Autoresponder Bot is a Facebook and Instagram autoresponder software that allows you to: * Instantly Send Custom Replies and Private Messages: Configure the software to automatically reply to new comments or direct messages across your Facebook posts and Instagram stories with customized responses. * Messenger Bot for Automated Responses: Set up an automated chatbot to respond in a specific order to new direct messages based on keywords. * Giveaways and Contests Module: Quickly increase engagement on your Facebook page by running contests and giveaways. Key features of Autoresponder Bot include: * 100% compatibility with Facebook's Terms of Use * Easy to use and configure, no installation required * No limits on the number of replies or direct messages * Supports multiple languages * Automatically detects and removes offensive content or spam * Ability to auto-reply to comments on various post types (ads, boosted posts, videos, etc.) * Option to auto-reply with specific keywords, links, emails, tagged friends, etc. * Personalization using tags like user's name, date, keyword, etc. * Unlimited keyword lists, templates, and private message options * Facebook contest module to encourage user engagement The software is cloud-based, meaning you don't need to install anything on your computer, and it can run in the background 24/7, even when your computer is off. It's marketed as a solution to help businesses save time on moderating their Facebook and Instagram interactions.

ウェブサイト： pageautoresponder.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはAutoresponder Botによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。