Cable News Network Indonesia (known as CNN Indonesia and abbreviated as CNN ID) is a 24-hour Indonesian free-to-air television news channel owned by Trans Media in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery under CNN license. Broadcasting from Trans Media studios in South Jakarta, the local franchise presents national and international content, focusing on general news, business, sports and technology. Programs are aired 24 hours daily via digital terrestrial TV networks, pay TV providers Transvision and IndiHome nationwide; and live streaming services for overseas viewers. CNN Indonesia offers viewers a mix of national and international news, plus the latest in business and sport in Bahasa Indonesia. Part of a strategic effort by CNN International Commercial’s Content Sales and Partnerships Group, CNN Indonesia ensures the audience as a truly trusted news channel.

