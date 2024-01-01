カテゴリー

本＆資料 - 最も人気のあるアプリ - ルーマニア

Google Translate

translate.google.com

Wikipedia

wikipedia.org

Scribd

scribd.com

YouVersion Bible

bible.com

Internet Archive

archive.org

Kindle CloudReader

read.amazon.com

Google Play Books

google.com

Wattpad

wattpad.com

Readwise

readwise.io

OrthodoxWiki

orthodoxwiki.org

Headway

apps.get-headway.com

LibraryThing

librarything.com

Yeolpumta

yeolpumta.com

FanFiction

fanfiction.net

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

Google Books

google.com

Webnovel

webnovel.com

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

Mendeley

mendeley.com

Blue Letter Bible

blueletterbible.org

SpanishDict

spanishdict.com

MANGA Plus

mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp

Open Library

openlibrary.org

Inkitt

inkitt.com

Bible For Kids

bibleappforkids.com

Raz-Kids

raz-kids.com

Tarteel

tarteel.ai

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

Reverso Context

reverso.net

Macmillan Dictionary

macmillandictionary.com

Wiktionary

wiktionary.org

PDF Drive

pdfdrive.com

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com

Cambridge Dictionary

cambridge.org

LingoJam

lingojam.com

Use The Keyboard

usethekeyboard.com

Thesaurus.com

thesaurus.com

Presearch

presearch.com

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

merriam-webster.com

JSTOR

jstor.org

DreamPress

dreampress.ai

All About Birds

allaboutbirds.org

Ookbee

ookbee.com

The Lens

lens.org

MIT Open Library

openlearning.mit.edu

BookFusion

bookfusion.com

Timestripe

timestripe.com

The StoryGraph

thestorygraph.com

Softpedia

softpedia.com

MangaToon

mangatoon.mobi

Manga UP

global.manga-up.com

Libby

libbyapp.com

EMOJIALL

emojiall.com

eBird

ebird.org

Bible Gateway

biblegateway.com

Matter Reader

hq.getmatter.app

Bible Hub

biblehub.com

Word Hippo

wordhippo.com

VitalSource

vitalsource.com

