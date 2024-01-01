Formly
ウェブサイト：tryformly.com
Formly is a powerful and free multistep form solution made for Webflow. With just 5 attributes, you can turn any form into a multistep form on Webflow. Features include: * Custom Navigation Buttons * Automatic Progress Nav * Custom Progress Nav * Press Enter to progress * Input Validation * and many more features!
