代替案 - Hupso
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer は、オンラインで実際に何が起こっているかを発見するための、より安価、最速、そして簡単な方法です。
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter は、ビジネス向けの高度なレポートや機能を求めていない人に、クリーンで簡単なライティング エクスペリエンスを提供します。
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com は、世界をリードするマーケティング自動化プラットフォームと統合し、業界をリードするデータ統合システムを通じて視聴者の成長を最大化し、放棄されたカートの収益を取り戻し、失効した視聴者を再エンゲージします。顧客維持率を高め、放棄収益を 10 倍に増やすように構築されたプラットフォームを使用して、e コマース ストアの未利用収益を最大化します。
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
GPT-3 テクノロジーを使用して保持トラフィックと収益を向上