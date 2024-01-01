代替案 - 10Web

WeTransfer

WeTransfer

wetransfer.com

WeTransfer は、オランダに拠点を置くインターネット ベースのコンピュータ ファイル転送サービスです。同社は、Rinke Visser、Bas Beerens、Nalden によって 2009 年にアムステルダムで設立されました。 2018年10月、WeTransferは「Collect by WeTransfer」という名前でアプリを再起動しました。 2020年5月、インドはセキュリティ上の理由を理由にWeTransferアプリを禁止した。

Issuu

Issuu

issuu.com

PDF からインタラクティブなフリップブック、ソーシャル メディア投稿、GIF などを作成します。ここでデジタル パブリッシングとコンテンツ マーケティング ツールの力を発見してください。

Smash

Smash

fromsmash.com

Smash は、高速かつ安全なファイル転送を行うための最も簡単な方法です。大きなファイルを制限なく共有できます。

FlippingBook

FlippingBook

flippingbook.com

シンプルな PDF をプロ仕様のインタラクティブで魅力的なドキュメントに変換したり、マーケティング ツールを管理したり、ファイルを分析したりできます。

MemberSpace

MemberSpace

memberspace.com

独自の Web サイトからメンバーシップやデジタル製品を販売します。 知識を共有して収入を得ましょう。 Web サイトの任意の部分にメンバー限定のアクセスを追加し、支払いを受け入れます。 Squarespace、WordPress、Wix、Notion など、あらゆるプラットフォームで動作します。

FastPixel.io

FastPixel.io

fastpixel.io

WordPress の高速化が簡単に Web サイトを高速化するための最新テクノロジーがすべて、1 分でセットアップできるプラグインにきちんと詰め込まれています。

StorifyMe

StorifyMe

storifyme.com

あらゆるモバイルまたは Web サイトのプラットフォームにモバイル ネイティブ、フルスクリーン、没入型フォーマットを提供するユーザー エンゲージメントのためのオールインワン プラットフォーム。 StorifyMe を使用すると、クライアントは高度にパーソナライズされ、視覚的に魅力的でインタラクティブなストーリー、ショート、スナップ、広告を作成して公開することができ、視聴者を魅了し、コンバージョンを増やし、収益を高めることができます。 StorifyMe Editor は使いやすく直感的で、ストーリー作成プロセスをはるかに簡単にする無料のカスタマイズ可能なテンプレートを多数提供しています。 St...

Letterdrop

Letterdrop

letterdrop.com

コンテンツの作成と配布のための自動化されたワークフロー。 適切なアイデアに優先順位を付け、カレンダーを計画し、承認を管理します • AI 支援 CMS を使用して、ウェビナーを再利用し、ソーシャルを生成し、より速く書くことができます。 • 2023 年の新しい SEO 環境に合わせて最適化する • Webflow に公開し、従業員に LinkedIn で共有してもらい、ワンクリックで十数のチャネルに配布します

Pastel

Pastel

usepastel.com

Pastel は、Web デザイナー、開発者、代理店が構築中の Web サイトに関するフィードバックを収集するための最も簡単かつ迅速な方法です。

Buttondown

Buttondown

buttondown.email

Buttondown は、ニュースレターを作成して実行する最も簡単な方法です。 Buttondown は、ニュースレターを作成するための小さくてエレガントなツールです。シンプルなインターフェイスにより、優れた電子メールを簡単に作成できます。自動化は、タイプミス、リンク切れ、または不正な画像をチェックすることで、編集アシスタントのように機能します。ポータブルなサブスクリプション ウィジェットを使用すると、サイトをホストしている場所に関係なく、視聴者を非常に簡単に増やすことができます。そして、ボタンダウンはあなたの邪魔をしません。 Buttondown は、複雑な機能セットや強力な自動化よりも、...

Ruttl

Ruttl

ruttl.com

ruttl は、静的 Web サイト用の InVision と同様に、ライブ Web サイト用の無料の Web サイト フィードバック ツールです。ライブ Web サイトまたはステージング リンクで、クライアントからのフィードバックやチームからの入力を得ることができます。これにより、ライブ Web サイトを編集したり、Web プロジェクトをチームメイトと共有したり、状況に応じたコメントをマークしたり、それに対する状況に応じたフィードバックを受け取ることができます。

RELAYTO

RELAYTO

relayto.com

RELAYTO は、PDF、プレゼンテーション、ビデオ、その他のコンテンツを、インスタント ブランディング、分析などを備えたインタラクティブな Web エクスペリエンスに変換します。

Juicer

Juicer

juicer.io

美しいソーシャル ウォールで最高の投稿を共有しましょう。 Juicer は、すべてのブランドのハッシュタグとソーシャル メディア投稿を Web サイト上の単一の美しいソーシャル メディア フィードに集約するのに役立ち、コンテンツの管理とキュレーションを簡単に行うことができます。

MaxiBlocks

MaxiBlocks

maxiblocks.com

MaxiBlocks は、統合されたデザイン ライブラリ、13,000 個のアイコン + 100 個のスタイル カードを使用して、応答性が高く、高速に読み込まれる Web ページを作成できるコード不要のビジュアル ページ ビルダーです。

SubPage

SubPage

subpage.app

SubPage offers a comprehensive solution for your business website, empowering teams to create and maintain website pages like Changelog, Policies, Career pages, Blog and more, without developer support. It is a perfect compliment to your website builder or CMS platform. Each page comes with unique f...

Relume

Relume

relume.io

We built Relume Library to help freelancers, agencies and other teams building websites on Webflow save time without sacrificing quality. Simply search from 650+ pre-built components, copy them with a one click and paste into any Webflow project. Say goodbye to building Webflow sites from scratch an...

ImbaChat

ImbaChat

imbachat.com

It is a free chat plugin for a website. This chat provides a connection between website users and perfectly fits for a web community or any other website with need of user's communication. Integration with October CMS, Wordpress, Opencart and Livestreet CMS. Chat is aviable in two options: Saas and ...

Common Ninja

Common Ninja

commoninja.com

Common Ninja is a cutting-edge provider of over 100 no-code widgets designed to elevate your website and online store experience. Our state-of-the-art widgets offer seamless integration capabilities with any SaaS platform, making us the prime choice for businesses seeking to enhance their digital pr...

Lordicon

Lordicon

lordicon.com

Lordicon is a beautifully designed and animated icon set with a powerful library and endless integration options. Each icon is delivered in Lottie, GIF, SVG, EPS and PNG file. Additionally, users can download rough .json format without Lordicon expression controls as well as Adobe After Effects sour...

Directorist

Directorist

directorist.com

Directorist business directory plugin streamlines the process of creating industry-standard scalable and user-centric online business directories.

Weavy

Weavy

weavy.com

Next-generation building blocks for developers. Weavy is a complete toolkit for developers to add collaboration, productivity, and community features to web and mobile apps at a fraction of the cost and time. Our API, SDKs, and UI Kits for Chat, Files, and Feeds enable dev teams to increase function...

Templately

Templately

templately.com

Templately is a popular WordPress plugin that helps users create and manage pre-designed templates for their websites. Templately offers an extensive collection of templates for various purposes such as blogs, business websites, eCommerce websites, portfolios, and more. These templates can be easily...

echo3D

echo3D

echo3d.com

echo3D (www.echo3D.com) は、開発者や企業が 3D コンテンツを保存、保護し、組織内外でリアルタイムに共有するための 3D 資産管理プラットフォームです。当社は、3D ファーストのコンテンツ管理システム (CMS) と配信ネットワーク (CDN)、資産圧縮および変換ツール、および開発者や組織が 3D コンテンツをリアルタイムで管理、処理、ストリーミングできるようにするスケーラブルな BaaS インフラストラクチャを提供します。デバイス。当社は、当社のプラットフォームを使用してリアルタイム 3D エクスペリエンス (ヘルスケア、エンターテイメント、小売、ゲーム、マーケティン...

Monsido

Monsido

monsido.com

Monsido は、組織がデジタル プレゼンス全体にわたって優れた包括的なユーザー エクスペリエンスを提供できるように設計された主要な Web ガバナンス ソリューションであり、コミュニケーションがオープンで最適化され、コンプライアンスに準拠していることを保証する取り組みをサポートします。 Monsido プラットフォームには、Web アクセシビリティ、Web サイトの品質保証、ブランドとコンテンツのコンプライアンス、ユーザーの同意管理、ソーシャルおよび Web コンテンツのアーカイブなどのための統合されたツール スイートが含まれています。詳細については、monsido.com をご覧ください...

見てみる

製品

ダウンロード

サポート

会社

法的事項

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of brands:

WebCatalog
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

当社はウェブサイトの提供と改善のためにCookieを使用します。 当社のサイトを使用すると、Cookieに同意したことになります。

プライバシーに関する方針