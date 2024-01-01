HEY Calendar

充実した一日を過ごしましょう。まったく新しい HEY カレンダーは時間を味方にします。 毎月ではなく毎週 人々は何か月ではなく、数日、数週間で考えます。明日は何ですか？今週中に？来週？ HEY カレンダーは、紙のカレンダーがどのようにデザインされたかではなく、ユーザーの考え方に基づいて構築されています。 習慣とハイライト 習慣を確立し、それを継続しましょう。重要なイベントを丸で囲んで目立つようにします。出来事だけでなく、思い出や瞬間で日々を満たしましょう。 「今週のいつか」は現実の生活を模倣します オイル交換が必要ですか? ATMから現金を取り出しますか？お礼状を書きますか？今週か来週かもしれませんが、いつチャンスがあるか正確にはわかりません?ねえ、「たぶん」が現実のことだと知っている。 他にもたくさん HEY カレンダーは、一般的な、そしてそれほど一般的ではない慣例に多くの独自の工夫を加えたフル機能のカレンダーです。すぐに、なぜすべてのカレンダーがこのように機能しないのか不思議に思うでしょう。 - 予想されるイベントのカウントダウンを設定します - 日ラベルを使用して日にコンテキストを追加します - 色分けされたサブカレンダーを設定します - 柔軟なリマインダーで見逃さないようにします
Productivity
カレンダーとスケジュールサービス

