代替案 - GoZen
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo は、CRM、電子商取引、請求、会計、製造、倉庫、プロジェクト管理、在庫管理を含むビジネス管理ソフトウェアです。コミュニティ バージョンは、GNU LGPLv3 に基づいてライセンス供与されたリブレ ソフトウェアです。追加の機能とサービスを備えた独自の「エンタープライズ」バージョンもあります。フレームワークとコア ERP モジュールのソース コードは、ベルギーに本拠を置く Odoo S.A. によってキュレーションされています。
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo (旧 Sendinblue) は、ビジネスの成長を支援します。電子メール、SMS、チャットなどを通じて顧客との関係を構築します。必要なときに、必要なツールを使用します。無料でお試しください。
OneSignal
onesignal.com
モバイル プッシュ通知、Web プッシュ、アプリ内メッセージングの世界リーダー。 80 万の企業から信頼され、1 日あたり 50 億件のプッシュ通知を送信します。
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse は、電子メール マーケティング ソフトウェア、ランディング ページ作成者、ウェビナー ホスティングなどのためのオンライン プラットフォームを提供します。クレジット カードなしで 30 日間無料でお試しいただけます。
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
マーケティングを自動化し、電子メール、Web プッシュ通知、SMS、Viber などのすべての配信チャネルを 1 つのプラットフォームに統合します。 © 2021
AWeber
aweber.com
今すぐ AWeber を無料で試して、電子メール リストを拡大し、視聴者と関わり、売上を増やすためのすべてのソリューションを入手してください。クレジットカードは必要ありません。
Sendbird
sendbird.com
アプリをソーシャルにしましょう。 Reddit から Paytm 、Headspace に至るまで、すべての人気アプリは強力なコミュニティを基盤に成長しています。チャット、音声、またはビデオをアプリに追加することで、より自分のものに近づきます。
Courier
courier.com
Courier は、通知を設計して配信するための最もスマートな方法です。一度デザインすれば、1 つの API を通じて電子メール、Slack、SMS、プッシュなどのあらゆるチャネルに配信できます。
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io を使用して、電子メール、プッシュ、SMS、Webhook などをトリガーします。行動データを制御して顧客コミュニケーションをパーソナライズし、エンゲージメントを促進します。無料で始めましょう。
Omnisend
omnisend.com
e コマース電子メール マーケティング、自動電子メール、SMS - Omnisend に切り替えて、作業負荷を増やすことなく売上を増やしましょう。
Braze
braze.com
関連性が高く、パーソナライズされた顧客エクスペリエンスをリアルタイムで強化します。
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap は、カリフォルニア州マウンテンビューに本社を置く、SaaS ベースの顧客ライフサイクル管理およびモバイル マーケティング会社です。 2013 年 5 月に設立され、ソニー、ボーダフォン、カルーセル、DC コミックス、Go-Jek、BookMyShow、DealsPlus を含む 8,000 社以上にモバイル アプリ分析とユーザー エンゲージメント製品を提供しています。同社はセコイア・キャピタル、タイガー・グローバル・マネジメント、アクセル・パートナーズ、リクルート・ホールディングスの支援を受けている。
Sender
sender.net
メールリストと収益の間に架け橋を築きます。 Sender を使用すると、支出を大幅に抑えながら、顧客と迅速かつ簡単に連絡を取り合ってビジネスを成長させることができます。
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage は、強力な顧客分析、自動化されたクロスチャネル エンゲージメント、AI 主導のパーソナライゼーションで構成されるフルスタック ソリューションです。
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
ネイティブに構築および統合されたハイパーパーソナライズされたマーケティング実行チャネルを備えた唯一のノーコードの AI 駆動 CDXP。
User.com
user.com
User.com は、高度なマーケティングおよび販売自動化ソフトウェアです。私たちは、企業が内部プロセスを合理化し、ビジネスをより迅速に成長させるのを支援します。
Contlo
contlo.com
自律生成マーケティングをご紹介します。 Contlo は、AI ファーストの世界に向けて基礎から構築された次世代マーケティング プラットフォームです。 ブランドの AI モデルと自律型 AI エージェントを活用します。
Iterable
iterable.com
顧客を実際に知っているかのようにつながりましょう。 Iterable は、統合されたカスタマー エクスペリエンスを強化し、カスタマー ジャーニー全体にわたるあらゆるインタラクションを作成、最適化、測定できるようにするクロスチャネル マーケティング プラットフォームです。
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
コマース向けに構築されたデジタル エクスペリエンス プラットフォーム。 Bloomreach ソリューションは、統合された顧客データと製品データの力と、AI と予測的意思決定のスピードとスケールを組み合わせて、あらゆるチャネルとあらゆる行程でコンバージョンをもたらす魔法のようなエクスペリエンスを提供できます。
Airship
airship.com
エンタープライズ ブランド向けに構築された Customer Engagement プラットフォームを使用して、顧客ライフサイクルのあらゆる段階で意味のあるメッセージを配信します。もっと詳しく知る。
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly を使用すると、企業は WhatsApp を通じて、自動化されたインタラクティブでパーソナライズされたマーケティング キャンペーンを大規模に簡単に作成して送信できます。これにより (SMS や電子メールとは異なり) 双方向の会話が促進され、見込み客と顧客が購入プロセスを選択できるようになり、コンバージョンとともにエンゲージメントも向上します。また、Connectly は、WhatsApp、SMS、Facebook Messenger、Instagram にわたる顧客のコミュニケーションを統合された受信トレイに一元管理することで、企業が視聴者をセグメント化し、そのスマート レポ...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
エンゲージメントを高める電子メール自動化ソフトウェア。 コンバージョンを促進するパーソナライズされたコンテンツで電子メールの視聴者を引きつけます。 Upland Adestra は、世界的なブランドや成長中のブランド向けに、ファーストパーソン マーケティングの電子メールとライフサイクル マーケティング ソリューションを提供する世界有数のプロバイダーです。
Truepush
truepush.com
Truepush ツールを使用して、無制限の無料プッシュ通知を送信し、プッシュ広告から収益化します。 プッシュ広告を使用して、ウェブサイトに追加の収益チャネルを追加します。ユーザーを Truepush ツールに参加させると、月額最大 1200 ドル節約できます。
ngrow
ngrow.ai
AI プッシュ通知でリテンションを強化します。 SDK を使用しない唯一のプッシュ通知インテリジェンス プラットフォーム。
Knock
knock.app
開発者向けの通知インフラストラクチャ。 Knock は、ユーザーに合わせて拡張できるように構築された、柔軟で信頼性の高い通知インフラストラクチャです。
Leanplum
leanplum.com
最適化されたマルチチャネル メッセージングとキャンペーン オーケストレーションを通じて、永続的で価値のある関係を構築することで、顧客エンゲージメントを最大化します。
Ocamba
ocamba.com
The complete suite of enterprise management applications for Ad - serving and Push messaging
NotificationAPI
notificationapi.com
NotificationAPI is the FASTEST way to implement notifications (email, in-app, etc.) in your product. It comes with all the necessary integrations under the hood, visual notification editors and SDKs that let you create and integrate new notifications into your product in minutes.
Nashpush
nashpush.com
Nashpush is a powerful and user-friendly push notification sending platform that enables businesses worldwide to reach, engage and retain their audience with timely sent personalized trigger push notifications. Powered by superior architecture, Nashpush is designed to scale with your business and bu...
MonRays
monetizationrays.com
MonRays is the SaaS platform market-leading self-serve customer engagement solution for Push Notifications with simple and convenient code integration. Why do clients love to work with us? 🔷PUSH 🔷... Show More INED 🔷PWA (Progressive Web Apps) 🔷INACTIVE OFFER 🔷POP-UP 🔷IN-PAGE 🔷Target group 🔷T...
MaxTraffic
maxtraffic.com
Max Traffic is a complete on-site marketing solution using web push notifications, exit intent and promotional overlays.
indigitall
indigitall.com
indigitall is an international company that is offering a SaaS Marketing Automation service that allows our customers sending enriched, segmented, interactive and location-based push notifications to their audience. We cover the full customer lifecycle, activating, converting and retaining an increa...
FoxPush
foxpush.com
Send instant Web push notifications to your subscribers whenever they are online, wherever they may be- Even on their mobiles! It's easy to set-up and requires no technical skills. Send push notifications to your users to boost your engagement. Get setup in 3 minutes for desktop & mobile.
FlareLane
flarelane.com
FlareLane is a highly personalized CRM marketing solution that leverages interactive push notifications to enhance the customer experience. We're committed to building a world-class event-based, automatic, user-friendly push notification service that improves customer retention and revenue. Learn mo...
Catapush
catapush.com
Catapush is a SaaS mobile messaging platform (push and in-app ) designed to help financial services, utilities and large enterprises to handle their customer communications. More reliable, traceable and secure than any other available alternative, provides significant cost reduction compare with SMS...
WonderPush
wonderpush.com
Notifications and popups starting at €1/month for Web and Mobile. WonderPush is the fastest platform offering push notifications and popups for iOS, Android and websites. Easy to set, our powerful solution enables thousands of developers and marketers to send more than 350,000 notifications per seco...
Subscribers
subscribers.com
Skip the long line of the email inbox with messages sent straight to your site visitors, even after they’ve left your site. Subscribers is a highly effective tool to re-engage your website visitors and drive purchases using targeted web push notifications. What is a web push notification? Web push n...
PushPad
pushpad.xyz
Pushpad is the easiest way to add push notifications to websites and web apps. Delivers millions of web push notifications daily. Pushpad is the professional solution for web app developers and websites of any size that want to send push notifications.
Noviclick
noviclick.com
Noviclick is an online advertising platform where you can create advertising campaigns. Our source types are; push traffic, inpage push and popunder traffic. The most important principles in this are: ✅ Transparency ✅ User-friendly and fast dashboard with advanced targeting options ✅ Practically Bot...
Notix
notix.co
NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR...
Feedify
feedify.net
Feedify provide a lean dashboard from where customer engagement tools can be managed with automation. Feedify allows to create notifications, pops, surveys, feedback tools (pre and post sales) which can be narrowed via geo location, browser, device, country, time zone etc.
AutomateWoo
automatewoo.com
Powerful marketing automation for your WooCommerce store. Convert and retain customers with automated marketing that does the hard work for you. AutomateWoo has the tools you need to grow your store and make more money.
AdOperator
adoperator.com
AdOperator provides advertising services for affiliate marketers, ad agencies and direct advertisers to gain user activity, build new audiences and increase conversions across mobile and desktop devices. Our main ad inventory push notifications and native-in-feed (Coming soon!) advertising brings in...
NotifyVisitors
notifyvisitors.com
Enhance the revenue and amplify the business growth with NotifyVisitors marketing automation software tools such as email marketing and SMS marketing.
Larapush
larapush.com
LaraPush is a Market leading self-hosted solution for Web Push Notifications that lets you send trackable push notifications. LaraPush allows you to reach your users with web and mobile push notifications on desktop browsers and android phones for FREE*. 🌀 How LaraPush is Different from Other Servi...
PushPushGo
pushpushgo.com
Re-engage users with web and mobile push notifications. Test for free feature-rich GDPR-compliant solution.
SmartPush
smartpush.ai
SmartPush is a push notification service provider that helps businesses increase customer engagement using web push notifications. Including features such as segmentation, automated messaging, personalized notifications, and real-time reporting, SmartPush makes it easy for businesses to reach users ...
MagicBell
magicbell.com
MagicBell is a flexible notification inbox for web, mobile and in-app that can be deployed within a day saving you hundreds of hours of manual coding and complicated implementation - all under your brand. Unlike other notification systems, MagicBell learns about your user's preferences and protects ...
Pushwoosh
pushwoosh.com
Pushwoosh is the top mobile-inspired customer engagement platform for high achievers. It makes omnichannel messaging easy, allowing marketers and product managers to send push notifications, in-app messages, email, SMS, and WhatsApp from one platform. Map out and streamline your audience interaction...
Segmentify
segmentify.com
Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles...
Gravitec
gravitec.net
Hi! Welcome to Gravitec.net! A push notification service focused on automation and personalization. We believe that taking good care of your customers will only benefit you! That's why we're doing our best to keep your readers satisfied. Set up Daily and Weekly Digests that contain the most popular ...
Kumulos
kumulos.com
With Kumulos, marketing teams can quickly create personalized journeys that users love, turbocharging mobile app engagement and creating vocal brand advocates for life. We put your team back in the driving seat, providing them with all of the powerful marketing tools they need for greater control, f...
PushEngage
pushengage.com
Welcome to PushEngage, your premier partner for unlocking the full potential of web and app push notifications! At PushEngage, we empower businesses like yours to engage, re-engage, and retain customers through targeted and personalized push notifications. Whether you are looking to boost conversion...
Engagespot
engagespot.co
通知用の Zapier。 Engagespot は、開発者が単一の API を使用してマルチチャネル製品通知を構築するのに役立ちます。 Engagespot を使用すると、次のことが可能になります。 * 電子メール、アプリ内、SMS、プッシュ、WhatsApp、Slack などの複数の通知チャネルを数分で製品に統合します。 * さまざまなチャネルにわたるアプリの通知コンテンツを管理するための組み込みのテンプレート エディター。 * 統合されたログとモニタリングにより、さまざまなチャネルにわたる通知配信とパフォーマンスを完全に追跡できます。 * 強力な通知設定管理 API により、ユーザーが...
Atomic.io
atomic.io
次世代のカスタマー エクスペリエンスをアプリ内で実現します。 Atomic.io は、アプリ内顧客エンゲージメント ツールであり、最も安全なチャネルであるアプリ内の顧客に、ハイパーパーソナライズされた実用的なメッセージを迅速に送信できるようにします。 Atomic.io は、94% の読み取り率と電子メールの 14 倍高いコンバージョン率により、顧客エンゲージメントを高めることが証明されています。私たちは、ANZ、Westpac、Movember、Foodstuff、Fisher Funds、BNZ、Kiwi Bank などの大手ブランドのアプリ内エンゲージメントを強化しています。 Atomi...
Notificare
notificare.com
Notificare は、ブランドが視聴者に（再）エンゲージし、顧客の行動を明らかにし、コンバージョンを増やすのに役立つ、主要な強力な顧客エンゲージメント プラットフォームです。アプリ プッシュ、ウェブ プッシュ、電子メール、SMS、モバイル ウォレットのチャネルを備えた 1 つのツールで、最も魅力的なメッセージとインタラクションを配信します。 2012 年に設立され、本社はオランダのロッテルダムにあります。 Notificare は ISO/IEC 27001:2013 認証を取得しています。 Rituals、Hunkemöller、ICI Paris XL、Jumbo スーパーマーケット、...
Appgain.io
appgain.io
Appgain は、フルスタックの Web およびモバイル マーケティング プラットフォームであり、モバイル アプリと Web アプリが単一のプラットフォームでより多くのユーザーを獲得し、エンゲージメントを向上させるのに役立ちます。 2020 年までに、アプリをダウンロードさせるためだけに 2,000 億ドルが費やされ、そのうち 75% は決してアプリを開かないのです。 Appgain.io は、失われた 75% のアプリ ユーザーとの再エンゲージメントに重点を置いています。当社のプラットフォームは次のことを可能にします。 - SMS、電子メール、プッシュ通知などを送信することで、オムニチャネ...
Cordial
cordial.com
Cordial は、ブランドがマーケティング戦略を完全に自動化し、働き方を変革できるようにする真のマーケティング プラットフォームです。顧客中心のアプローチで設計された Cordial は、高度なデータの柔軟性と洗練された適応型自動化および最先端の AI を組み合わせて、記録的な速さで新しいマーケティング戦略を考案、テスト、実装するすべてが 1 つのプラットフォームにまとめられています。当社は、ブランドがより良いメッセージを発信できるよう支援することを使命とする、受賞歴のある高成長企業です。 Cordial の委託による最近の調査で、Forrester Consulting は、Cordial...
PushAlert
pushalert.co
PushAlert は、Web プッシュ通知、Android および iOS のアプリ通知、およびオンサイト メッセージングをサポートするマルチチャネルの顧客エンゲージメント プラットフォームです。クラスをリードするアーキテクチャを備えた PushAlert は、更新、プロモーション、ニュースに関するリアルタイムの通知を送信することで企業が視聴者と関わり、また現在オンサイトにいる顧客と関わることもできます。 PushAlert は、シームレスなパーソナライゼーションと深い分析統合、オープン API とともに Web およびアプリ プラットフォームとの幅広い互換性を提供し、あらゆる規模の企業が有...
cmercury
cmercury.com
cmercury の AI を活用した電子メール マーケティング プラットフォームは、拡張されたオムニチャネル マーケティング機能を備えており、電子メール、モバイル、Web チャネル全体での顧客の獲得、維持、エンゲージメントを支援します。