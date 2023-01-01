In an increasingly digitalized world, we believe in challenging and changing the way people source, plan and conduct meetings, events, and conferences. We do this by ensuring that we understand the event planners and their organizations' most difficult challenges in the effort to create successful meetings between people. This has resulted in Event Logic, a platform that helps event planners plan, source, and compare suppliers to get the best price and outcome of their bookings.

カテゴリー :

ウェブサイト： eventlogic.se

免責事項：WebCatalogはEvent Logicによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。