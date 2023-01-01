代替案 - GuestTouch
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
デジタル マーケティング代理店向けに最も急速に成長しているホワイトラベル プラットフォーム。 CRM、電子メール、双方向 SMS、ファネル ビルダーなど!
Podium
podium.com
レビュー、メッセージング、支払い、Web チャットなどを使用して、ビジネスに不公平な優位性を与えます。
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com は、2007 年にデンマークで設立されたデンマークの消費者レビュー Web サイトで、世界中の企業のレビューをホストしています。毎月約 100 万件の新しいレビューが投稿されます。このサイトは企業にフリーミアム サービスを提供しています。同社は、Trustpilot のコンテンツ ガイドラインに違反するレビューを報告し、プラットフォームから削除するために、ユーザー、ソフトウェア、コンプライアンス チームに依存しています。 Trustpilot はニューヨーク、デンバー、ロンドン、コペンハーゲン、ビリニュス、ベルリン、メルボルンにオフィスを構え、700 名以上の従業...
Kenect
kenect.com
顧客がどこにいても、携帯電話でテキストメッセージを送信して連絡を取ることができます。リードを倍増させ、オンライン レビューを生成し、支払いを受け取り、ビデオ チャットで会話を開始することはすべてテキスト メッセージ経由で行います。
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv の小規模ビジネス ソフトウェア (CRM、テキストおよび電子メール マーケティング、ソーシャル メディア、Web サイトなど) を使用して、いつでも、どこでも、どのデバイスでも顧客を管理できます。
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye は、包括的な顧客体験プラットフォームです。あらゆる規模の 60,000 以上の企業が毎日 BirdEye を使用しており、レビューを通じてオンラインで見つけられ、テキスト メッセージによるやり取りで顧客に選ばれ、調査と洞察ツールで最高の企業となっています。
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
PromoRepublic のソーシャル メディア管理プラットフォームを使用すると、組み込みツールでコンテンツを作成およびカスタマイズし、複数のソーシャル メディア ページにコンテンツをスケジュールし、広告を掲載してビジネスの成果を得ることができます。
BrandYourself
brandyourself.com
BrandYourself は、オンラインの評判管理とプライバシーを管理する会社で、Google のネガティブな検索結果、個人のブランディング、個人情報の保護、ダークウェブ スキャンなどを含むソフトウェアとサービスを提供しています。
G2
g2.com
ユーザー評価とソーシャル データに基づいて、最高のビジネス ソフトウェアとサービスを比較します。 CRM、ERP、HR、CAD、PDM、マーケティング ソフトウェアのレビュー。
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
中小企業向けの #1 マーケティング プラットフォーム® でブランド® を強化しましょう。
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
ローカル検索で成功するためのオールインワン プラットフォーム · BrightLocal を使用してランキングを上げ、評判を高め、ローカル検索で目立つようにしましょう。
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak は、シンプルなインターフェイスで実用的な洞察を提供することで、世界で最も人気のあるアプリやゲームの成長を促進します。 → 無料でお試しください！
Text Request
textrequest.com
顧客エンゲージメントを促進する オフィスの電話番号からコンピュータ上で直接テキストメッセージを送信できるため、実際に応答を得ることができるビジネス メッセージング プラットフォームです。
Yext
yext.com
Yext は、オンライン ブランド管理の分野で事業を展開するニューヨーク市のテクノロジー企業です。アプリ、検索エンジン、その他の機能のクラウドベースのネットワークを使用して、ブランドの更新を提供します。同社は、ハワード ラーマン、ブライアン ディステルバーガー、ブレント メッツによって 2006 年に設立されました。最近の統計によると、2019年の時価総額は20億ドル以上、2021会計年度の収益は3億5,470万ドルとなっています。
Broadly
broadly.com
オンラインの評判およびカスタマー エクスペリエンス ソフトウェアは、オンライン マーケティング戦略の作成に役立ち、顧客の紹介、リード、レビュー、収益を促進できます。
Vendasta
vendasta.com
独自のブランドでデジタル ソリューションを販売する最も簡単な方法。 Vendasta は、中小企業にデジタル ソリューションを提供する企業向けのホワイトラベル プラットフォームです。
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ #1 アプリレビュー管理および ASO ツール。フィードバックを分析し、評価を管理してレビューに返信し、App Store、Google Play、Amazon のオーガニック ダウンロードを増やします。
NiceJob
nicejob.com
より多くのレビューを獲得し、評判を築く最も簡単な方法です。ソーシャルメディアで話題を作り、SEOを改善し、より多くの売上を獲得しましょう。
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
レビュー、ストーリー、ソーシャル メディア フィード、写真を収集し、Web サイトに埋め込むための最高の UGC プラットフォームです。自動的に！
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo は、顧客レビュー、ビジュアル マーケティング、ロイヤリティ、紹介、SMS マーケティングのための最先端のソリューションを備えた e コマース マーケティング プラットフォームです。 Yotpo を使用してブランドがどのように成長を促進できるかについて詳しくは、こちらをご覧ください。
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby は、DMS に統合され自動化された最新のコミュニケーション プラットフォームであり、顧客とのつながりや顧客変換を容易にします。ディーラーのサービスパフォーマンスを高速レーンに押し上げます。
Rannko
rannko.com
Rannko は、5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ のユーザーフレンドリーな評判管理プラットフォームで、マーケティング担当者やビジネスオーナーが自動化を通じて時間を節約できるようにします。製品には、✅ レビュー管理、✅ ソーシャル メディア、✅ PowerListings などが含まれます。今すぐ Rannko を購読してください! 🤩 😎 🤩 😎
Appbot
appbot.co
顧客エクスペリエンス全体をレベルアップするためのアプリのレビューおよび評価ツール。 レビューと評価を真剣に受け止める企業のためのプラットフォーム。 Appbot は、世界クラスのレビューと評価のモニタリング、返信、分析を提供します。
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers は、受賞歴のある顧客レビュー ソフトウェア会社です。さらに多くのレビューを取得します。顧客に対応する。顧客エクスペリエンスに関する洞察を見つけます。
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial は、複数の場所とプロファイルを持つ企業向けのソーシャル メディア管理ソリューションです。すべての出版、広告、エンゲージメント、レビュー、レポートを 1 つの集中プラットフォームから管理します。MavSocial は、複数の拠点を持つ企業が地域をターゲットにした Facebook 広告を迅速かつ簡単に作成できる独自の機能を提供します。 MavSocial は、Facebook、Instagram、Twitter、YouTube、LinkedIn、Google ビジネス プロフィール、および Tumblr をサポートしています。
SpotOn
spoton.com
SpotOn の POS システムと支払い処理ソフトウェアは、ユーザーの働き方に合わせて機能するように作られています。そして、実際に気にかけてくれる人々が 24 時間 365 日サポートしてくれます。
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource は、通話追跡、リード管理、ビジネス分析ソリューションの業界リーダーです。マーケティング費用を最大限に活用し、測定された結果を獲得します。
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter は、複数の拠点を持つブランドに、大規模な顧客エクスペリエンスの監視、分析、改善に必要なローカルの洞察とツールを提供します。
CustomerLobby
customerlobby.com
CustomerLobby helps service-based businesses get, manage and publish online reviews from their clients.
Avarup
avarup.com
Avarup is a cutting-edge online reviews management platform that empowers businesses to take control of their online reputation. With Avarup, companies can effortlessly gather, manage, and respond to customer reviews across various platforms from a single, intuitive dashboard. The platform offers to...
ReviewBot
reviewbot.io
ReviewBot’s real-time review tracking helps you keep a pulse on what your customers are saying so you never miss a beat. Easily get reviews in Slack, Zendesk, email, or wherever your team works.
Ratesight
ratesight.com
Ratesight is an online review management platform that companies can use to gather and track reviews. Why is online review and reputation management important? Take a look at these stats: Consumers are willing to spend 31% more on businesses that have garnered great reviews. 84% of consumers say the...
Rallio
rallio.com
With built-in social media syndication and scheduling capabilities, ad boosting, analytics, reputation management and more, Rallio is a smarter, simpler way for brands to maximize social marketing efforts. Rallio technology provides a complete social media ecosystem allowing manufacturers, corporate...
Get More Reviews
getmorereviews.com
Your reputation is of utmost importance and we can quickly help you grow your online reviews for sending out a positive message to all your customers. Call now.
FreshReview
freshreview.co
Take control of your online reviews. We make it easy for you to get 5-star reviews easily and show it off to the world. We help small businesses get up to 60% more reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp.
Shout About Us
shoutaboutus.com
Shout About Us is the only complete reputation management platform and custom review response service built for agencies and brands. Since 2012, over 10,000 agencies, brands, and local businesses have leveraged Shout About Us platform to get more positive reviews, respond, and grow their businesses.
Reviewgrower
reviewgrower.com
With ReviewGrower, you’ll automatically get more 5 star reviews, market them on social media, increase conversions by embedding them on your website, and be protected from negative reviews.
LocalClarity
localclarity.com
LocalClarity creates value for multi-location businesses and agencies, providing a suite of tools to improve local search & map discovery, build relationships through direct customer engagement (reviews, recommendations, Q&A, and posts), and discover insights across locations to build competitive ad...
TrustAnalytica
trustanalytica.com
TrustAnalytica is the best online interaction solution to helps businesses grow and be found online. TrustAnalytica is all in one customer engagement tool. With a universal business toolkit, TrustAnalytica can help businesses provide excellent customer experiences and retain their customers by using...
Repuso
repuso.com
Social testimonials & reviews on your own website as social proof. Increase your website's conversion with Repuso.
Localyser
localyser.com
Localyser is an online reputation management & customer experience software that helps you turn online reviews into your most powerful marketing tool. We help multi-location brands such as the Tashas Group, Drive Auto Group and The Old Spaghetti Factory turn every review into an opportunity to impre...
FeedbackExpress
feedbackexpress.com
FeedbackExpress is a powerful, cloud-based software solution that helps Amazon sellers automate and manage their feedback communication with buyers.
ReviewPush
reviewpush.com
ReviewPush was founded in 2011, and has seen tremendous growth since opening its digital doors to businesses worldwide. ReviewPush helps brands and businesses measure and manage their feedback, reach, and the experiences they provide for their customers. Whether you have 5 locations or 500; we offer...
Grab Your Reviews
grabyourreviews.com
One Easy Platform to Manage All Your Customer Reviews. Boost customer satisfaction with our easy-to-use platform that automates your online review management. Get more customer reviews, be found online, attract new customers – easily and effectively. Easily scaled and white-labeled for Agencies and ...
Listen360
listen360.com
Listen360 is a powerful, NPS-based customer engagement and local marketing platform for businesses that understand customer feedback is key to creating loyalty, making smart decisions and growing their operation. Listen360 enables businesses to engage customers, take necessary action to improve defi...
ConsumerAffairs
consumeraffairs.com
With ConsumerAffairs for Brands, you can take control of the conversation happening about your products and services. Our reputation management platform, allows brands to not only collect consumer reviews in multiple ways but also communicate and resolve consumer concerns, increase star ratings and ...
GatherUp
gatherup.com
GatherUp is the reputation management platform for multi-location businesses and agencies. We turn the customer voice into customer loyalty. GatherUp is one platform that scales all aspects of your reputation management from listening to customers to understanding them to engaging with them so you c...
Rannkly
rannkly.com
Rannkly is an AI-driven platform that handles ONLINE REPUTATION by monitoring, analyzing, and responding to reviews and SOCIAL MEDIA by creating and scheduling interactive posts only at one single dashboard. Its brand-new feature UNIVERSAL QR CODE is an interface that reduces the manual efforts of b...
ReviewInc
reviewinc.com
ReviewInc は、オンライン ビジネスの評判を 1 つのダッシュボードで生成、監視、管理する最高のオンライン評判およびレビュー管理ソフトウェアです。そのため、ReviewInc がオンラインの評判を最適化して向上させている間、お客様はビジネスの運営により集中できます。 ReviewInc は、誰もが認める価格パフォーマンスのリーダーです。また、当社のソフトウェアには、世界クラスのホワイト ラベルおよび再販パートナー プログラムが備わっています。消費者の 90% 以上が毎日オンライン レビューを読んでおり、それらは企業の売上増加と高い相関関係があります。 1 分あたり 26,000 件を超...
EmbedMyReviews
embedmyreviews.com
EmbedMyReviews は、オールインワンのオンライン評判管理プラットフォームです。 Stripe の直接統合、ワンクリック Web サイトビルダー、および代理店に重点を置いた最初のプラットフォームです。ホワイトラベルを検討している場合、EmbedMyReviews よりも良い選択肢はありません。レベルのカスタマイズ、機能、価格に匹敵するものはありません。
ResellerRatings
resellerratings.com
私たちは買い物客と販売者を結び付けて、購入体験を向上させます。 ResellerRatings は、顧客がお気に入りの製品やブランドを見つけ、選択し、提唱するのを支援すると同時に、発見を促進し、コンバージョンを増やし、社会的証明を構築するためのツールを組織に提供します。 ResellerRatings Reviews Suite を使用すると、あなたのブランドが世界最大の検索エンジンに到達し、すべての VoC データが統合されて、統一された顧客ストーリーが語られます。 ResellerRatings のクライアントには、評価およびレビュー プログラムを効率化および高度化して、経済的にプラスの効...
TrueReview
truereview.co
Google (またはその他の Web サイト) のレビューを増やす最も効果的な方法は、TrueReview を使用することです。 TrueReview を使用すると、SMS または電子メールによるレビュー リクエストの送信が簡単で、複雑な設定は必要ありません。 TrueReview は、レビュー リクエストに対する顧客のやり取りを追跡し、フォローアップ メールを送信してエンゲージメントを高め、より多くのレビューを獲得します。 Zapier を介して TrueReview を既存の CRM と統合し、支払いの受領、ジョブの完了、または CRM でサポートされているその他のトリガーのたびにレビュ...
Tagsen
tagsen.com
Tagsen のビジネスおよびマーケティング印刷ソリューション。名刺、バナー、ステッカー、リーフレットなどの高品質な製品を扱うインドのトップ オンライン プラットフォームです。
URLScore.ai
urlscore.ai
Web サイトにアクセスする前に安全性に注意している場合でも、サイバー脅威の検出を強化したい場合でも、Urlscore が役立ちます。 Web フォームを使用するか API を統合して URL を分類し、潜在的なリスクを特定し、より安全なブラウジング エクスペリエンスを確保します。
paiza
paiza.jp
ITエンジニア・プログラマ専門の総合求職・学習サイト【paiza（パイザ）】。プログラミングスキルチェックで実力を可視化し、スキルがあると認められれば企業からスカウトが届くなど転職が有利に。学歴や職歴ではなく「技術がある人」が評価されるサービスです。
Reviews On My Website
reviewsonmywebsite.com
ReviewsOnMyWebsite は、企業がオンライン レビューを監視、リクエスト、紹介して社会的証明を強化し、顧客との信頼を築くのに役立ちます。
Sitejabber
sitejabber.com
Sitejabber を支えるテクノロジーである Jabio は、企業が実際のレビューを活用できるようにするブランド強化プラットフォームです。企業は、テクノロジーを活用した当社の包括的な評判管理ツール スイートを使用して、複数のサイトやプラットフォームにわたるレビューを調達し、広く公開することで、可視性の拡大、購入者の増加、ビジネスの成長をもたらします。
Oggvo
oggvo.com
Oggvo は、プロセスのあらゆる段階で顧客エクスペリエンスを簡素化することで、中小企業の成長と競争力の維持を容易にします。
Great Recruiters
greatrecruiters.com
私たちは人材派遣会社のレビュー、紹介、評判、採用担当者のROIを最大化することで成長を加速できるよう支援します。
Shopper Approved
shopperapproved.com
2010 年以来、Shopper Approved は、25,000 を超えるオンライン ビジネスが他のオンライン レビュー プラットフォームよりも最大 10 倍多くの評価とレビューを収集できるよう支援してきました。また、当社は Inc. 500 企業として 2 回受賞しており、Google の公式レビュー パートナーでもあり、A+ BBB 評価を取得しています。 Shopper Approved を本当に際立たせているのは、クライアントが競合他社よりも最大 10 倍多くのレビューを収集し、それらのレビューをできるだけ多くの戦略的な場所に表示できるように支援する独自の機能です。これにより、可視...