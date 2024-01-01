代替案 - 10Web
WeTransfer
wetransfer.com
WeTransfer は、オランダに拠点を置くインターネット ベースのコンピュータ ファイル転送サービスです。同社は、Rinke Visser、Bas Beerens、Nalden によって 2009 年にアムステルダムで設立されました。 2018年10月、WeTransferは「Collect by WeTransfer」という名前でアプリを再起動しました。 2020年5月、インドはセキュリティ上の理由を理由にWeTransferアプリを禁止した。
Issuu
issuu.com
PDF からインタラクティブなフリップブック、ソーシャル メディア投稿、GIF などを作成します。ここでデジタル パブリッシングとコンテンツ マーケティング ツールの力を発見してください。
Smash
fromsmash.com
Smash は、高速かつ安全なファイル転送を行うための最も簡単な方法です。大きなファイルを制限なく共有できます。
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
シンプルな PDF をプロ仕様のインタラクティブで魅力的なドキュメントに変換したり、マーケティング ツールを管理したり、ファイルを分析したりできます。
MemberSpace
memberspace.com
独自の Web サイトからメンバーシップやデジタル製品を販売します。 知識を共有して収入を得ましょう。 Web サイトの任意の部分にメンバー限定のアクセスを追加し、支払いを受け入れます。 Squarespace、WordPress、Wix、Notion など、あらゆるプラットフォームで動作します。
FastPixel.io
fastpixel.io
WordPress の高速化が簡単に Web サイトを高速化するための最新テクノロジーがすべて、1 分でセットアップできるプラグインにきちんと詰め込まれています。
StorifyMe
storifyme.com
あらゆるモバイルまたは Web サイトのプラットフォームにモバイル ネイティブ、フルスクリーン、没入型フォーマットを提供するユーザー エンゲージメントのためのオールインワン プラットフォーム。 StorifyMe を使用すると、クライアントは高度にパーソナライズされ、視覚的に魅力的でインタラクティブなストーリー、ショート、スナップ、広告を作成して公開することができ、視聴者を魅了し、コンバージョンを増やし、収益を高めることができます。 StorifyMe Editor は使いやすく直感的で、ストーリー作成プロセスをはるかに簡単にする無料のカスタマイズ可能なテンプレートを多数提供しています。 St...
Letterdrop
letterdrop.com
コンテンツの作成と配布のための自動化されたワークフロー。 適切なアイデアに優先順位を付け、カレンダーを計画し、承認を管理します • AI 支援 CMS を使用して、ウェビナーを再利用し、ソーシャルを生成し、より速く書くことができます。 • 2023 年の新しい SEO 環境に合わせて最適化する • Webflow に公開し、従業員に LinkedIn で共有してもらい、ワンクリックで十数のチャネルに配布します
Pastel
usepastel.com
Pastel は、Web デザイナー、開発者、代理店が構築中の Web サイトに関するフィードバックを収集するための最も簡単かつ迅速な方法です。
Buttondown
buttondown.email
Buttondown は、ニュースレターを作成して実行する最も簡単な方法です。 Buttondown は、ニュースレターを作成するための小さくてエレガントなツールです。シンプルなインターフェイスにより、優れた電子メールを簡単に作成できます。自動化は、タイプミス、リンク切れ、または不正な画像をチェックすることで、編集アシスタントのように機能します。ポータブルなサブスクリプション ウィジェットを使用すると、サイトをホストしている場所に関係なく、視聴者を非常に簡単に増やすことができます。そして、ボタンダウンはあなたの邪魔をしません。 Buttondown は、複雑な機能セットや強力な自動化よりも、...
Ruttl
ruttl.com
ruttl は、静的 Web サイト用の InVision と同様に、ライブ Web サイト用の無料の Web サイト フィードバック ツールです。ライブ Web サイトまたはステージング リンクで、クライアントからのフィードバックやチームからの入力を得ることができます。これにより、ライブ Web サイトを編集したり、Web プロジェクトをチームメイトと共有したり、状況に応じたコメントをマークしたり、それに対する状況に応じたフィードバックを受け取ることができます。
RELAYTO
relayto.com
RELAYTO は、PDF、プレゼンテーション、ビデオ、その他のコンテンツを、インスタント ブランディング、分析などを備えたインタラクティブな Web エクスペリエンスに変換します。
Juicer
juicer.io
美しいソーシャル ウォールで最高の投稿を共有しましょう。 Juicer は、すべてのブランドのハッシュタグとソーシャル メディア投稿を Web サイト上の単一の美しいソーシャル メディア フィードに集約するのに役立ち、コンテンツの管理とキュレーションを簡単に行うことができます。
MaxiBlocks
maxiblocks.com
MaxiBlocks は、統合されたデザイン ライブラリ、13,000 個のアイコン + 100 個のスタイル カードを使用して、応答性が高く、高速に読み込まれる Web ページを作成できるコード不要のビジュアル ページ ビルダーです。
SubPage
subpage.app
SubPage offers a comprehensive solution for your business website, empowering teams to create and maintain website pages like Changelog, Policies, Career pages, Blog and more, without developer support. It is a perfect compliment to your website builder or CMS platform. Each page comes with unique f...
Relume
relume.io
We built Relume Library to help freelancers, agencies and other teams building websites on Webflow save time without sacrificing quality. Simply search from 650+ pre-built components, copy them with a one click and paste into any Webflow project. Say goodbye to building Webflow sites from scratch an...
ImbaChat
imbachat.com
It is a free chat plugin for a website. This chat provides a connection between website users and perfectly fits for a web community or any other website with need of user's communication. Integration with October CMS, Wordpress, Opencart and Livestreet CMS. Chat is aviable in two options: Saas and ...
Common Ninja
commoninja.com
Common Ninja is a cutting-edge provider of over 100 no-code widgets designed to elevate your website and online store experience. Our state-of-the-art widgets offer seamless integration capabilities with any SaaS platform, making us the prime choice for businesses seeking to enhance their digital pr...
Lordicon
lordicon.com
Lordicon is a beautifully designed and animated icon set with a powerful library and endless integration options. Each icon is delivered in Lottie, GIF, SVG, EPS and PNG file. Additionally, users can download rough .json format without Lordicon expression controls as well as Adobe After Effects sour...
Directorist
directorist.com
Directorist business directory plugin streamlines the process of creating industry-standard scalable and user-centric online business directories.
Weavy
weavy.com
Next-generation building blocks for developers. Weavy is a complete toolkit for developers to add collaboration, productivity, and community features to web and mobile apps at a fraction of the cost and time. Our API, SDKs, and UI Kits for Chat, Files, and Feeds enable dev teams to increase function...
Templately
templately.com
Templately is a popular WordPress plugin that helps users create and manage pre-designed templates for their websites. Templately offers an extensive collection of templates for various purposes such as blogs, business websites, eCommerce websites, portfolios, and more. These templates can be easily...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com) は、開発者や企業が 3D コンテンツを保存、保護し、組織内外でリアルタイムに共有するための 3D 資産管理プラットフォームです。当社は、3D ファーストのコンテンツ管理システム (CMS) と配信ネットワーク (CDN)、資産圧縮および変換ツール、および開発者や組織が 3D コンテンツをリアルタイムで管理、処理、ストリーミングできるようにするスケーラブルな BaaS インフラストラクチャを提供します。デバイス。当社は、当社のプラットフォームを使用してリアルタイム 3D エクスペリエンス (ヘルスケア、エンターテイメント、小売、ゲーム、マーケティン...
Monsido
monsido.com
Monsido は、組織がデジタル プレゼンス全体にわたって優れた包括的なユーザー エクスペリエンスを提供できるように設計された主要な Web ガバナンス ソリューションであり、コミュニケーションがオープンで最適化され、コンプライアンスに準拠していることを保証する取り組みをサポートします。 Monsido プラットフォームには、Web アクセシビリティ、Web サイトの品質保証、ブランドとコンテンツのコンプライアンス、ユーザーの同意管理、ソーシャルおよび Web コンテンツのアーカイブなどのための統合されたツール スイートが含まれています。詳細については、monsido.com をご覧ください...