもおすすめ

Bloomerang Volunteer

Bloomerang Volunteer

bloomerang.co

Pear Commerce

Pear Commerce

pearcommerce.com

My Music Staff

My Music Staff

mymusicstaff.com

BizeeBuy

BizeeBuy

bizeebuy.com

3veta

3veta

3veta.com

Crisp

Crisp

gocrisp.com

Pickcel

Pickcel

pickcel.com

Retail Dive

Retail Dive

retaildive.com

SalonInteractive

SalonInteractive

saloninteractive.com

Qudini

Qudini

qudini.com

ThirdChannel

ThirdChannel

thirdchannel.com

BQE Core

BQE Core

bqe.com

見てみる

製品

ダウンロード

サポート

会社

法的事項

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

当社はウェブサイトの提供と改善のためにCookieを使用します。 当社のサイトを使用すると、Cookieに同意したことになります。

プライバシーに関する方針