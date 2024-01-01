Botmother

Botmother

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：botmother.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるBotmotherのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Botmother is a single platform for creating and launching chatbots of any complexity without programming. With the visual builder, bots are built from ready-made blocks by simple drag and drop. Implement any of your ideas without a single line of code. We do not limit the scenario size or the users number. For a quick start, there are ready-made templates with popular bot scenarios. You can connect them with a messenger and use them as they are, or change them to suit your needs. You won't have to create separate bots for different messengers. One bot built in the Botmother builder will be able to work on Telegram, Viber, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, VKontakte, and Odnoklassniki.
カテゴリー:
Productivity
チャットボット ソフトウェア

ウェブサイト： botmother.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはBotmotherによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

こちらもおすすめ

OmniOmni

OmniOmni

omniomni.io

Teleform

Teleform

teleform.io

Cloud BOT

Cloud BOT

c-bot.pro

Bot Libre

Bot Libre

botlibre.com

airSlate

airSlate

airslate.com

Engati

Engati

engati.com

Coze

Coze

coze.com

ThumbCrowd

ThumbCrowd

thumb-crowd.com

TeleDrive

TeleDrive

teledriveapp.com

Salebot

Salebot

salebot.ai

amoCRM

amoCRM

amocrm.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

見てみる

製品

ダウンロード

サポート

会社

法的事項

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

当社はウェブサイトの提供と改善のためにCookieを使用します。 当社のサイトを使用すると、Cookieに同意したことになります。

プライバシーに関する方針