代替案 - deskbird
Skedda
skedda.com
オフィス、コワーキングスペース、大学、スポーツ会場、スタジオ、教会などは、デスク、部屋、コート、スタジオ、ホール、その他すべての「スペース」の使用を Skedda で管理する場所のほんの一部です。
Envoy
envoy.com
柔軟な職場に人々をまとめる Envoy を利用してハイブリッド ワークプレイスをスムーズかつ安全に運営し、社内の全員が成長できるようにする何千もの企業に加わってください。
Robin
robinpowered.com
Robin は、人々を部屋、デスク、および相互に接続するための業界をリードする柔軟なワークプレイス プラットフォームです。すでに使い慣れているツールと統合されているため、簡単に導入できます。
OfficeRnD
officernd.com
OfficeRnD 製品は、コワーキング、フレックス スペース、ハイブリッド ワークプレイスを管理し、人々に優れたワークプレイス エクスペリエンスを提供するのに役立ちます。
Yoffix
yoffix.com
Want to optimize office use & create a happy hybrid work environment employees love? With our people centric workplace platform employees can easily schedule their office days and book Shared Desks, Rooms and parking lots, while companies can track, manage and optimize their office assets. Yoffix is...
Whatspot
whatspot.app
Elevate your workspace management to new heights with Whatspot. Perfect for businesses, coworking spaces, universities and public institutions, we offer a dynamic solution for all your booking needs – from desks to (meeting) rooms and parking spaces while remaining easy-to-use. Whatspot is FREE fore...
Team Today
team-today.com
Team Today offers is an easy-to-use planning and management tools that empower employees to decide where to work from and when by showing where colleagues are planning on working from, which offices are the busiest, and what days people are working. This is information is then analyzed to provide in...
Gable
gable.to
Gable's HQ platform allows workplace and real estate teams to manage their leased office spaces with desk and meeting room booking, badging integrations, visitor management -- all in the same platform they can run their flex policy, budgeting and controls out of. Gable gives a full 360 degree view o...
Duome
duome.co
Duome is a smart scheduling platform for hybrid working teams, enhancing collaboration and office usage through recommendations about the best place to do the task at hand based on the people you need to see and the work that needs to be done.
Booxpace
booxpace.com
An office reservation application offering flexible, safe and employee-oriented solutions that fit evolving business models. Create Your Own Workspace Allow your employees to use Booxpace to quickly plan their office times from anywhere in line with their needs and make reservations for themselves a...
Ofisly
ofisly.com
Ofisly is a workplace booking & office management app. Ofisly, the ultimate workplace booking and office management app designed with simplicity in mind. Our easy-to-use interface puts the power in the hands of your employees, making booking a desk or a parking spot a breeze and a few clicks away. S...
MAPIQ
mapiq.com
Mapiq is a workplace experience platform that enables organizations to manage office space while perfectly syncing real estate strategy and employee experience. We provide workplace teams with user-friendly tools to confidently optimize their workspaces based on real-time data, manage flexible worki...
Wayleadr
wayleadr.com
At Wayleadr we believe the way your employees arrive at work can change the mood and the value of your business. As the world’s #1 Arrival Platform, Wayleadr is helping more people arrive easier, faster and with less stress. Turning your physical spaces, like parking, desks and meeting rooms, into s...
UnSpot
unspot.com
After the pandemic, many employees no longer need to work from the office 5 days a week, and companies no longer need to have a workplace assigned to only 1 person, allowing different people to sit at the same place on different days. Find the best workplace, with the right equipment, or find a coll...
Comeen
comeen.com
デジタル サイネージ、会議室の予約、週次計画、職場分析: 人と職場の間のシームレスなエクスペリエンスを作成します。今すぐ Comeen を発見し、14 日間の無料トライアルをご利用ください。