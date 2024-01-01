代替案 - Giftpack
Sendoso
sendoso.com
主要な送信プラットフォームである Sendoso は、バイヤージャーニー全体を通じて顧客と関わるための新しい方法を企業に提供することで、企業が目立つよう支援します。
Wellable
wellable.co
Wellable のウェルネス プラットフォームは、組織が魅力的な従業員ウェルネス プログラムを構築し、従業員エクスペリエンスを向上させ、文化を変革するのに役立ちます。
Tremendous
tremendous.com
デジタル決済を国際的に大規模に送信します。即時配達、ストレスのない引き換え、何百もの特典オプション。使いやすいプラットフォームで支払いを購入、送信、追跡、管理、ブランド化できます。
IncentivePilot
incentivepilot.com
IncentivePilot は、セールス イネーブルメント リーダー向けの主要なゲーミフィケーションおよび独創的なプラットフォームです。数百万ドルの予算を簡単に管理し、数秒で何千もの報酬を送信し、チームに最高の贈り物である賞品を選択する権限を与えます。社内マーケティング キャンペーンを通じてエンゲージメントを追跡し、セールス イネーブルメント イニシアチブの責任を負います。注意を引くためのフックが必要な場合でも、行動を促すためのニンジンが必要な場合でも、Incentivepilot にはすべてが揃っています。
&Open
andopen.co
関心のある企業へのより良いギフト。営業、マーケティング、人事、CX チーム全体で関係を育み、ロイヤルティを構築します。
Snappy
snappy.com
Snappy は、経験と喜びの力を利用して世界中の人々を結びつける、オールインワンのエンタープライズ ギフト プラットフォームです。
StoreCash Perks
storecashperks.com
StoreCash is the easiest way to Send, Manage, and Recieve Gift Cards for your Employees, Partners, or Users. With our easy E-Giftcards, Digital Wallet, & Platform and API options there's no easier way to make your users happy!
RepeatMD
repeatmd.com
Sell more high-margin services with mobile rewards. RepeatMD helps medspas and aesthetic providers retain customers with loyalty programs and patient financing.
Prezzee Business
business.prezzee.com.au
At Prezzee, our mission is to transform the gifting landscape by creating human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments. We believe that gifting should always feel magical for both the sender and the recipient, hitting the mark with the right gift and a great customer experience – ever...
Prezzee
prezzee.com.au
At Prezzee, our mission is to transform the gifting landscape by creating human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments. We believe that gifting should always feel magical for both the sender and the recipient, hitting the mark with the right gift and a great customer experience – ever...
Prepaidify
prepaidify.com
Prepaidify, is a leading digital gift card website established in July 2018. We specialize in providing our clients with a wide range of digital gift cards from top national brands, including Google Play, iTunes, Starbucks, Nordstrom, and more. At Prepaidify, we believe in offering a seamless and ha...
Pazcare
pazcare.com
One card to access all allowances (Food, Fuel, Telecom, Gift, L&D & more) provided by employers. Give your employees the maximum accessibility to their tax benefits and plan monthly expenses with Pazcard. Be it ordering food through Zomato or buying groceries from your nearby departmental store - Pa...
Offiga
offiga.com
Offiga is India's first enterprise gifting dashboard that simplifies gifting for businesses of all sizes. It offers a range of features including tracking the real-time status of all orders, managing employee or client addresses, downloading a summary of order statuses and many more upcoming feature...
HiThrive
hithrive.com
The easiest way to recognize and reward employees. Integrated with Slack and Microsoft Teams to increase recognition and engagement. Meaningful recognition that your team will value.
Giftly
giftly.com
Giftly is revolutionizing the way people give and receive gifts.San Francisco-based startup upending the $100B-a-year gift card market by making gift cards more personal, customizable, beautiful, and fun than ever before.
Giftcardsify
giftcardsify.com
Giftcardsify is a dynamic and innovative online platform that revolutionizes the way people buy and utilize gift cards. This company has successfully merged the world of digital currencies with the convenience of e-Gift Cards, offering a secure, rapid, and straightforward method for making online tr...
PerkSweet
perksweet.com
PerkSweet is an employee engagement & rewards platform that lets you easily say thank you, congrats, farewell, great job, and much more to your team. PerkSweet offers an intuitive rewards & redemption process, unlimited digital group cards, and automated networking capabilities. PerkSweet allows you...
Loop & Tie
loopandtie.com
The Loop & Tie gift management platform helps businesses send sustainable, personalized gifts to audiences around the world. Mass production is bad for the environment and bad for the world. Every gift in the Loop & Tie marketplace comes from small or minority-owned businesses, or companies working ...
Huggg
huggg.me
Reward everyday contributions with tangible tokens of appreciation, driving employee AND customer satisfaction, engagement and retention
Virtual Incentives
virtualincentives.com
Instant Gratification. A Powerful Incentive. Prepaid incentives for market research & rewards programs powered by a simple, fast, customizable virtual solution.
Gyft
gyft.com
Gyft is the best way to buy & send gift cards online for retailers like Amazon, Starbucks, and iTunes. Use the Gyft mobile app to balance check gift cards.
Gift Baskets Overseas
giftbasketsoverseas.com
GiftBasketsOverseas.com is an A-ranked, BBB-accredited company based in the United States that specializes in delivering high-quality corporate gifts to over 200 countries. Everyone in the company is committed to delighting customers with superior service and extraordinary accessibility through a wi...
Huuray
huuray.com
Huuray is a GaaS (Gifting as a Service). We offer private and public customers a unique SaaS solution – with on-demand ordering and instant issuing of 5000+ gift cards across 100+ countries through a unique tech platform, incl. mass send-outs – whether it’s digital or physical gift cards across the ...
PerkUp
perkupapp.com
Send employees incredible gifts and rewards with PerkUp. Streamline work anniversary and birthday gifting, send cash incentives and distribute branded swag to your global team.
PerkSpot
perkspot.com
PerkSpot is the trusted platform that puts money back into your employees’ pockets. We source the most exclusive and personalized discounts, savings, and rewards that employees actually want. Our managed discount and reward experience brings it together so that it’s as easy and inexpensive as it is ...
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
flowyteam.com • Strategy Planning • OKRs • KPIs •Tasks (incl. Kanban) • Projects (incl. Gantt) • Whiteboards • Reports • Leads • Clients • Engagement • Tickets • Forms & Surveys • 360˚ Review • Rewards • Attendance • Leave • LMS • Outperform your Peers by executing your strategies and achieving your...
Karrot
karrotmarket.com
Karrot is the largest local community marketplace to buy, sell and trade new and used home decor, furniture, fashion and more. Join our growing community of over 10 million verified users!
Crewhu
crewhu.com
Crewhu is the only platform built for MSPs combining CSAT, NPS, Employee Recognition, and Gamification. Track the metrics that matter most to increase employee engagement, customer satisfaction, and close more deals!
BHN Rewards
bhnrewards.com
BHN Rewards (formerly Rybbon) is the all-in-one solution for sending, tracking, and managing digital rewards programs. With BHN Rewards, it’s easy to incorporate automated rewards from popular brands — including Amazon, Visa, and Mastercard — to boost engagement, increase response rates, generate br...
Hoppier
hoppier.com
Send Global Rewards to Clients or Employees in 5 Clicks or Less with Smarter Spending™ Controls! Create your remote lunch program, send a coffee, happy hour drinks, personal gifts, charity donations, learning allowances, and more. Hoppier works in over 60+ countries! 1000+ Global Organizations use H...
TruCentive
trucentive.com
TruCentive, the all-in-one incentives fulfillment and rewards delivery platform, helps companies stand out by giving them new ways to engage with their employees, partners, and customers. By integrating the digital delivery of eGift Cards, Merchandise, and funds delivery, companies increase the effe...
eGifter Rewards
egifterrewards.com
eGifter RewardsTM has many different ways to purchase gift cards, including buying gift cards in bulk and API delivery. Our Gift Card platform offers easy account set up, and robust reporting so you can optimize every purchase. Buy Gift Cards in bulk with ACH, Wire Transfer or Credit Card. You can s...
Runa
runa.io
With Runa, companies can pay the people they serve in any form of digital value (gift cards, prepaid cards, crypto, subscriptions and more), anywhere, instantly. Legacy payment mechanisms struggle to adapt to low-volume, high-velocity transactions both locally and globally, such as sending payouts t...
Tillo
tillo.io
Tillo enables businesses to supercharge their growth through an innovative platform that uses the power of digital gift cards to connect consumers to the brands they love. Our platform resolves two business headaches simultaneously, allowing you to tap into new revenue streams to acquire new custome...
Kudos
kudos.com
Kudos award-winning employee recognition platform enables organizations to create impactful, sustainable employee experiences that result in more employee engagement and improved business outcomes.
GroupGreeting
groupgreeting.com
At GroupGreeting, we believe the world is a better place when people feel appreciated. That’s our mission: to help make it easy for people to share appreciation - one person, one card at a time. Our service allows you to create a digital card and have multiple people sign it. Our modern approach to ...
Giftogram
giftogram.com
Giftogram is a free global platform that helps businesses send gift cards and prepaid cards with their chosen design, logo, and custom message in minutes. Founded on the idea of choice, recipients can decide where to redeem their Giftogram from hundreds of today’s most popular retailers. We’re on a ...
Guusto
guusto.com
Recognition built to impact frontline retention. Not another points program! Start in minutes, not months, with a free single user account that can send rewards to anyone. Flexible delivery to reach frontline workers through web, mobile app, TV displays and print options that require no technology t...
Awardco
award.co
Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. Access the largest reward network on the planet and get tax compliance support for your employee rewards through Awardco's unique partnerships with Amazon Business and Deloitte. Enjoy dollar-...
SWAG.EU
swag.eu
SWAG.EU は、ブランドの向上に役立つ優れた製品エクスペリエンスを作成します。当社は、高品質のパーソナライズされた製品を設計、調達、製造、販売しています。そして、私たちは迅速に対応します。当社は、ヨーロッパにおけるあらゆるカスタムグッズのニーズに応える頼りになるパートナーであることに誇りを持っています。当社は高品質の製品を幅広く提供しており、当社のウェブサイトではカスタム商品のデザインや注文が簡単に行えます。当社の専門家チームは、注文プロセス全体を通じてサポートとガイダンスを提供し、カスタムグッズがまさにご希望どおりであることを確認します。当社の製品とサービスで御社のブランドを向上させ、永...
CorporateGift.com
corporategift.com
Corporate Gift は、継続的なプログラムによるギフトを念頭に置いて開発されたギフト プラットフォームです。すべてを一度購入、保存、セットアップすれば、数分でエンゲージメントを促進できます。当社のソリューションは 3 つの柱を中心に形成されています。受信者を確実に満足させるための多種多様な製品、シームレスなプロセス制御のための高度なテクノロジーと自動化、そしてあらゆる顧客のニーズを確実に満たすためのベスト プラクティスとサポートを提供する準備ができている専門家チームです。
SwagUp
swagup.com
SwagUp は、唯一のエンドツーエンドの Swag 管理プラットフォームです。私たちは、盗品は信じられないほど強力ですが、使用するのが信じられないほど複雑であると信じています。私たちが行っているすべてのことは、グッズの作成と発送のプロセスをできるだけシンプルにすることに重点を置いています。当社のプラットフォームは、製品の設計、作成、購入、在庫管理、合理化された流通、グローバル物流をすべて 1 か所で管理する機能を提供します。 Redeem (美しいギフト体験)、Shops (当社のプラットフォーム内に独自の素晴らしい店舗を構築)、統合 (HRIS、CRM などのイベントに基づいてスワッグ配布...
Stadium
bystadium.com
スタジアムを使用すると、規模や距離に関係なく、グローバルなグループでのギフト、特典、記念品をシンプルかつ個人的なものにすることができます。世界中の受信者が希望するものと送信先を選択できるようにすることで、推測を排除し、各交換の影響を最大化します。クライアントに感謝する場合でも、従業員の新入社員研修を行う場合でも、Stadium はどこにいても従業員を魅了し、祝うためのオールインワン プラットフォームです。注文の設定については、こちらから電話を予約してご相談ください: https://www.bystadium.com/book-a-call/
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
NeoCurrency は、36 か国の 24 の異なる通貨で、トップ ブランド、プリペイド、その他の現金のようなオプションを特集した独自のカタログからデジタル特典を調達し、世界中のクライアントに提供しています。 NeoCurrency は、米国に本拠を置く独立系のプロバイダーで、プロモーションやロイヤリティ プログラム、市場調査、従業員の報酬、販売奨励金などのデジタル特典や賞品を提供しています。
O4S
o4s.io
O4S は、流通主導の企業がチャネル パートナーと関わる方法に革命をもたらすテクノロジー プラットフォームです。 O4S は、最先端のソリューションとデータ主導のアプローチを通じて、企業がパフォーマンスの高いチャネル パートナーを正確にターゲットにしてインセンティブを与え、販売を促進し、永続的なパートナーシップを促進できるようにします。
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode は、魅力的な顧客特典プログラムを迅速に開始したい企業向けの顧客特典プラットフォームです。 Paylode を使用すると、企業は社内で構築する場合に比べてわずかな時間とコストで包括的な特典プログラムを顧客に提供できます。 Paylode は、あなたの隅にパートナーシップ チーム全体がいるようなものです。当社は、トップ消費者ブランドから提供される何千もの特典を精査して事前交渉し、企業が膨大な時間と経費を節約するためのコード不要の簡単なツールを提供します。特典プログラムは、コンバージョン率、維持率、エンゲージメント、満足度を高め、最終的には長期的な顧客の幸福度を高めると同時に、ビジネ...
Alyce
alyce.com
Alyce は、パーソナライズされたギフトを通じて企業が関係を構築し、売上を加速し、ブランド認知度を高めるのに役立つ AI 対応のギフト プラットフォームです。マーケティング、営業、顧客チームは Alyce を使用して新しいビジネスへの扉を開き、ライフサイクル全体を通じて忠実な顧客を育成し、報酬を与えます。
Kudoboard
kudoboard.com
Kudoboard は特別な機会に最適なグループ カードです。 メッセージ、GIF、写真、ビデオが満載のオンライン グループ カードで誰かを祝いましょう!
Giftbit
giftbit.com
報酬およびインセンティブ プログラム用のデジタル ギフト カードを購入、送信、追跡します。
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
ビジネス向けの報酬、インセンティブ、福利厚生および支払いインフラストラクチャ。 新興企業から大企業まで、あらゆる規模の何千もの企業が Xoxoday のビジネス通貨を使用して、報酬、特典、インセンティブを送信し、支払いを行っています。