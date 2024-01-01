カテゴリー

教育 - 最も人気のあるアプリ - スリランカ

Coursera

coursera.org

Udemy

udemy.com

DP Education

dpeducation.lk

SASIP Institute

sasipinstitute.com

Duolingo

duolingo.com

edX

edx.org

Alison

alison.com

Microsoft Math Solver

microsoft.com

Mimo

mimo.org

AMBOSS

amboss.com

Canvas Student

instructure.com

Symbolab

symbolab.com

Programming Hub

programminghub.io

Cursa

cursa.app

Google Scholar

google.com

freeCodeCamp

freecodecamp.org

Quizlet

quizlet.com

Google Classroom

edu.google.com

TryHackMe

tryhackme.com

StudyStream

studystream.live

Study Together

studytogether.com

Hack The Box

hackthebox.com

Sololearn

sololearn.com

Blinkist

blinkist.com

BBC Learning English

bbc.co.uk

Great Learning

mygreatlearning.com

Jenni AI

jenni.ai

ITProTV

itpro.tv

TypingClub

typingclub.com

Simplilearn

simplilearn.com

Moodle

moodle.org

LearnPython.org

learnpython.org

Physics Wallah

physicswallah.live

Python Principles

pythonprinciples.com

Studyable

studyable.app

TED

ted.com

Socrative Teacher

socrative.com

Keybr

keybr.com

Brainscape

brainscape.com

Khan Academy

khanacademy.org

Bayyinah TV

bayyinahtv.com

WileyPLUS

wiley.com

Tandem

tandem.net

Scopus

scopus.com

Blackboard Learn

blackboard.com

Skillshare

skillshare.com

Mondly

mondly.com

Class Central

classcentral.com

W3Schools

w3schools.com

Toppr Answr

toppr.com

StudySmarter

studysmarter.de

My Study Life

mystudylife.com

LinkedIn Learnin‪g

linkedin.com

Fulltime Filmmaker

fulltimefilmmaker.com

Classplus

classplusapp.com

Cialfo

cialfo.co

Chatterbug

chatterbug.com

Chegg

chegg.com

Mindvalley

mindvalley.com

