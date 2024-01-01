First Insight

First Insight

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：firstinsight.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるFirst Insightのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

First Insight offers a next-gen decision platform that enables designers, merchants, brand managers, buyers, and marketing teams to answer the key questions they face every day by engaging consumers with digital surveys specifically designed for the retail industry. Retail leaders use First Insight’s digital testing platform (InsightSUITE) to enable growth by unlocking value from their target customers. Our solution collects zero-party, voice of customer data and combines it with AI to make financial goals a reality. Why First Insight? First Insight's digital engagement module lets you engage prospects, consumers, customers, and employees via a simple and immersive, browser-based user experience. This Voice of the Customer software gathers feedback via survey questions, sentiment ratings, valuations, and open comments. Enterprises can customize the engagement with their own branding, incentives, and links all within one integrated platform. Proven, Forward-Looking, & Efficient: InsightSUITE’s algorithms use human computational and Bayesian models to minimize the number of responses necessary for statistically valid results. This approach results in tests that are more accurate, less expensive, and faster than other research methods. Expert Account Support: First Insight Account Managers are retail experts. Our team members have the skills necessary to help you operationalize the InsightSUITE platform successfully and minimize time-to-value. Analyst Coverage/Endorsements: Listed as a Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Retail Assortment Optimization Applications in Merchandising Included in Gartner’s 2021 Edition of .
カテゴリー:
Business
Retail Assortment Planning Software

ウェブサイト： firstinsight.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはFirst Insightによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

Syte

Syte

syte.ai

Vue.ai

Vue.ai

vue.ai

SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce

spscommerce.com

Style Arcade

Style Arcade

stylearcade.com

MakerSights

MakerSights

makersights.com

Toolio

Toolio

toolio.com

Peak

Peak

peak.ai

QL2 Software

QL2 Software

ql2.com

こちらもおすすめ

MakerSights

MakerSights

makersights.com

Listrak

Listrak

listrak.com

Datasembly

Datasembly

datasembly.com

DataGPT

DataGPT

datagpt.com

VOC.ai

VOC.ai

voc.ai

Giftbit

Giftbit

giftbit.com

Forsta

Forsta

forsta.com

CINNOX

CINNOX

cinnox.com

Repsly

Repsly

repsly.com

Terminus

Terminus

terminusplatform.com

Dialog Insight

Dialog Insight

app.dialoginsight.com

Macorva

Macorva

macorva.com

見てみる

製品

ダウンロード

サポート

会社

法的事項

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

当社はウェブサイトの提供と改善のためにCookieを使用します。 当社のサイトを使用すると、Cookieに同意したことになります。

プライバシーに関する方針