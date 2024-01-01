Alkira

Alkira

ウェブサイト：alkira.com

Alkira reinvents networking for the cloud era with global unified network infrastructure delivered as-a-service. The Alkira Cloud Networking platform is a solution that offers enterprises a dramatically simplified experience for deploying global, high-speed hybrid and multi-cloud networks connecting users, sites, and clouds with integrated network and security services, end-to-end day-2 operational visibility, advanced controls, and governance. There is no need to procure hardware, deploy complicated do-it-yourself software solutions, or learn cloud networking architectures. Just draw your network on an intuitive digital design canvas, provision it in one click, and start using it in minutes. Alkira Network Cloud is trusted by the global Fortune-100 enterprises, leading system integrators, and managed service providers.

