代替案 - Craft.io

Fibery
fibery.io
コードなしですべての企業プロセスを接続する無限に柔軟なワークスペース。 スペースを作成し、それらを接続し、チームメイトを招待します そして何かクールなことをしてください。
Productboard
productboard.com
Productboard の顧客中心の製品管理プラットフォーム。イノベーションを加速し、収益を促進する製品を作成し、生産性を向上させます。
MeisterTask
meistertask.com
MeisterTask は、Web 上で最も直感的なコラボレーションおよびタスク管理ツールです。サインアップしてチームを招待し、作業を始めてください。トレーニングは必要ありません。
Aha!
aha.io
Aha! にログインします。ワークスペース。まだアカウントをお持ちではありませんか?世界ナンバー 1 のロードマップ ソフトウェアの 30 日間の無料トライアルにサインアップしてください。
UiPath
uipath.com
UiPath は、ダニエル ディネスとマリウス ティルカによってルーマニアで設立され、ニューヨーク市に本社を置くロボット プロセス オートメーション (RPA) の世界的なソフトウェア会社です。同社のソフトウェアはユーザーのアクティビティを監視して、顧客関係管理やエンタープライズ リソース プランニング (ERP) ソフトウェアなどの他のビジネス ソフトウェアを使用して実行されるフロント オフィスおよびバック オフィスの反復的なタスクを自動化します。 同社は2020年12月に極秘に新規株式公開を申請し、2021年4月21日に株式公開された。
Minitab Engage
minitab.com
成し遂げる。アイデアの生成から実行まで、イノベーションと改善の取り組みを開始、追跡、管理、共有するように設計された唯一のソリューションです。
ProdPad
prodpad.com
ProdPad は、製品マネージャーが製品戦略を策定するのを支援する製品管理ソフトウェアです。チーム、顧客、ロードマップを簡単に管理します。無料お試し！
Canny
canny.io
Canny は、顧客のニーズをより深く理解し、ロードマップに優先順位を付けるために機能リクエストを収集および整理するのに役立ちます。
airfocus
airfocus.com
airfocus は、最新のモジュール式プロジェクト管理プラットフォームを提供します。チームが戦略を管理および伝達し、作業に優先順位を付け、適切な問題を解決するための完全なソリューションを提供します。柔軟性を念頭に置いて設計された airfocus を使用すると、チームの作業方法を中断することなく、ニーズに合わせてプラットフォームを迅速にカスタマイズできます。
Powernoodle
powernoodle.com
コラボレーションの公平性が簡単に。 Powernoodle のコラボレーションおよび促進ソフトウェアは、非同期でアイデアを出し、一緒に決定を下し、行動計画を伝達するのに役立ちます。チームの行動を方向付ける、より包括的な共同作業方法を作成します。
Diligent Director
diligent.com
主要なガバナンス、リスク、コンプライアンス (GRC) SaaS プロバイダーである Diligent は、組織とリーダーの成功を加速します。
UserVoice
uservoice.com
B2B ユーザー フィードバック ソフトウェアは、顧客の意見に耳を傾け、顧客を導き、重要な製品機能に優先順位を付け、効率的に革新するのに役立ちます。
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
MangoApps は、イントラネット、コミュニケーション、トレーニングを統合プラットフォームに統合し、デスクワーカーとデスクレスワーカーの間のギャップを埋めます。
Ideanote
ideanote.io
Ideanote は、アイデアを扱うための新しい方法です。より高速かつ効率的で、最初から最後まで完全にカスタマイズ可能なアイデア管理フローを構築できます。
Loomio
loomio.org
無限に続く電子メールや、決してグループの決定や結果に達しないように見える長時間の会議にうんざりしていませんか? Loomio は、グループが意思決定を行い、アイデアを議論し、オンラインでコラボレーションする方法を変革するコラボレーション プラットフォームです。 Loomio は、人々が一緒に議論し、意思決定を行うための安全な場所です。ディスカッション フォーラムと意思決定サポートおよび促進ツールを組み合わせて、チームが明確な成果を達成できるように支援します。
Diligent Administrator
diligent.com
主要なガバナンス、リスク、コンプライアンス (GRC) SaaS プロバイダーである Diligent は、組織とリーダーの成功を加速します。
IdeaScale
ideascale.com
IdeaScale は、業界をリードするイノベーション管理ソフトウェア プラットフォームです。私たちは政府、企業、大学がより良い未来を共同創造できるよう支援します。今日は探検してみましょう。
Nasdaq
nasdaq.com
ナスダックの目的は、すべての人々の経済発展を促進することです。私たちは、コミュニティ、顧客、従業員、あらゆる背景を持つ人々がその可能性を最大限に発揮できるよう、より強力な経済を強化し、より公平な機会を創出し、より持続可能な世界に貢献します。
1000minds
1000minds.com
1000minds Decision Making は、個人やグループの意思決定、優先順位付け、金額対価値の分析、利害関係者の好みの理解を支援するツールとプロセスのオンライン スイートです。 PAPRIKA アルゴリズムに基づいた 1000minds は、多基準意思決定 (MCDM) およびコンジョイント分析 (または選択モデリング) 用です。当社のコンジョイント サーベイを使用すると、好きなだけ参加者 (場合によっては 1,000 人) を対象にコンジョイント分析 (選択モデリングまたは離散選択実験) を実行できます。トレードオフを伴う選択をするときに人々にとって何が重要かを発見します。 *...
Zeda.io
zeda.io
Zeda.io は、製品の定義、管理、共同作業に必要なすべてのものを 1 か所にまとめた製品管理ソフトウェアです。今すぐデモを予約してください。
Sideways 6
sideways6.com
"A no-brainer for employee idea crowdsourcing platform." Jan 2023 Engage your people, improve your organisation and build a culture of Innovation quickly and simply, on Microsoft Teams, your Interact Intranet and more At Sideways 6, we understand the importance of engaging your employees to achieve ...
featureOS
featureos.app
フィードバック管理ソフトウェア お客様の声。完全に管理されています。 featureOS は、顧客からのフィードバックを収集し、優先順位を付け、それに基づいて行動するために必要なものです。これは製品ロードマップを構築する最良の方法です。
Runway Financial
runway.com
嫌いじゃない金融プラットフォーム。 Runway は、チーム全員がビジネスをモデル化し、計画し、調整するための最新かつ直感的な方法です。
Cloverpop
cloverpop.com
Cloverpop は、商業組織全体でより適切かつ迅速な意思決定を促進する、頼りになるエンタープライズ意思決定インテリジェンス プラットフォームです。意思決定は会社にとって最も貴重な資産です。当社のシステムは、効果的な意思決定プロセスを浸透させ、コラボレーションを改善し、結果から学び、優れたパフォーマンスを推進するために意思決定を記録することで、チームが最善の意思決定を行えるように支援します。
Supahub
supahub.com
Supahub is a free customer feedback tool to collect, manage, and prioritize feature requests. No more lost or ignored feedback. Unlike traditional methods of collecting feedback through email or chat, Supahub saves you valuable time by consolidating conversations and emails into a centralized platfo...
Induct
web.induct.net
Induct is a free platform designed to make your life a little bit easier, at home and at work. You get access to video meetings, private and group chats, unlimited storage space, dedicated work room for projects and work groups, and much more. Everything you need in one place - it’s easy, safe, and ...
HunchBuzz
hunchbuzz.com
Hunchbuzz is a cloud based Idea Management software that enables the generation, collection and development of feedback, ideas and suggestions as part of the overall organisational development strategy.
Yambla
yambla.com
The world's most engaging Idea & Innovation Management Platform. Launch challenges, crowdsource ideas, and turn them into impact. Engage your employees, customers and partners, and start building your ideas engine. The Yambla Platform supports internal campaigns, external campaigns and open innovati...
Orchidea
orchidea.dev
Orchidea Innovations is a leading Nordic software company at the forefront of innovation management. Our AI-Powered platform empowers employees, customers, and partners to actively contribute to the innovation process. With Orchidea, you can collect, develop, and evaluate ideas through engaging work...
Nectir
nectir.co
Nectir is an innovation-as-a-service solution that utilizes an “always-on” approach to innovation to help cultivate an innovative company culture and produce rapid results. Nectir brings all the key pieces of an innovation program together in one space. It’s simpler, smarter, and more intuitive than...