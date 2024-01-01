Apto Payments

Apto Payments

Apto Payments は、革新的なユーザーファーストのカード プログラムを開始するためのホワイトラベルのターンキー ソリューションを提供します。当社のテクノロジーにより、お客様は Visa およ​​び Mastercard の物理的および仮想的なカード プログラムを発行できるようになります。当社は、開発者第一の即時発行プラットフォームと、オーダーメイドの機会を提供するエンタープライズ ソリューションの両方を備えています。

