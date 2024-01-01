Crisp

Crisp

Crisp connects and analyzes retail data across the supply chain, empowering CPG brands with real-time, actionable insights to keep shelves stocked, reduce waste and skyrocket profitability. Crisp's open-data platform connects suppliers to data from 40+ retailers and distributors, delivering sales and supply chain insights exactly when and where they need them. Crisp pipes harmonized data sets – down to the store and product level – into native dashboards along with Excel, BI tools, and cloud-based platforms.
カテゴリー:
Business
Retail Analytics Software
Retail Intelligence Software

