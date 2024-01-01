AtlasRTX

AtlasRTX

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：atlasrtx.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるAtlasRTXのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

AtlasRTX helps companies create a #customerexperience that sets them apart, by using #AI #chatbots alongside your human teams to engage people at every stage in the buying cycle. Our platform leverages channels people already use daily—like text, Facebook Messenger, and web chat—to create real-time experiences that drive customer acquisition, retention and loyalty, through relevant, on-demand interactions, anytime, anywhere, in any language. #CX #RTX. Our multilingual chatbots provides a level of responsiveness and service not feasible with human resources alone. All of the engagements with customers are tracked in our platform, giving users access to analytics, as well as full data exports for BI tools and other integrations through our APIs.
カテゴリー:
Productivity
チャットボット ソフトウェア

ウェブサイト： atlasrtx.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはAtlasRTXによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

こちらもおすすめ

Connectly.ai

Connectly.ai

connectly.ai

SaaSquatch

SaaSquatch

saasquatch.com

Outprfrm

Outprfrm

outprfrm.com

Plattar

Plattar

plattar.com

Hello Moe

Hello Moe

hellomoe.co.uk

Puzzle Labs

Puzzle Labs

puzzlelabs.ai

DeepSales

DeepSales

deepsales.com

Artisan AI

Artisan AI

artisan.co

SignHouse

SignHouse

usesignhouse.com

Copymate

Copymate

copymate.app

AskHandle

AskHandle

askhandle.com

AmplifyReach

AmplifyReach

amplifyreach.com

見てみる

製品

ダウンロード

サポート

会社

法的事項

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

当社はウェブサイトの提供と改善のためにCookieを使用します。 当社のサイトを使用すると、Cookieに同意したことになります。

プライバシーに関する方針