Blinq is an innovative platform revolutionizing the way professionals connect and share their contact information. As the #1 global provider of digital business cards, Blinq offers a seamless, eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper cards. With Blinq, users can create customized digital cards that encapsulate not just their contact details, but also a richer profile including links to social media, professional websites, and other digital platforms. These cards can be effortlessly shared with anyone, anytime, through a smartphone or other digital devices, facilitating instant connection in any networking situation. Blinq stands out for its ease of use, offering intuitive design and user-friendly interface, making it an essential tool for modern professionals keen on building and maintaining their business networks in an environmentally conscious way.

カテゴリー :

ウェブサイト： blinq.me

免責事項：WebCatalogはBlinq.meによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。