Hogaru
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：hogaru.com
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるHogaruのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
Hogaru is a tech-enabled home services platform in Latin America. Hogaru provides professional cleaning and maintainance services to homes and micro businesses in Latin America. Differently from marketplaces, we employ directly our cleaners, to foster retention and quality of service.
ウェブサイト： hogaru.com
免責事項：WebCatalogはHogaruによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。