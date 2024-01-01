Since 1998, Gradwell have been delivering cutting-edge cloud technology developed in-house by our expert team. Our acquisition of The Technology Group happened in 2021, making us the largest 3CX partner in EMEA. We are a leading cloud communications provider, delivering end-to-end solutions to businesses of all sizes. Our services, including hosted telephony, SIP and business connectivity were born in the cloud and continue to evolve based on the development of our own intellectual property.

