Enable helps manufacturers, distributors, and retailers turn rebates into a strategic growth engine. Our comprehensive rebate management platform allows you effectively manage every deal type while tracking, analyzing and optimizing the entire rebate management process. With collaborative features you can seamlessly create, negotiate, and execute deals together, then track progress in real-time in one trusted location to promote better alignment. You retain full control, by sharing the data you want to share, both internally and externally, while configuring workflows, approval processes and audit trails to maintain transparency and compliance.
Business
Rebate Management Software

