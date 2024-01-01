Footmarks
ウェブサイト：footmarks.com
Footmarks helps the worlds largest CPG brands gain unprecedented visibility into their retail execution and compliance rates. From facilities and warehouses all the way to the retail floor, Footmarks provides actionable data to increase execution rates, increase sales, and reduce waste.
