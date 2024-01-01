Ottimizza l'esperienza utente con l'app desktop per WizyChat su WebCatalog Desktop per Mac, Windows, Linux.
WizyChat is an AI-powered chatbot platform that allows businesses to create custom chatbots trained on their own data. Some of the key features and capabilities include:
* Drag-and-drop visual builder to design chatbots without coding
* Hybrid approach that combines business logic with AI flexibility
* Ability to automatically cover customer journey touchpoints like marketing, sales, and support
* Integration with over 30 popular tools and platforms like Intercom, Zendesk, Zapier, and more
* Smart web crawler that can extract text data even from JavaScript-heavy websites
* Support for over 95 languages and the ability to create powerful AI knowledge bases
* Personalized onboarding help, friendly pricing, and no credit card required to get started
