Footmarks helps the worlds largest CPG brands gain unprecedented visibility into their retail execution and compliance rates. From facilities and warehouses all the way to the retail floor, Footmarks provides actionable data to increase execution rates, increase sales, and reduce waste.

ウェブサイト： footmarks.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはFootmarksによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。