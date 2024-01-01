代替案 - AppMaster
Postman Web
postman.com
Postman を使用すると API 開発が簡単になります。当社のプラットフォームは、API 構築プロセスの各ステップを簡素化し、コラボレーションを合理化するツールを提供するため、より優れた API をより迅速に作成できます。
Apigee
google.com
Google Cloud の一部である Apigee は、大手企業によるアプリケーション プログラミング インターフェース（API）の設計、保護、拡張を支援します。 Apigee を無料でお試しください。
Stoplight
stoplight.io
Stoplight を使用すると、1 つの集中プラットフォームで専門知識を必要とせずに、他の API ツールよりもはるかに速く OpenAPI の説明、ドキュメント、モック サーバーを作成できます。
Mockaroo
mockaroo.com
無料のテスト データ ジェネレーターおよび API モック ツール - Mockaroo を使用すると、カスタム CSV、JSON、SQL、Excel データセットを作成してソフトウェアをテストおよびデモできます。
Tray.io
tray.io
Tray.io は、毎日使用するツールを接続するための最も先進的な統合プラットフォームです。ビジュアル ワークフロー エディターを使用してプロセスを簡単に合理化します。クリックまたはコードで構築します。
SwaggerHub
swaggerhub.com
SwaggerHub を使用して優れた API を構築および設計している何千人もの開発者に加わりましょう。今すぐサインアップまたはログインしてください。
SnapLogic
snaplogic.com
SnapLogic は、クラウド データ ソース、SaaS アプリケーション、オンプレミス ビジネス ソフトウェア アプリケーションを接続するためのサービスとしての統合プラットフォーム (iPaaS) ツールを提供する商用ソフトウェア会社です。カリフォルニア州サンマテオに本社を置く SnapLogic は、2006 年に設立されました。SnapLogic は、Informatica の元 CEO 兼共同創設者 Gaurav Dhillon が率いており、Andreessen Horowitz、Ignition Partners、Floodgate Fund、Brian McClendon、Na...
Kernex
kernex.io
Kernex は、独自の API を簡単に構築してコンテンツを管理できるヘッドレス CMS です。
Workato
workato.com
Gartner MQ のリーダーである Workato は、単なる iPaaS ではありません。これは、ビジネスと IT の両方で使用できるインテリジェント オートメーション プラットフォームです。何千ものエンタープライズおよびワークフローのユースケースをサポートしているため、すべてを自動化できます。
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel は、企業が WhatsApp やその他のソーシャル メッセージング チャネルを通じて顧客に販売し、サポートできるようにする顧客コミュニケーション プラットフォームです。機能のハイライト: - 双方向メッセージングを備えた共有チーム受信箱 - WhatsApp チャットボット - WhatsApp ブロードキャストとバルク メッセージング - オープン API と Webhook - 自動化 - 統合 (Shopify、HubSpot、Zapier を使用した 2000 以上のアプリなど) - iOS 用モバイル アプリとAndroid Rasayel は高速で信頼性が高く、直感...
Backendless
backendless.com
ビジュアル アプリ開発プラットフォームにより、アプリを直感的に構築し、コードを必要とせずに管理が容易になります。
elastic.io
elastic.io
クラウドベースおよびオンプレミスの異種のアプリケーション、プラットフォーム、データベース間でリアルタイムのデータ同期を実現する、マイクロサービスベースのハイブリッド統合プラットフォーム。
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
People Data Labs では、最大かつ最も正確な人物データの信頼できる情報源を構築しています。当社は、15 億人を超える個人の履歴書、連絡先、社会的情報、人口統計情報のデータセットを、必要な規模で提供します。無料の API キーにサインアップして、クレジット カードを必要とせずにプロフィールの強化を無料で始めましょう。
Zuplo
zuplo.com
高品質の API をより迅速に出荷: Zuplo の API ゲートウェイは、大小のチームが、迅速かつ安全で革新的な開発者エクスペリエンスを備えた API を本番環境に導入するのに役立ちます。
Tinybird
tinybird.co
Tinybird は、開発者向けのサーバーレス分析バックエンドです。ストリーミング データを取り込み、SQL で分析して強化し、結果を低遅延の動的な REST API として即座に公開します。
Kong
konghq.com
Kong は、API およびマイクロサービス管理のためのクラウド接続会社です。当社のプラットフォームは、API ゲートウェイ、Ingress、Service Mesh を 1 つの開発者ソリューションに統合します。
Informatica
informatica.com
エンタープライズ クラウド データ管理のリーダーであるインフォマティカ (NYSE: INFA) は、企業が最も重要な資産の変革力を実現できるようにすることで、データと AI に命を吹き込みます。当社は、AI と、事実上あらゆるマルチクラウド、ハイブリッド システム全体でデータを接続、管理、統合するエンドツーエンドのデータ管理プラットフォームを活用した、新しいカテゴリのソフトウェアである Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC) を作成しました。データを民主化し、企業がビジネス戦略を最新化できるようにします。約 100 か国の顧...
Jitterbit
jitterbit.com
SaaS、オンプレミス、クラウド アプリを接続しながら、あらゆるビジネス プロセスにインテリジェンスを瞬時に注入します。 Jitterbit との API 統合について詳しくは、こちらをご覧ください。
Ambassador
getambassador.com
アンバサダーは、マーケティング担当者が口コミの力を活用して顧客、紹介、収益を増加できるように支援します。マーケター向けのソフトウェアは紹介マーケティングを簡素化し、顧客、アフィリエイト、インフルエンサー、パートナーの登録、追跡、報酬の付与、管理のプロセスを自動化します。世界中の消費者ブランドや B2B 企業は、Ambassador の先駆的なソフトウェアを使用して、紹介マーケティング プログラム、パートナーおよびアフィリエイト プログラム、インフルエンサー キャンペーンを迅速に導入、拡張、最適化しています。
Checkly
checklyhq.com
開発者にとって嬉しいアクティブモニタリング。 Checkly は、最新のスタック用の API および E2E モニタリング プラットフォームです。つまり、プログラム可能で柔軟で愛情深い JavaScript です。
Formcarry
formcarry.com
<form> ですが、実際には機能します。 HTML <form> を完全に機能するものに変えます。電子メール通知の取得、ファイルのアップロード、他のアプリとの統合が可能です。セットアップは 3 分で、無料で使用できます。
Userparser
userparser.com
Userparser is user-agent parser and IP-address lookup API that transforms user agent and ip address to detailed analytical data. User agent parsers and IP lookup APIs are two tools that can be used to help identify a user’s location. User agent parsers work by looking at the information contained in...
RSS API
rssapi.net
Parse RSS, ATOM and JSON-Feeds easily via REST API and receive new items via Webhooks!
Hyphen API
hyphenapi.com
Collection of Ready To Use APIs for Developers and Businesses. Can be integrated directly via simple REST API call .
broadpeak.io
broadpeak.io
broadpeak.io is a video API-based platform that offers content providers, pay-TV operators, and OTT service providers an easy, fast, and reliable way to deliver advanced streaming quality to their subscribers. It adapts the streams in real-time, so viewers get the right ones automatically. It person...
APItoolkit
apitoolkit.io
Transform your tech team's API managements with APIToolkit. Our platform delivers real-time monitoring, error tracking, and performance insights, ensuring your APIs run flawlessly, and that your outbound API integrations don't impact your business with breaking changes. Help your support teams inves...
Apitally
apitally.io
Apitally provides a simple SaaS solution for REST API monitoring with a focus on data privacy and affordability. It is super easy to set up and use for new and existing projects using Python or Node.js and never collects sensitive data. API traffic monitoring & analytics: Keep track of API requests,...
Traject Data
trajectdata.com
Traject Data is a leading data provider with 10 APIs across major search and eCommerce sites. Most data sources are expensive and limited in scope, making it difficult to identify insights that actually help your business grow. We provide reliable, robust, real-time data to organizations that want t...
Pellerex
pellerex.com
An ecosystem of Standalone and Managed Foundations, APIs, and Live Services to help you build and transform software rapidly. Our foundations will accelerate your time to market by many months, and our APIs will help you focus on your product and not the surrounding infrastructure. Pellerex is a Clo...
ModelsLab
modelslab.com
Doing the groundwork for making AI more accessible. Models Lab is a suite of APIs that make it easy for businesses to create visual content. Our APIs are easy to use and integrate with various applications, making it possible for businesses of all sizes to take advantage of our services.