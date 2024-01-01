WizyChat

WizyChat

Non hai ancora installato WebCatalog Desktop? Scarica WebCatalog Desktop.

Usa l'app web

Sito web:wizy.chat

Ottimizza l'esperienza utente con l'app desktop per WizyChat su WebCatalog Desktop per Mac, Windows, Linux.

Esegui le app in finestre prive di distrazioni e arricchite con varie opzioni.

Gestisci più account e app e passa facilmente dall'uno all'altro senza cambiare browser.

WizyChat is an AI-powered chatbot platform that allows businesses to create custom chatbots trained on their own data. Some of the key features and capabilities include: * Drag-and-drop visual builder to design chatbots without coding * Hybrid approach that combines business logic with AI flexibility * Ability to automatically cover customer journey touchpoints like marketing, sales, and support * Integration with over 30 popular tools and platforms like Intercom, Zendesk, Zapier, and more * Smart web crawler that can extract text data even from JavaScript-heavy websites * Support for over 95 languages and the ability to create powerful AI knowledge bases * Personalized onboarding help, friendly pricing, and no credit card required to get started
Categorie:
Business
Software di chatbot

Sito web: wizy.chat

Liberatoria: WebCatalog non è affiliato, associato, autorizzato, approvato da o in qualsiasi modo ufficialmente collegato a WizyChat. Tutti i nomi dei prodotti, logo e marchi sono di proprietà dei rispettivi proprietari.

Alternative

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

Potrebbe interessarti anche

Knibble

Knibble

knibble.ai

Chaindesk

Chaindesk

databerry.ai

Tiny Talk

Tiny Talk

tinytalk.ai

Bonfire

Bonfire

justbonfire.com

Build Chatbot

Build Chatbot

buildchatbot.ai

Airops

Airops

airops.com

Thinkstack

Thinkstack

thinkstack.ai

Chatnode

Chatnode

chatnode.ai

Papercups

Papercups

papercups.io

LiveChatAI

LiveChatAI

livechatai.com

QuickCEP

QuickCEP

quickcep.com

Zappr.AI

Zappr.AI

zappr.ai

Esplora

Prodotti

Scarica

Assistenza

Società

Informazioni legali

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Utilizziamo i cookie per fornire e migliorare i nostri siti web. Utilizzando i nostri siti, acconsenti ai cookie.

Informativa sulla privacy