代替案 - Hasura Cloud

Appsmith

Appsmith

appsmith.com

データと格闘したり、完璧な React ライブラリを探したり、すべてを最初からコーディングしたりするのはやめましょう。 Appsmith を使用すると、社内ツールを 10 倍高速に構築できます。

Syncloop

Syncloop

syncloop.com

Syncloop is a visual API development platform that helps developers create APIs faster and easier. It supports various features such as basic modules, cron jobs, promote builds, team collaboration, wrapper services, and cloud environments. Syncloop also offers different pricing plans for shared, ded...

Presto API

Presto API

prestoapi.com

PrestoAPI is one of the only no code, cloud based, tools to generate REST API’s. It lets developers instantly generate RESTful APIs from any data source, eliminating back-end development of modern mobile, web, and IoT applications.

Koxy AI

Koxy AI

koxy-ai.web.app

Koxy AI is a no-code platform to build AI-powered sevrerless backend with no code and zero config. With Koxy AI you get a cloud-based serverless backend served from 35 regions around the world at the edge, Koxy Database (JSON-based) with unlimited storage, drag-and-drop API builder, and more than 80...

Jetic

Jetic

jetic.io

Jetic is a cloud-native API and application integration platform based on Apache Camel, enabling developers to engineer, deliver, and maintain scalable APIs and integrations.

BuildShip

BuildShip

buildship.com

BuildShip は、API、スケジュールされたジョブ、バックエンド クラウド機能を即座に配布できるローコードのビジュアル バックエンド ビルダーです。 AI を活用して、独自のワークフロー ノードを作成し、任意のツールやデータベースに接続し、アプリ用のスケーラブルなバックエンドを作成します。 Rowy Inc.のBuildShipは、Worklife VCのBrianne Kimmel、Guillermo Rauch (Vercel CEO)、Nat Friedman (Githubの元CEO)、Balaji Srinivasan、AI Grant、Joseph Jacks (OSS C...

