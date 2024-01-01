Bookingjini

Bookingjini

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：bookingjini.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるBookingjiniのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Bookingjini is a comprehensive hospitality technology platform that helps hotels and accommodation providers grow their business. Key features and services include: * Booking Engine: Intelligent booking engine that helps increase direct bookings and improve guest experience. * Channel Manager: Connects properties to multiple online booking channels (OTAs, travel agents, etc.) to maximize revenue. * Marketing: Offers marketing automation tools to recover revenue, boost marketing ROI, and grow the hotel business. * Property Management: All-in-one app to manage front office, restaurant, housekeeping, and maintenance from a single dashboard. Key benefits highlighted: * Sell rooms through multiple channels (website, social media, OTAs) from a single platform. * Save time and costs of running a separate property management system. * Gain insights and analytics to achieve revenue and occupancy goals. *Personalized 24/7 support for customers. Bookingjini claims to be trusted by over 5,000 customers and have processed over 42 million dollars in bookings to date. They position themselves as an all-in-one hospitality technology solution to empower hotels and accommodations of all sizes to start, run, and grow their business.

ウェブサイト： bookingjini.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはBookingjiniによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

こちらもおすすめ

ThinkReservations

ThinkReservations

thinkreservations.com

WebBookingPro

WebBookingPro

webbookingpro.com

Agoda

Agoda

agoda.com

Profitroom

Profitroom

profitroom.com

Social Places

Social Places

socialplaces.io

Channel Manager

Channel Manager

channelmanager.com.au

Amenitiz

Amenitiz

amenitiz.com

Mews

Mews

mews.com

Propertyware

Propertyware

propertyware.com

Zoho Marketing Automation

Zoho Marketing Automation

zoho.com

Lengow

Lengow

lengow.com

OnVoard

OnVoard

onvoard.com

見てみる

製品

ダウンロード

サポート

会社

法的事項

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

当社はウェブサイトの提供と改善のためにCookieを使用します。 当社のサイトを使用すると、Cookieに同意したことになります。

プライバシーに関する方針