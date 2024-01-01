代替案 - Abstract
MightyText
mightytext.net
コンピューターからのテキスト。パソコンからのSMS。 Android 用 iMessage。コンピューターからの Android SMS。
HackMD
hackmd.io
マークダウンで知識を書いて共有するための最良の方法。
Zeplin
zeplin.io
製品チームのための接続されたスペース。正確な仕様、アセット、コード スニペットを含むデザインとスタイルガイドを自動的に引き継ぎます。
Monica
monicahq.com
モニカを使えば、愛する人たちのことをすべて思い出すことができます。
Super
super.so
Notion を使用して高速で機能的な Web サイトを構築するために必要なものがすべて揃っています。カスタム ドメイン、テーマ、パスワード保護など - コードは必要ありません。
Team-GPT
team-gpt.com
会社全体向けの直感的な GPT チャット Team-GPT は、2 ～ 2,000 人のチームに ChatGPT の導入を保証します。 1 つの共有ワークスペースで知識を整理し、コラボレーションし、AI をマスターします。
Sympli
sympli.io
Web およびモバイル製品チーム向けの設計の引き継ぎ、実装、コラボレーション。 Sympli は、Photoshop、Adobe XD、Sketch、Android Studio、および Xcode で動作します。
Charli AI
charli.ai
整理されていないファイル、ドキュメント、スプレッドシートが作業の速度を低下させていませんか? Charli の AI を活用したアプリは、あなたのデジタル ライフを数分で整理します。今すぐ無料でサインアップしてください!
SessionLab
sessionlab.com
アイデアから完全な議題まで。 SessionLab を使用すると、集中力と創造力を維持できます。ファシリテーション ライブラリを備えた最も柔軟なセッション プランナー ツール - 今すぐお試しください!
Markup.io
markup.io
Markup.io: デジタル コンテンツに関するフィードバックを残す最も簡単な方法 - Markup.io
Additor
additor.io
配信中も同期を保ちましょう! Additor は、唯一の生きた真実の情報源に基づいて、チームが摩擦なく非同期でコラボレーションできるように支援します。さまざまな種類のコンテンツを整理して共有し、変更やバージョンを追跡してコンテキストを明確に把握できます。
Bubbles
usebubbles.com
簡単なビデオのやり取りとスマートなリマインダーにより、会議の 38% を削減します。時間ベースの画面録画注釈を使用して、明確なフィードバックを共有します。
Ayanza
ayanza.com
インテリジェント コラボレーション スイート 困難な時代にはチームの生産性における革新が求められる チームを流れに導き、目標を簡単に達成します。アヤンザのガイドに従ってプロセスを進めてください。
Pointagram
pointagram.com
Pointagram は、モチベーションとチームの成果を向上させるゲーミフィケーション ツールです。チームの目標を常に意識し、素晴らしいパフォーマンスを一緒に祝いましょう。
Balloon
balloon.app
研究に裏付けられたプラットフォームで、グループ思考を排除し、意見を増幅することでアイデアやフィードバックを引き出します。会議時間を 70% 削減します。
Sendwin
send.win
Sendwin is a productivity tool developed to multi-login platform to manage multiple accounts from one browser. Manage multiple accounts on your favourite website from single browser. Log into multiple accounts on the same site simultaneously.
Rolepass
rolepass.io
Rolepass is a cloud-based platform that allows users to hand off duties and responsibilities to the rest of their team whenever team members step away. Rolepass is focused on creating a seamless transfer of knowledge between team members, and reducing the stress and anxiety teams experience when cow...
Remote Social
remotesocial.io
Remote Social offers a powerful suite of tools designed to help teams connect, have fun, and build strong relationships.
LiveDataset
livedataset.com
LiveDataset by Krescendo is a configurable data management platform to build custom online applications for efficient business processes. Replace legacy or spreadsheet-based systems. Simplify information collection. Build high-quality, robust business processes, from small teams to thousands of user...
HabitStack
habitstack.com
Goal execution software for busy leaders. HabitStack helps you: - Set crystal clear goals - Align your tasks to those goals - Make progress every week Adopt the uncommon habits that effective leaders use to push forward important goals, even though they're busy.
Echofin
echofin.com
Echofin is a Chat-focused, community management platform for financial teams. They offer automated subscription management, integrated billing, dashboard with business analytics metrics and unlimited users/chatrooms/history. Echofin also provides an integrated billing solution that offers superb mon...
Conferfly
conferfly.com
Web App Software for your conference rooms that works with G Suite /Microsoft Office 365 calendars. Conferfly will save time, money and make your meetings more productive. for more check https://conferfly.com
Brandmoxe
brandmoxe.com
All-in-one business planning and startup development software that helps turn great ideas into a successful business
Suggestion Ox
suggestionox.com
Suggestion Ox is a safe, trusted, 100% anonymous platform that gives your employees the freedom of sharing questions, airing concerns and reporting problems from their fully safe and private digital corner. Lead anonymous two-way conversations to better understand their troubles, take action at the ...
Skreenbe
skreenbe.com
Skreenbe offers virtual board meeting software to improve your meeting structure. Skreenbe is for everyone who has online meetings and wants to add more organization, interaction and efficiency to their everyday business procedures. Forget one-size-fits-all online video meeting software and break aw...
Pandos
pandos.io
Pandos is a one-stop-shop collaborative learning and development platform for higher education and companies that support fundamental collaboration features with a new approach such as team formation, task management, and peer assessment. The platform automatically generates a profile for learners’ ...
MakeStoryBoard
makestoryboard.com
MakeStoryboard is an online storyboarding software that lets you create and share storyboards quickly and easily. MakeStoryboard has a builtin app and several useful tools to create storyboards quickly. If you are a creator, video maker, screenwriter, content manager, or author of any ideas for scri...
EverAfter
everafter.ai
EverAfter's B2B Customer Interface is the unified home your customers need to stay on track in deploying your product across their organization
Deskfirst
deskfirst.com
Deskfirst provides online collaboration spaces that look and feel like the familiar desktop environment, making online collaboration easy, frictionless, and fast. Deskfirst eliminates tech gaps, easy to manage, and increases engagement with its powerful branding features.
Sprocket 365
sprocket365.com
Sprocket 365 は SharePoint の拡張機能であり、カスタム構築された Web パーツのライブラリとすぐに使用できるツールを備えています。デジタル ワークプレイスの開発プロセスを簡素化し、複雑なコーディングや長時間にわたる開発プロセスの必要性を排除することでユーザーの時間を節約します。 SharePoint 向けに特別に設計された Sprocket 365 は、ユーザーフレンドリーで時間を節約できるツール、定期的なアップデート、信頼性の高いサポートをすべて Microsoft 365 向けに最適化して、デジタル ワークプレイスを強化します。