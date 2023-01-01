代替案 - Gain.pro
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush は、SEO、PPC、コンテンツ、ソーシャル メディア、競合調査のためのソリューションを提供します。世界中の600万人を超えるマーケティング担当者から信頼されています
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo は、ワシントン州バンクーバーに本拠を置くアメリカのサブスクリプションベースのサービスとしてのソフトウェア (SaaS) 会社で、ビジネスマンや企業に関する情報のデータベースへのアクセスを営業、マーケティング、人材採用の専門家に販売しています。同社はもともと、創設者のヨナタン・スターンとミシェル・デカリーによって2000年にEliyon Technologiesとして設立されました。 DiscoverOrg による買収後、現在の CEO は Henry Schuck です。2020 年、Zoominfo.com とその関連組織である Zoominfo-privacy.com お...
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase は、非公開企業および公開企業に関するビジネス情報を検索するためのプラットフォームです。 Crunchbase の情報には、投資と資金調達の情報、創設メンバーと指導的地位にある個人、合併と買収、ニュース、業界のトレンドが含まれます。 Crunchbase Web サイトは元々スタートアップを追跡するために構築されたもので、世界規模の上場企業と非公開企業に関する情報が含まれています。 Crunchbase は、ベンチャー プログラム、機械学習、社内データ チーム、Crunchbase コミュニティの 4 つの方法でデータを調達しています。一般のメンバーは、Crunchba...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
クアルトリクスは、企業が顧客、製品、ブランド、従業員エクスペリエンスに関する洞察を 1 か所で取得し、それに基づいて行動できるようにします。
Nielsen
nielsen.com
ニールセン コーポレーションは、自己言及的にニールセン カンパニーとして知られ、以前は ACNielsen または AC Nielsen として知られていた、米国ニューヨーク市に本社を置く世界的なマーケティング調査会社です。北米の地域本社はシカゴにあります。
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Samelikeweb は、企業および中小企業 (SMB) の顧客向けのデジタル インテリジェンス プロバイダーです。このプラットフォームは Web 分析サービスを提供し、クライアントや競合他社の Web トラフィックに関する情報をユーザーに提供します。
Data.ai
data.ai
data.ai (旧 App Annie) は、アプリ分析データ用の使いやすいプラットフォームとツールを提供します。私たちと協力して、アプリ ビジネスのあらゆる段階をより効率的に実行してください。
Serpstat
serpstat.com
✓ バックリンク分析 ✓ ランク追跡 ✓ キーワード調査 ✓ 競合他社分析 ✓ サイト監査のためのスマートで強力なツール。
Bright Data
brightdata.com
BrightData (旧名 Luminati Networks): データ収集インフラストラクチャ。 Fortune 500 企業が使用するプロキシ ネットワークとデータ収集ツール
G2
g2.com
ユーザー評価とソーシャル データに基づいて、最高のビジネス ソフトウェアとサービスを比較します。 CRM、ERP、HR、CAD、PDM、マーケティング ソフトウェアのレビュー。
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus を使用すると、どこにいても適切な対象者にパーソナライズされたメッセージを配信できます。
Sensor Tower
sensortower.com
アプリの成長を促進するデータ Sensor Tower はデータと洞察を提供します モバイルアプリのエコシステムをマスターするために必要です。
Demandbase
demandbase.com
中規模市場および大企業の B2B 企業向けの主要な ABM ソフトウェア。真のエンドツーエンドのアカウントベースのマーケティング会社について詳しくご覧ください。
Diffbot
diffbot.com
Web スクレイピングを使用しない Web データ。 Web 全体で接続されている 1 兆個のコンテンツをクエリしたり、Diffbot を使用してオンデマンドでコンテンツを抽出したりできます。
Contify
contify.com
Contify は、競合他社、顧客、業界セグメントに関する情報を追跡するための、AI 対応の市場および競合インテリジェンス プラットフォームです。
42matters
42matters.com
42matters は、モバイルおよびコネクテッド TV (CTV) アプリ インテリジェンスの大手プロバイダーです。当社の最先端の機械学習アルゴリズムは、アプリ市場に関する包括的な洞察を提供し、組織がより強力でより多くの情報に基づいたビジネスを構築できるようにします。 Google Play、Apple App Store、Amazon Appstore、Huawei AppGallery、Tencent MyApp、Roku Channel Store、Apple TV tvOS App Store、Amazon Fire TV、Google TV、 Samsung スマート TV アプリ...
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs は、1 週間以内に市場投入できるようにする販売インテリジェンス プラットフォームです。インテント データ、テクノロジー使用状況トラッカー、B2B マーケティング担当者/営業担当者が対応可能な市場を把握できるリード スコアリング。 OceanFrogs は、国際データ (APAC、日本、インド、米国) を提供することに誇りを持っています。当社は、世界中で 9,000 を超えるテクノロジー、1,000 の意図トピック、および 1,000 万以上の企業を追跡しています。 OceanFrogs は、希望する企業の絞り込まれたリストに焦点を当てる形で、チーム、製品、サービスによる検...
A-INSIGHTS
a-insights.eu
A-INSIGHTS は、財務ベンチマーク、競合分析、パフォーマンス監視のためのオールインワン プラットフォームです。推測に頼る作業を戦略的な洞察に置き換えて、データに基づいた意思決定の力を今すぐ解き放ちましょう。当社は、正確かつ最新のソースから戦略的データを収集し、それらを整理し、補完的なソースでデータを充実させ、数字を超えたストーリーを提供することで、お客様の成功を支援します。カスタマイズされたダッシュボードで、同業他社、サプライヤー、クライアントに関する重要な競争に関する洞察とすぐに使用できる KPI ベンチマークをすべて見つけます。当社の専任専門家チームは、必要なときに必要なバックアッ...
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
マーケットインテリジェンスと検索プラットフォーム 数時間ではなく数秒で洞察を明らかにします インデックスが作成され、検索可能で、すべてが 1 か所にまとめられた広範なコンテンツ全体で企業、トピック、業界を簡単に追跡することで、市場のスピードに合わせて動きます。
Crayon
crayon.co
Crayon の一連の競争インテリジェンス ソフトウェア ツールは、持続可能なビジネス上の優位性を生み出すことができるように、チャンスを見つけて掴むのに役立ちます。
Zulu5
zulu5.com
Explore your advertising risks and opportunities with Zulu5's ad intelligence tools. Designed for advertisers, publishers, and agencies, our platform enables you to identify past successes, adapt existing campaigns, and discover new opportunities to drive campaign success and generate leads. zBoost ...
Venture IQ
ventureiq.nl
Venture IQ was founded with the goal to enable better and more sustainable matches between companies by solving the resource and data constraints associated with proactive market and technology screening. We know from first hand experience that teams responsible for initiating external engagements o...
TrustStar
truststar.ai
TrustStar AI is a real-time market intelligence insights platform using AI to help the mortgage industry aggregate & organize insights. TrustStar is a platform that collects curated and verified market intelligence, designed specifically for loan officers and sales managers seeking actionable insigh...
Leadbright
leadbright.com
Leadbright’s LOOP is a codeless OBM (Organic-Based Marketing) platform for website demand generation, conversions, and revenue growth. LOOP uses big data, machine learning and AI to provide business intelligence to outperform your competitors. We simplify complex data, saving weeks of manual work. T...
Hermix
hermix.com
Hermix is the first market analytics platform for public sector sales. We help companies win public contracts, with tender monitoring and market intelligence. Big data is already used heavily in retail, consumer, B2C/B2B. With Hermix, modern analytics is also available to B2G - Business-to-governmen...
Firmable
firmable.com
Firmable is Australia’s go-to B2B database helping businesses drive smarter decisions and outperform by knowing more about their leads, customers, and candidates than ever before. It allows sales and marketing teams to accelerate growth and improve engagement; helps recruiters to identify and attrac...
Cikisi
en.cikisi.com
Cikisi is a Market Intelligence Solution, using AI technology, to provide B2B companies with a blend of real-time insights, information and data to accelerate their decision-making process.
Ai Palette
aipalette.com
Ai Palette helps FMCG companies to create consumer winning products using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Ai Palette’s patented technology identifies consumer trends in real-time, uncovers consumer drivers and motivations, and helps in creating product concepts that meet unmet consumer...
Ubico
ubico.io
Ubico provides an AI-powered lead engagement platform for sales and marketing organizations. Ubico works with leading global companies such as Hitachi Vantara, AccedoTV, Freshbooks. Transform lead engagement with the power of automation. Ubico make every sales rep more productive by integrating with...
Fundz
fundz.net
Fundz is the sales trigger event platform™, the first solution of it's kind built from the ground up to help people discover, connect and close more customers after key business trigger events, such as new rounds of fundings, new executive hirings & acquisitions. Our data is licensed by industry lea...
Behavio
behaviolabs.com
Behavio, the automated insight platform for creative advertising, is a valuable resource for any brand manager, marketer, strategist, researcher, or CEO, who wants to make data-driven decisions and optimize their ad campaigns for maximum impact. The web-based environment allows users to test their a...
EQI Data
eqidata.com
G-data is a proprietary AI-powered business intelligence model software that brings a real-time, multi-platform integrated, advanced analytical SaaS solution for online businesses in China. G-data collects data from all e-Commerce and social media platforms, sCRM, market and competitors to offer liv...
Cypris
cypris.ai
Cypris is a market intelligence platform built for research & development and innovation teams. We analyze and track over 500M+ data points from over 150 countries every day, including new entran... Show More s, patents, research papers, startups, and more. We’re connecting r&d teams to the global i...
BoardEx
boardex.com
BoardEx is a leading provider of executive intelligence and relationship mapping solutions, offering enterprise solutions to advance business development and enhance relationship capital management. Trusted by over 350,000 users, BoardEx enables you to map your relationship path to 1.6 million execu...
AppstoreSpy
appstorespy.com
Turn data into insights in a few clicks — AppstoreSpy offers easy-to-use tools for complex tasks to help you make a mobile breakthrough. Our tools provide insights that help users figure out which app can become the next big thing, beat competitors on the market, or find the best investment opportun...
IQBlade
iqblade.com
IQBlade is a software platform which helps businesses to thrive in today’s ultra-competitive markets. Gain real-time insight into your competitors, business partners and customers to give you tangible competitive advantage in a B2B environment
Zartico
zartico.com
The Zartico Destination Operating System® (ZDOS®) features our proprietary Integrated Data Model™ comprising the highest frequency and highest resolution geolocation, spending, and event data for both residents and visitors, and all event types. Combined with destination occupancy, marketing perform...
WatchMyCompetitor
watchmycompetitor.com
WatchMyCompetitor (WMC) is a leading competitor intelligence platform that enables organisations to make smarter decisions faster. It uses AI to track the global digital footprint of an organisation’s competitors in real-time and market analysts to curate the data. Clients get a continuous flow of t...
Stackline
stackline.com
On a mission to fuel the future of commerce by bringing brands and customers closer together, Stackline is the first full-funnel connected commerce platform for the world’s most innovative brands. Stackline's proprietary neural networks and deep learning systems surface and visualize transformationa...
Databook
databook.com
Databook is the industry’s first platform for Strategic Relationship Management (SRM). If you haven’t heard of SRM yet, don’t worry—it’s new. SRM is a go-to-market process for deepening and expanding sellers’ connections with customers by aligning around a clear understanding of customer need. Here’...
Nexoya
nexoya.com
静的な予算計画はもう必要ありません。アジャイルなポートフォリオ管理の力を活用します。 AI テクノロジーを使用して広告予算をより効率的に割り当て、広告費用対効果を最大 70% 向上させます。
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
People Data Labs では、最大かつ最も正確な人物データの信頼できる情報源を構築しています。当社は、15 億人を超える個人の履歴書、連絡先、社会的情報、人口統計情報のデータセットを、必要な規模で提供します。無料の API キーにサインアップして、クレジット カードを必要とせずにプロフィールの強化を無料で始めましょう。
Resonate
resonate.com
Resonate Ignite プラットフォームは、洞察をアクションにシームレスに加速する唯一の AI 主導の消費者データおよび分析プラットフォームです。ログインすると、今日の消費者に関する関連性の高い最新の消費者市場調査に即座にアクセスできます。 Ignite は、2 億 3,000 万人の個人消費者に関する 14,000 を超えるリアルタイムの独自の価値観に基づく洞察を提供します。ファーストパーティデータをオンボーディングして、顧客についての理解を深めます。関連性の高いターゲットを絞ったマイクロセグメントを迅速に作成および分析して、セグメンテーション戦略を強化します。 Ignite はマー...
ExactBuyer
exactbuyer.com
ExactBuyer proExactBuyer は、よりターゲットを絞ったオーディエンスの構築に役立つリアルタイムの連絡先、企業データ、オーディエンス インテリジェンス ソリューションを提供します。あなたの地域の新しいアカウント、次のトップのエンジニアリングやセールスの採用、理想的なポッドキャストのゲスト、さらには次のパートナーを見つけてください。 ExactBuyer の Prospector を使用すると、比類のない精度でオーディエンスを検索および構築できます。
Connectbase
connectbase.com
当社は、接続業界に位置情報に関する洞察と自動化ツールを提供し、より多くの取引を獲得できるように支援します。ネットワークの売買を変革します。
Native AI
gonative.ai
Native Ai は、ブランドや組織の追跡、管理、最適化、革新を支援する常時稼働の市場インテリジェンス プラットフォームです。最先端の NLP および AI テクノロジーを使用して大規模なデータセットの中から発見を行い、ブランドが製品を合理化し、消費者をより深く理解できるようにします。
Event Registry
eventregistry.org
AI の力を利用してニュース コンテンツを実用的な洞察に変える Event Registry は、世界をリードするニュース インテリジェンス プラットフォームであり、組織が世界の出来事を追跡し、その影響を分析できるようにします。
Versium
versium.com
Versium は、マーケティング担当者が複数のデジタル タッチ ポイントとマーケティング チャネルにわたって理想的な見込み顧客をより適切に特定、理解し、リーチできるようにするデータ テクノロジー企業です。 Versium の業界をリードする ID 解決および洞察エンジンは、マーケティング担当者がリーチを 5 倍も大幅に向上させる一連のソリューションを強化します。 Versium 独自のデータ資産には、20 億を超えるコンタクト ポイントと 2 兆を超えるインサイト属性が含まれており、業界で最も豊富な B2B2C ID グラフとデータ テクノロジー プラットフォームを構築し、マーケティング担当...
MobileAction
mobileaction.co
MobileAction は、最高のモバイル UA 最適化プラットフォームです。公式の Apple Search Ads パートナーとして、データ駆動型のインテリジェンス ツールを使用してモバイル アプリの成長を促進しています。 MobileAction は、顧客の獲得、維持、エンゲージメントに不可欠な動的なモバイル環境を包括的に理解します。これは、アプリの成長マーケティング担当者や所有者が戦略を動員し、ロードマップを調整し、未開拓の市場に参入し、ROI を向上させるのに役立ちます。当社のソリューションは、アプリの所有者、ユーザー獲得マネージャー、アプリの成長専門家がモバイル業界の複雑なスレッ...
Kompyte
kompyte.com
Kompyte の競争インテリジェンス自動化プラットフォームは、マーケティングおよびセールスの専門家が競争環境を追跡する際に直面する課題に対処する、業界で唯一の完全な AI 主導のソリューションです。 Kompyte は、最も広範なデジタル チャネルにわたる追跡プロセスを自動化し、競合情報の収集と洞察の提供に深く広範囲に進出して、顧客が混雑した業界のノイズを乗り越えて市場のリーダーシップを獲得できるように支援します。 Kompyte は、重要なリアルタイムの戦略的洞察を追跡、コンパイル、分析し、適切なチームに提供するためのツールを顧客に提供することで、より優れたメッセージング、ポジショニング、...
Klue
klue.com
Klue は、製品マーケティング担当者や CI チームが競合他社の実用的な洞察を収集、管理、提供し、営業部門がより多くのビジネスを獲得できるように支援するように設計された、AI を活用した競合インテリジェンス プラットフォームです。 Klue は、競合他社に関する動的な洞察を提供することで、企業の営業チームがより多くのビジネスを獲得できるようにします。このプラットフォームは、外部の競争力のある情報と、現場のチームからの内部の知識を独自に統合します。これにより、営業担当者がどこにいても情報に簡単にアクセスできるようになります。あらゆる競争環境において組織に優位性を与えるために、製品マーケティング...
Draup
draup.com
人材リーダー向けの AI を活用したプラットフォームと B2B 販売見込みソフトウェア。 Drup は、営業および人材のリーダーに最適な AI プラットフォームです。
ReportLinker
reportlinker.com
A.I.インテリジェンス成果物を数秒で生成します。分析と表現を通じて、複雑な環境に対する洞察を迅速に得ます。 ReportLinker は、グローバルな業界の洞察へのアクセスを加速する、AI 主導の市場インテリジェンス プラットフォームです。
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry のインテント主導型 ABM オーケストレーションを通じて上位アカウントを変換し、より大規模で優れたパイプラインを実現します。
AroundDeal
arounddeal.com
作業を減らして、より多くの成果を上げ、売上を高めます。 より多くの B2B 連絡先を検索し、記録を強化して検証し、自動ワークフローに参加し、より多くの取引を成約するすべてを、AroundDeal プラットフォームで行います。世界中でビジネスの成長を促進します。
Intellizence
intellizence.com
インテリジェンス AI プラットフォームは、顧客インテリジェンス、販売インテリジェンス、リスク インテリジェンスなど、収益成長とリスク監視のためのインテリジェンス シグナルを提供します。