Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるFocalのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Focal is an AI video creation tool that allows anyone to create and share TV episodes and movies. We combine existing video, audio, and language models to make this process simple and straightforward.

