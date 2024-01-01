dtcpay is a regulated payment service provider that offers reliable solutions for merchants to grow their revenues with higher acceptance rates for Fiat and cryptocurrency transactions. Our client’s customers benefit from frictionless payment experiences whether they are using our award-winning POS+ terminal in-store or using our online checkout. Founded in 2019 in Singapore, dtcpay is a licensed Major Payment Institution (MPI) under the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and offers Digital Payment Token (DPT) services.

ウェブサイト： dtcpay.com

