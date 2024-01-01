カテゴリー

教育 - 最も人気のあるアプリ - エルサルバドル

Duolingo

Duolingo

duolingo.com

BBC Learning English

BBC Learning English

bbc.co.uk

VOA Learning English

VOA Learning English

learningenglish.voanews.com

Cursa

Cursa

cursa.app

Coursera

Coursera

coursera.org

Canvas Student

Canvas Student

instructure.com

Google Classroom

Google Classroom

edu.google.com

Skool

Skool

skool.com

Platzi

Platzi

platzi.com

Plaito

Plaito

plaito.ai

AnkiWeb

AnkiWeb

ankiweb.net

Power Planner

Power Planner

powerplanner.net

Teachable

Teachable

teachable.com

Tandem

Tandem

tandem.net

Sounds American

Sounds American

soundsamerican.net

Schoology

Schoology

schoology.com

Mathway

Mathway

mathway.com

Drops

Drops

languagedrops.com

Hotmart Sparkle

Hotmart Sparkle

sparkle.hotmart.com

Domestika

Domestika

domestika.org

Level Learning

Level Learning

levellearning.com

Chessable

Chessable

chessable.com

Ratatype

Ratatype

ratatype.com

Microsoft Math Solver

Microsoft Math Solver

microsoft.com

MoodleCloud

MoodleCloud

moodle.com

Moodle

Moodle

moodle.org

Udemy

Udemy

udemy.com

Physics Wallah

Physics Wallah

physicswallah.live

LearnVern

LearnVern

learnvern.com

ACE Online

ACE Online

ace.online

UC Live

UC Live

uclive.co

StuDocu

StuDocu

studocu.com

WolframAlpha

WolframAlpha

wolframalpha.com

WebUntis

WebUntis

untis.at

TypingClub

TypingClub

typingclub.com

Typing.com

Typing.com

typing.com

Toppr

Toppr

toppr.com

Scratch

Scratch

mit.edu

Satchel One

Satchel One

teamsatchel.com

Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone

rosettastone.com

Researcher

Researcher

researcher-app.com

PowerSchool

PowerSchool

powerschool.com

Perlego

Perlego

perlego.com

O'Reilly Learning

O'Reilly Learning

oreilly.com

NEETprep

NEETprep

neetprep.com

Memrise

Memrise

memrise.com

MathonGo

MathonGo

mathongo.com

MasterClass

MasterClass

masterclass.com

Magnet Brains

Magnet Brains

magnetbrains.com

Learn C++

Learn C++

learncpp.com

Keybr

Keybr

keybr.com

IXL

IXL

ixl.com

Hack The Box

Hack The Box

hackthebox.com

Google Sky

Google Sky

google.com

Gauth

Gauth

gauthmath.com

DataCamp

DataCamp

datacamp.com

BYJU'S

BYJU'S

byjus.com

Busuu

Busuu

busuu.com

D2L Brightspace

D2L Brightspace

d2l.com

