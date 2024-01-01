Cradle.io

Cradle.io

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：cradle.io

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるCradle.ioのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Smarter calling for nimble businesses. Cradle is the ultimate tool for the modern business, changing the way business communicates with customers. Cradle helps sales and support teams to stay connected with your customers from an office, on the road, together or remote. Admins can instantly add users and numbers for scalability and gain deep user insights with powerful reporting tools. Book a demo or a risk-free trial to see Cradle in action.
カテゴリー:
Business
VoIPプロバイダー

ウェブサイト： cradle.io

免責事項：WebCatalogはCradle.ioによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

Zoom Web

Zoom Web

zoom.us

Podium

Podium

podium.com

OpenPhone

OpenPhone

openphone.co

JustCall

JustCall

justcall.io

Twilio

Twilio

twilio.com

MightyCall

MightyCall

mightycall.com

Nextiva

Nextiva

nextiva.com

CallHippo

CallHippo

callhippo.com

GoTo

GoTo

goto.com

Vonage

Vonage

vonage.com

Ring4

Ring4

ring4.com

Aircall

Aircall

aircall.io

こちらもおすすめ

wAnywhere

wAnywhere

wanywhere.com

Falkon SMS

Falkon SMS

falkonsms.com

POPin

POPin

popinnow.com

Chowmill

Chowmill

chowmill.com

TradeTapp

TradeTapp

app.tradetapp.com

GERU

GERU

geru.com

Optymize

Optymize

optymize.io

KorrAI

KorrAI

korrai.com

Appfolio

Appfolio

appfolio.com

MyPhoneRobot

MyPhoneRobot

myphonerobot.com

Raydiant

Raydiant

raydiant.com

Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro

housecallpro.com

見てみる

製品

ダウンロード

サポート

会社

法的事項

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

当社はウェブサイトの提供と改善のためにCookieを使用します。 当社のサイトを使用すると、Cookieに同意したことになります。

プライバシーに関する方針